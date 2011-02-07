WJTL Casts

|Hollyn part 3 on February 28 2017
|
| Download MP3
|Hollyn talks to Radio Friend Phil part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hollyn on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Real Life Min Feb 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Real Life Min Feb 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Blanca talks to Radio Friend Phil on New Tunes at 6
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Pollyanna Feb 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Pollyanna Feb 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Pequea Valley FFA Feb 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Pequea Valley FFA Feb 22 Part 1.mp3
|
| Download MP3
|Confidence Conference Feb 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Confidence Conference Feb 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron Feb 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron Feb 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Potters House Feb 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Potters House Feb 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|andrew peterson with radio friend phil on feb 13 2017
|
| Download MP3
|andrew peterson on new tunes at 6 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|andrew peterson on new tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage Co Little Women Feb 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage Co Little Women Feb 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless with Radio Friend Phil pt 2
|
| Download MP3
|Kutless on New Tunes at 6 on Feb 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Gokey talks to Radio Friend Phil Jan 30 2017
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Gokey with Radio Friend Phil pt 2
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Gokey part 1 on New Tunes at 6
|
| Download MP3
|Jonathan Cain of Journey on New Tunes at 6
|
| Download MP3
|Jonathan Cain of Journey with Radio Friend Phil pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim Christian School Jan 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim Christian School Jan 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2School Jan 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2School Jan 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Covenant Christian Academy Jan 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Covenant Christian Academy Jan 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Encore Home School Prod on KCB 5
|
| Download MP3
|Enore Home School Prod on KCB 6
|
| Download MP3
|Encore Home School Prod on KCB 4
|
| Download MP3
|Encore Home School Prod on KCB 3
|
| Download MP3
|Encore Home School Prod on KCB 2
|
| Download MP3
|Encore Home School Prod on KCB 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Mennonite School Jan 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Mennonite School Jan 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Andrew Marcus talks to Radio Friend Phil pt 2
|
| Download MP3
|Andrew Marcus on New Tunes at 6 pt 1 on 1-17-17
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Shadeys Rugged Run Jan 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Shadeys Rugged Run Jan 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Shadow Sam Weaver says Hi Jan 11
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Jan 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Jan 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Reverence Studios Jan 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Reverence Studios Jan 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Charger Day Jan 5 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Charger Day Jan 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Coaches Time Out Jan 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Coaches Time Out JAn 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets Christmas call pt 1 on 12-22-16
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing Dec 22 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing Dec 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing Dec 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Ministries Dec 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Ministries Dec 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Tide Gospel Broadcasting Dec 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Tide Gospel Broadcasting Dec 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Etown Cookie Sale and New Years Eve Dec 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Etown Cookie Sale and New Years Eve Dec 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|7eventh Time Down Christmas part 2 on 12-12-16
|
| Download MP3
|7eventh Time Down Christmas with Radio Friend Phil pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Stars Go Dim Christmas on New Tunes at 6 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Chris Cleveland of Stars Go Dim on 12-8-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Katollosso Dec 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Katolosso Dec 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite JESSE ROTHACKER song The Goodwins & Beth The Cookie Lady on KCB Part 5
|
| Download MP3
|Beth of Beth & Babs the Cookie Ladies talks cookies on KCB part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite and The Goodwins Milton the Christmas Moose into Silver Bowls live on KCB Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite and The Goodwins Milton the Christmas Moose on KCB Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite The Goodwins and Cookie Lady Beth on KCB Part 1 intros
|
| Download MP3
|Revolution Lancaster Dec 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Revolution Lancaster Dec 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cavod Academy Nov 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cavod Academy Nov 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Matthew West Christmas part 3 on New Tunes at 6
|
| Download MP3
|Matthew West Christmas part 2 with Radio Friend Phil
|
| Download MP3
|Matthew West Christmas part 1 on 11-29-16
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Singers Nov 29 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Singers Nov 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Singers Nov 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Guatemala on KCB Part 6
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Guatemala on KCB Part 5
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Guatemala on KCB Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Guatemala on KCB Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Guatemala on KCB Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Guatemala on KCB Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ginny Owens pt 2 on 11-23-16
|
| Download MP3
|Ginny Owens talks to Radio Friend Phil pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Nov 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Nov 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Share The Blessing 2
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale Nov 17 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale Nov 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Denver and The Mile High Orchestra pt 2 on 11-16-16
|
| Download MP3
|Denver and the Mile High Orch part 1 on 11-16-16
|
| Download MP3
|Veritas Academy Nov 16 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Veritas Academy Nov 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Veritas Academy Nov 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Tomorrow ClubsNov 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Tomorrow Clubs Nov 15 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Tomorrow Clubs Nov 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Zach Bolen of Citizens and Saints pt 2 on 11-9-16
|
| Download MP3
|Citizens and Saints on New Tunes at 6 pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Celebrate Recovery on Get Up 0750
|
| Download MP3
|Celebrate Recovery on Get Up 0720
|
| Download MP3
|Celebrate Recovery on Get Up & Go 0750
|
| Download MP3
|Celebrate Recovery on Get Up & Go 0720
|
| Download MP3
|Survivor Day Nov 8 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Survivor Day Nov 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Gathering Place Nov 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Gathering Place Nov 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Hindalong of the Choir plays live on 11-4-16
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Hindalong of the Choir on 11-4-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Graceful Closure pt 2 on 11-3-16
|
| Download MP3
|Graceful Closure on New Tunes at 6 pt 1 on 11-3-16
|
| Download MP3
|Holiday Hope Nov 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Holiday Hope Nov 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Jeremy Camp November 01
|
| Download MP3
|A Womans Concern Nov 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|A Womans Concern Nov 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|International Missions Opportunities imomissions.org 10-27
|
| Download MP3
|Nigeria medical mission imomissions.org
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Keaggy talks about All At Once on 10-26-16
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Keaggy on New Tunes at 6 pt 3
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Keaggy part 2 on 10-26-16
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Keaggy talks to Radio Friend Phil pt 1 on 10-26-16
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Lenz surprise visit to WJTL on 10-25-16
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Oct 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Oct 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rainbows End Youth Center Oct 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Rainbows End Youth Center Oct 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Central Youth Center Oct 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Central Youth Center Oct 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kevin Young of Disciple talks to Radio Friend Phil 10-14-16 pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Christian School of York Oct 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Christian School of York Oct 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kevin Young of Disciple talks to Radio Friend Phil pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kevin Young of Disciple part 2 on 10-14-16
|
| Download MP3
|Revelations of Freedom Ministries Oct 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Revelations of Freedom Ministries Oct 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|David Dunn talks to Radio Friend Phil on 10-11-16
|
| Download MP3
|National Week of Repentance Oct 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|National Week of Repentance Oct 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Mennonite School Oct 6 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Mennonite School Oct 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Mennonite School Oct 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Sandi Patty October 04 2016
|
| Download MP3
|Cookie Sale Oct 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cookie Sale Oct 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Chris August talks to Radio Friend Phil 10-3-16
|
| Download MP3
|Paul Baloche talks to Radio Friend Phil on 9-30-16
|
| Download MP3
|Planetshakers -Joshua Brown-with Radio Friend Phil 9-29-16
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Sep 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Sep 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|TNT Youth Ministry Sep 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|TNT Youth Ministry Sep 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lititz Christian School Sep 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lititz Christian School Sep 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Christian Business Fwp Sep 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Christian Business Fwp Sep 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|We Are Messengers singer Darren Mulligan 9-20-16
|
| Download MP3
|CEF Lancaster Sep 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|CEF Lancaster Sep 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Afters Josh Havens part 2 on 9-16-16
|
| Download MP3
|Josh Havens of the afters with Radio Friend Phil pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Michael Tait of Newsboys Sept 16 2016
|
| Download MP3
|North Star Initiative Sep 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|North Star Initiative Sep 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Homecoming and Godspell Sept 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Homecoming and Godspell Sept 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremy Vanderloop part 2 on 9-13-16
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremy Vanderloop talks to Radio Friend Phil on 9-13-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Esthers Heart Ministry Sept 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Esthers Heart Ministry Sept 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Sept 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Sept 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cobys Sept 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cobys Sept 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Worship Link Sept 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Worship Link Sept 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Adam Agee of Audio Adrenaline talks to Radio Friend Phil 9-6-16
|
| Download MP3
|mitch mcvicker 9-2-16
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2School Aug 30 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2School Aug 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2School Aug 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|August Rain talk to Radio Friend Phil part 2
|
| Download MP3
|frank bowen of august rain on 8-29-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|micah tyler talks to radio friend phil 8-26-16
|
| Download MP3
|No Longer Alone Min Aug 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|No Longer Alone Min Aug 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|East Petersburg Days Aug 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|East Petersburg Days Aug 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Seth & Nirva part 3 with Radio Friend Phil
|
| Download MP3
|Seth & Nirva part 2 on 8-22-16
|
| Download MP3
|Seth & Nirva on New Tunes at 6 part 1 on 8-22-16
|
| Download MP3
|Kolby Koloff talks to Radio Friend Phil part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Kolby Koloff part 1 on 8-19-16
|
| Download MP3
|Churches Against Trafficking Aug 18 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Churches Against Trafficking Aug 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Churches Against Trafficking Aug 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|FRCC Aug 16 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|FRCC Aug 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|FRCC Aug 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|JJ Heller talks to Radio Friend Phil 8-15-16
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremy Vanderloop talks to Radio Friend Phil on 8-11-16
|
| Download MP3
|Hollyn talks to Radio Friend Phil on 8-10-16
|
| Download MP3
|Christian Medical Society Aug 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Christian Medical Society Aug 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Joyshop Min Aug 4 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Joyshop Min Aug 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Joyshop Min Aug 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Anita Keaggy Adoption Followup Aug 4
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Family Day Aug 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Family Day Aug 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bethanna July 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bethanna July 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|(In)Formal Logic on KCB July 23 2016 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|(In)Formal Logic on KCB July 23 2016 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|(In)Formal Logic Club on KCB July 23 2016 Part 5
|
| Download MP3
|(In)Formal Logic Club on KCB July 23 2016 Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|(In)Formal Logic Club on KCB July 23 2016 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale July 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale July 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Northeast Adoption Summitt July 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Northeast Adoption Summit July 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Farris on 7-19-16 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Farris talks to Radio Friend Phil pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|In His Name HR July 19 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|In His Name HR July 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|In His Name HR July 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jordan Feliz talks to Radio Friend Phil part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Jordan Feliz talks to Radio Friend Phil pt 1 on 7-15-16
|
| Download MP3
|Refresh and Renew to You July 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Refresh and Renew to You July 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Schultz with Radio Friend Phil pt 2 on 7-12-16
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Schultz talks to Radio Friend Phil part 1 on 7-12-16
|
| Download MP3
|Drew and Cindy Metcalf July 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Drew and Cindy Metcalf July 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Archives with John Schlitt 07-09-16 part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Archives with John Schlitt 07-09-16 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Archives with John Schlitt 07-09-16 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Archives with John Schlitt 07-09-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa talks with The Alliance author Jolina Petersheim
|
| Download MP3
|Zach Williams on New Tunes at 6 on 7-5-16
|
| Download MP3
|Family Force 5 Chap Stique part 2 with Radio Friend Phil
|
| Download MP3
|Family Force 5 Chap Stique part 1 on 6-30-16
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster County Christian School June 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster County Christian School June 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Stars Go Dim singer Chris Cleveland on 6-27-16
|
| Download MP3
|Comedian Daren Streblow on 6-24-16
|
| Download MP3
|Luke Smallbone of For King and Country 6-23-16
|
| Download MP3
|Bright Side Opportunity Ctr June 23 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Bright Side Opportunity Ctr June 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bright Side Opportunity Ctr June 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bread of Stone part 2 on 6-21-16
|
| Download MP3
|Bread of Stone on 6-21-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Keaggy on 6-15-16 part two
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Keaggy on 6-15-16 part one
|
| Download MP3
|York Habitat for Humanity June 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|York Habitat for Humanity June 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|2 Seconds or Less June 16 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|2 Seconds or Less June 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|2 Seconds or Less June 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|lincoln brewster 6-9-16
|
| Download MP3
|Piercing Word June 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Piercing Word June 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Live With Purpose Coaching June 9 Intro.mp3
|
| Download MP3
|Live With Purpose Coaching June 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Live With Purpose Coaching June 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Matthew West on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Matthew West on 6-7-16 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster FCA June 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster FCA June 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Urban Rescue singer Jordan Frye on New Tunes at 6 on 6-2-16
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Auction June 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Auction June 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Comedian Daren Streblow on 6-1-16
|
| Download MP3
|Glenn Kaiser of REZ part 1 on 5-25-16
|
| Download MP3
|For One Life Softball May 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|For One Life Softball May 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Arm of Hope Ghana May 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Arm of Hope Ghana May 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Consumed by Fire-Jordan Ward-New Tunes at 6 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Consumed by Fire-Jordan Ward part 1 on 5-23-16
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Keaggy Interview May 11
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage May 17 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage May 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage May 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|JJ Weeks from JJ Weeks Band part 2
|
| Download MP3
|JJ Weeks on New Tunes at 6 part 1 on 5-16-16
|
| Download MP3
|Freddy Tuyizere Pres YFC Burundi Int May 12
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dare to Dream Single Moms Day Out May 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dare to Dream Single Moms Day Out May 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Andrew Peterson part 2 on 5-10-16
|
| Download MP3
|Andrew Peterson on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Real Life Community Services May 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Real Life Community Services May 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Michael W. Smith on the National Day of Prayer 5-5-16
|
| Download MP3
|Carrollton 5-4-16 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Carrollton Justin Mosteller 5-4-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Chap Homeschool May 3 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Chap Homeschool May 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|DayspringChristian Wizard of Oz on Get Up Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|DayspringChristian Wizard of Oz on Get Up Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron on Get Up and Go Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron on Get Up and Go Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ryan Daniel of Among the Thirsty on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ryan Daniel of Among the Thirsty on 4-25-16 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Wickham with Radio Friend Phil 4-22-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Phil Wickham part 2 on 4-22-16
|
| Download MP3
|we are messengers-darren mulligan 4-28-16
|
| Download MP3
|Woodcrest Retreat April 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim Christian Day Apr 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim Christian Day Apr 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jared Erb on KCB April 16 2016 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jared Erb on KCB April 16 2016 5
|
| Download MP3
|Jared Erb on KCB April 16 2016 4
|
| Download MP3
|Jared Erb on KCB April 16 2016 3
|
| Download MP3
|Jared Erb on KCB April 16 2016 2
|
| Download MP3
|Horizon Initiative Kenya Apr 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Horizon Initiative Kenya Apr 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor Interview WJTL Studio B at LBC April 16 2016
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS April 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Apr 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Nine Lashes Jeremy Dunn 0n 4-18-16 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Nine Lashes Jeremy Dunn on New Tunes at 6 pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|FEBC President Ed Canon Interview
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor on New Tunes at 6 on 4-12-16
|
| Download MP3
|Matt Maher talks to Radio Friend Phil part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Matt Maher part 2 on 4-12-16
|
| Download MP3
|SEND International Interview2
|
| Download MP3
|Green Meadow Farm Apr 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Green Meadow Farm Apr 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|House of His Creation Apr 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|House of His Creation Apr 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rend Collective part 3 on New Tunes at 6
|
| Download MP3
|Gareth Gilkeson of Rend Collective part 2 on 4-6-16
|
| Download MP3
|Gareth Gilkeson of Rend Collective on New Tunes at 6 pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Walk for Life Apr 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Walk for Life Apr 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge of Hope Apr 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge of Hope Apr 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Center for Peacemaking Mar 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Center for Peacemaking Mar 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Bible College Studio Kristi Leigh describes the studio 03 31 16
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Bible College Radio Studio Interview with Nancy Reidy and Scott Keating
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Bible College Studio Interview with SGA President Ben Lynch
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Bible College Radio Studio Interview with Dr Peter Teague President of LBC
|
| Download MP3
|Ryan Stevenson on New Tunes at 6 on 3-30-16
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Hindalong of the Choir part 2 on 3-29-16
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Hindalong of the Choir kickstarter campaign part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Haitian Festivaql Mar 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Haitian Festival Mar 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kids Alive Intnl Mar 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kids Alive Intl Mar 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Gokey 3-23-16 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Gokey on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Finding Favour on New Tunes at 6 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Blake Neesmith of Finding Favour part 1 on 3-22-16
|
| Download MP3
|CEF Lancaster Mar 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|CEF Lancaster Mar 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Samuel School Mar 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Samuel School Mar 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Rugged Run Mar 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Rugged Run Mar 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Meredith Andrews part 3 on 3-14-16
|
| Download MP3
|Meredith Andrews on New Tunes at 6 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Meredith Andrews talks about Deeper 3-14-16
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Mar 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Mar 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|John Tibbs talks about Dead Man Walking part 1
|
| Download MP3
|John Tibbs part 2 on 3-8-16
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Conquest Mar 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Conquest Mar 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Steven Curtis Chapman talks about new worship record part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Steven Curtis Chapman part 2 on 3-7-16
|
| Download MP3
|Newsboys Michael Tait part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Newsboys Michael Tait on New Tunes at 6 pt 3
|
| Download MP3
|Newsboys Michael Tait on 3-3-16 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Sisters in Christ plus Silly Song Mar 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sisters In Christ Mar 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lebanon Valley YFC March 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lebanon Valley YFC March 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|My Brothers Keeper March 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|My Brothers Keeper March 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Girl Scouts on KCB Feb 27 10am
|
| Download MP3
|Girl Scouts on KCB Feb 27 1050am
|
| Download MP3
|Girl Scouts on KCB Feb 27 1034am
|
| Download MP3
|Girl Scouts on KCB Feb 27 1020am
|
| Download MP3
|Girl Scouts on KCB Feb 27 1009am
|
| Download MP3
|Potters HouseFeb 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Potters House Feb 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Blanca on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|For a Season part 2 on 2-23-16
|
| Download MP3
|For a Season on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Jason Berry Feb 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Jason Berry Feb 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation With Jay and Laura Lafoon about the Ultimate Date Night on March 3rd
|
| Download MP3
|Milton Hershey School Feb 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Milton Hershey School Feb 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mat Kearney on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mat Kearney discusses Just Kids part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Mat Kearney 2-16-16 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hawk Nelson Jon Steingard part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hawk Nelson Jon Steingard part 1 on 2-15-16
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Christian Academy Feb 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Christian Academy Feb 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Covenant Christian Academy Feb 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Covenant Christian Academy Feb 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor Archives Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor Archives part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor Archives part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor part 2 on 2-3-16
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Stewardship U Feb 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Stewardship U Feb 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Darren Mulligan of We Are Messengers part 1 on 2-2-16
|
| Download MP3
|Darren Mulligan of We Are Messengers on New Tunes at 6 pt 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bible 2 School Feb 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bible 2 School Feb 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mikey Howard of 7eventh Time Down part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mikey Howard of 7eventh Time Down part 1 on 1-25-16
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Mennonite Jan 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Mennonite Jan 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Music Man Jan 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Music Man Jan 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hollyn on New Tunes at 6 on 1-18-16
|
| Download MP3
|Hollyn on New Tunes at 6 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cavod Academy Jan 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cavod Academy Jan 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Men of Iron Jan 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Men of Iron Jan 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|JJ Weeks on New Tunes at 6 on 1-11-16
|
| Download MP3
|Calvary Preschool Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Calvary Preschool Jan 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|West Shore Christian Jan 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|West Shore Christian Jan 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Share The Blessing Dec 24
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Bremnes talks about Jingle All the Way 12-23-15
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets on New Tunes at 6 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets Christmas part 2 on 12-22-15
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Stephens of Smalltown Poets Christmas part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Glenn Kaiser discusses new Christmas benefit single 12-21-15
|
| Download MP3
|Glenn Kaiser talks about new Christmas benefit song 12-21-15
|
| Download MP3
|All Things New Garret Hornbuckle 12-17-15
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage Company Dec 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage Company Dec 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Noele Huie on New Tunes at 6 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Noele Huie of House Project part 1 12-14-15
|
| Download MP3
|Katallasso Fam Health Dec 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Katallasso Fam Health Dec 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Dec 1 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Dec 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Dec 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ginny Owens part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Ginny Owens part 2 on 11-24-15
|
| Download MP3
|Ginny Owens on New Tunes at 9 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Truth Matters Nov 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Truth Matters Nov 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Reboot Groups Nov 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Reboot Groups Nov 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The City Harmonic part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Elias Dummer of the City Harmonic part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The City Harmonic part 1 on 11-18-15
|
| Download MP3
|Coaches Time Out Nov 18 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Coaches Time Out Nov 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Coaches Time Out Nov 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|TheCookie Sale Nov 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale Nov 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Nov 12 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Nov 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Nov 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mount Calvary Christian School November 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mount Calvary Christian School November 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kutless part 3 on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Kutless part 2 on 11-10-15
|
| Download MP3
|Kutless Jon Micah part 1 on 11-10-15
|
| Download MP3
|Author and speaker Frank Turek 11-10-15
|
| Download MP3
|CEF Lancaster Nov 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|CEF Lancaster Nov 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Newport on New Tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Graham B of Newport part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Newport on New Tunes at 9 part 1 on 11-4-15
|
| Download MP3
|Cobys Family Services Nov 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cobys Family Services Nov 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Celebrate Recovery Oct 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Celebrate Recovery Oct 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge of Hope Oct 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge of Hope Oct 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Stars Go Dim part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Chris Cleveland of Stars Go Dim pt 2
|
| Download MP3
|Stars Go Dim on New Tunes at 9 on 10-26-15 pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|TJ Mousetis of Walk in Love One Night Only Interview Oct 26
|
| Download MP3
|River of Hope Oct 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|River Of Hope Oct 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|PrayTogether Movement Interview Oct 20
|
| Download MP3
|Love INC Ovt 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Love INC Oct 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jordan Ward of Consumed by Fire on 10-19-15 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Jordan Ward of Consumed by Fire on New Tunes at 9 pt1
|
| Download MP3
|Roelant on Some Sort of Rock Show Oct 18
|
| Download MP3
|Trevor McNevan of TFK on Some Sort of Rock Show Oct 4
|
| Download MP3
|TNT Youth Ministry Oct 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|TNT Youth Ministry Oct 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Stuart Young plays live on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Davids TentDC on Get Up & Go Oct 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Davids Tent DC on Get Up & Go Oct 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Stuart Young on New Tunes at 9 on 10-13-15 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Dr. Michael Fueyo CADD Oct 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dr. Michael Fueyo CADD Oct 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|GDQ School in Albania Oct 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|GDQ School in Albania Oct 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Girlfriend Getaway Intro Segment Oct 7
|
| Download MP3
|Girlfriend Getaway Oct 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Girlfriend Getaway Oct 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dana Potvin of Calling Glory on New Tunes at 9 on 10-6-15
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Mark Gregston about Parenting Tough Guys and Drama Queens October 06 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Menn School Oct 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Menn School Oct 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|David Dunn on New Tunes at 9 on 10-5-15
|
| Download MP3
|Kristian Stanfill Passion Interview Coffee Break 923 Oct 1 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Good Samaritan Shelter Oct 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Good Samaritan Shelter Oct 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Terri Roberts Sep 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Terri Roberts Sep 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Sep 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Sep 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jordan Feliz on New Tunes at 9 on 9-28-15
|
| Download MP3
|Worship Link Sep 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Worship Link Sep 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Min Sep 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brett Myers Wonder of Hope Sep 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brett Myers Wonder of Hope Sep 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kyle Sherman 9-21-15 New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together Class on KCB 6 Sept 19 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together Class on KCB 5 Sept 19 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together Class on KCB 4 Sept 19 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together Class on KCB 3 Sept 19 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together Class on KCB 2 Sept 19 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together Class on KCB 1 Sept 19 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Chap Stique of Family Force 5 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Chap Stique of Family Force 5 part 2 on 9-17-15
|
| Download MP3
|Chap Stique of Family Force 5 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Min Sep 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sunshine Nut Co Sept 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sunshine Nut Co Sept 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mikey Howard of 7eventh Time Down part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Mikey Howard of 7eventh Time Down part 2 on 9-15-15
|
| Download MP3
|Mikey Howard of 7eventh Time Down part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Pattys Heart Orphanage Sep 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Pattys Heart Orphanage Sep 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Zion and Matt from Linville Hill Christian say Hi
|
| Download MP3
|Linveille Hill Christian Sep 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Linville Hill Christian School Sep 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Smoke on the Mountain Sep 9 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Smoke on the Mountain Sep 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Smoke on the Mountain Sep 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Northstar Initiative Sep 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Northstar Initiative Sep 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremiah Carlson of the Neverclaim part 2 on 9–3-15
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremiah Carlson of the Neverclaim part 1 on 9-3-15
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Mike Donehey of Tenth Avenue North Sept 3rd 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Sep 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Sep 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Frat Aug 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Frat Aug 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Habitat Aug 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Habitat Aug 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Frey of Sidewalk Prophets part 3 on 8-24-15
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Frey of Sidewalk Prophets part 2 on 8-24-15
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Frey of Sidewalk Prophets 8-24-15 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Big Brothers Big Sisters Aug 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Big Brothers Big Sisters Aug 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Life Change Min Aug 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Life Change Min Aug 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|JJ Heller part 1 8-18-15
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Walk 5K Aug 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Walk 5k Aug 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Michael Loy of Carrollton 8-17-15
|
| Download MP3
|Santa Rosa Charity BBQ Aug 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Santa Rosa Charity BBQ Aug 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cam Huxford of Ghost Ship 8-12-15
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Aug 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Aug 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|AdLib Music Aug 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|AdLib Music Aug 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cindy Riker and Keith Yoder describe their new Devotional Book Giving To Worship August 04 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Author Dave Witmer Aug 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Dave Witmer Aug 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation about Mike Weaver of Big Daddy Weave August 3rd 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Family Day July 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Family Day July 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mat Kearney talks to Radio Friend Phil about his new record Just Kids on 7-27-15 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Mat Kearney talks about the project Just Kids on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mat Kearney talks to Radio Friend Phil about the record Just Kids on New Tunes at 9 part 1 on 7-27-15
|
| Download MP3
|shane & shane-shane barnard 7-22-15
|
| Download MP3
|City On a Hill Youth Conf July 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|City On a Hill Youth Conf July 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ben Kristijanto of Bread of Stone talks to Radio Friend Phil about the project Not Alone on New Tunes at 9 part 2 on 7-20-15
|
| Download MP3
|Ben Kristijanto of Bread of Stone talks about new record Not Alone on New Tunes at 9 on 7-20-15 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Emily Irene of Shine Bright talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new EP Only You on New Tunes at 9 on 7-15-15
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Armstrong Real Life Cable Guy Author Int July 14
|
| Download MP3
|Chris Cleveland of Stars Go Dim talks about the new song You Are Loved on New Tunes at 9 on 7-13-15
|
| Download MP3
|Garrett Hornbuckle of All Things New talks about new song Cant Hold Me Down on New Tunes at 9 on 7-7-15
|
| Download MP3
|Revolution Lancaster July 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Revolution Lancaster July 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Restorative Interventions July 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Restorative Interventions July 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Foreman of Switchfoot talks to Radio Friend Phil about The Wonderlands EPs on New Tunes at 9 on 7-1-15 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Foreman of Switchoot talks to Radio Fiend Phil about The Wonderlands on New Tunes at 9 on 7-1-15 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Sight and Sound June 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sight and Sound June 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2015 I Am They Final
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2015 Capital Kings Final
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2015 The Stars Are Spies Final
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2015 Matthew West Final
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2015 Blanca Final
|
| Download MP3
|Justin Engler of Abandon talks about Hope Is Alive on New Tunes at 9 on 6-23-15
|
| Download MP3
|Geoff Morre calls in to talk about his upcoming show for Bethany Christian Services JUN 16 2015
|
| Download MP3
|March for Melanoma June 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|March for Melanoma June 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Stars Are Spies play live on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Blanca talks to Radio Friend Phil on New Tunes at 9 about her song Who I Am on 6-2-15
|
| Download MP3
|Matt Hein of I Am They talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new song We Are Yours on 6-16-15 on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|House of Hope York June 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|House of Hope York June 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Stars Are Spies live on New Tunes at 9 on 6-15-15 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Philhaven June 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Philhaven June 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mix at Arbor Place June 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mix at Arbor Place June 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lighten Up Lancaster June 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lighten Up Lancaster June 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage Co June 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Servant Stage Co June 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|KCB GREEN MEADOW 5
|
| Download MP3
|KCB GREEN MEADOW 4
|
| Download MP3
|KCB GREEN MEADOW 3
|
| Download MP3
|KCB GREEN MEADOW 2
|
| Download MP3
|KCB GREEN MEADOW 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Sweet Sorrows Sammy and Kylie Horner play live on New Tunes at 9 on 5-19-15
|
| Download MP3
|Global Disciples May 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Zach Oswald of OBB on New Tunes at 9 part 2 on 5-26-15
|
| Download MP3
|In His Name HR May 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Dr Tony Evans about Kingdom Family Conference May 13 2015
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Auction May 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|In His Name HR May 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Zach Oswald of OBB talks to Radio Friend Phil on New Tunes at 9 about the song Bright Side on 5-29-15
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|University Christian Fwp May 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|University Christian Fwp May 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Auction May 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Jeff Allen joins Eddie Daniels on the Drive Home May 20 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Go Beyond Lancaster Pastor Jaime Mitchell Interview
|
| Download MP3
|Global Disciples May 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Ellie Holcomb talks about new song As Sure As the Sun on New Tunes at 9 with Radio Friend Phil on 5-27-15 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|On the Move Orphans Concert May 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|On the Move Orphans May 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mt Calvary Christian School May 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mt Calvary Christian School May 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Adam Agee of Audio Adrenaline on new tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Adam Agee of Audio Adrenaline on New Tunes at 9 with Radio Friend Phil part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Adam Agee of Audio Adrenaline on New Tunes at 9 talks about new record Sound of the Saints on new tunes at 9 part 1 on 5-6-15
|
| Download MP3
|Life Connection Mission May 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Life Connection Mission May 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ryan Daniel of Among the Thirsty talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new song Over and Over on New Tunes at 9 on 5-5-15
|
| Download MP3
|HOHC May 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|HOHC May 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jordan Ward of Consumed by Fire talks to Radio Friend Phil about the song Walk Through the Fire on New Tunes at 9 on 5-4-15
|
| Download MP3
|Fore Change Family Fun Day Apr 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Fore Change Family Fun Day Apr 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Stephen Delopoulos of Burlap to Cashmere on New Tunes at 9 with Radio Friend Phil part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Stephen Delopoulos of Burlap to Cashmere talks to Radio Friend Phil about music on New Tunes at 9 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|NDP 2015 Apr 29
|
| Download MP3
|NDP 2015 April 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LiveWell Ministries Apr 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LiveWell Ministries Apr 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster County Christian School Apr 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster County Christian School Apr 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Nichole Nordeman talks to Radio Friend Phil about her new song the Unmaking on New Tunes at 9 on 4-22-15
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation and Comedy with Chonda Pierce April 21 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Katallasso Family Health Apr 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Katallasso Family Health Apr 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Annalucia co-host April 18 5
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Annalucia co-host 4
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Annalucia co-host 3
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Annalucia co-host 2
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Annalucia co-host April 18 one
|
| Download MP3
|Rockin Thru History KCB April 18 4
|
| Download MP3
|Rockin Thru History KCB April 18 3
|
| Download MP3
|Rockin Thru History KCB April 18 2
|
| Download MP3
|Rockn Thru History on KCB April 18 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Michaels of the Choir Circle Slide Interview Apr 17
|
| Download MP3
|Harrisburg Christian School Apr 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Harrisburg Christian School Apr 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Newport on New Tunes at 9 part 3 on 4-14-15
|
| Download MP3
|Graham of Newport talks about the new song Echo on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Graham of Newport talks about new record Paradise on New Tunes at 9 on 4-14-15 with Radio Friend Phil part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Woodcrest Retreat Apr 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Woodcrest Retreat Apr 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Finding Favour on The Drive Home Part 5 APR 10 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Finding Favour on The Drive Home Part 4 APR 10 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Finding Favour on The Drive Home Part 3 APR 10 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Finding Favour on The Drive Home Part 2 APR 10 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Finding Favour on The Drive Home Part 1 APR 10 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Live with Purpose Apr 9 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Live with Purpose Apr 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Live With Purpose Apr 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Child Evangelism Fwp Apr 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Child Evangelism Fwp Apr 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|aaron gillespie talks to radio friend phil on new tunes at 9 about new music and the reset spring tour 4-6-15 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Aaron Gillespie on New Tunes at 9 talks about new tour and Grace Through the Wandering part 1 on 4-6-15
|
| Download MP3
|Derri Daugherty of the Choir on New Tunes at 9 talks about Shadow Weaver and Circle Slide part 3 on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Derri Daugherty of the Choir talks to Radio Friend Phil about the Choir Circle Slide 25th Anniversary tour on 4-2-15 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Derri Daugherty of the choir talks about circle slide 25th anniversay tour with radio friend phil on new tunes at 9 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless talks to Radio Frind Phil about the making of Faith and Family part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless talks about Faith and Family on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Micah Sumrall talks about new record Faith and Family with Radio Friend Phil on New Tunes at 9 part 1 on 3-31-15
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite on KCB March 28 2015
|
| Download MP3
|BRUCE FITE Hello on KCB March 28 2015
|
| Download MP3
|SHUREE One Girl Can Change the World Song LIVE on KCB
|
| Download MP3
|SHUREE Hello on KCB March 28 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Worship leader Brian Campbell talks to Radio Friend Phil on 3-26-15 about new music and the Born Again
|
| Download MP3
|Carman talks to Radio Friend Phil on 3-25-15 part 2 on new tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Compassion sponsor Sandii from Enola shares story 1236pm
|
| Download MP3
|WDAC WJTL Compassion Interview Mar 24
|
| Download MP3
|Chap International Mar 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Chap International Mar 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Part 2 of Eddie’s conversation with Carman Mar 23 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Part 1 of Eddie’s conversation with Carman Mar 23 2015
|
| Download MP3
|West Shore Christian Mar 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|West Shore Christian Mar 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ryan Daniel of Among the Thirsty joins Eddie on the Drive Home to talk about the new album Who You Say I Am MARCH 19 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Anne of Green Gables Mar 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Anne of Green Gables the Musical MAr 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cross Connection Mar 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cross Connection Mar 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Gareth Gilkeson of Rend Collective talks to Radio Friend Phil about new music and writing with Chris Tomlin on 3-16-15
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Matthew West March 12 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Lebanon Valley YFC March 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lebanon Valley YFC March 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hawk Nelson Jon Steingard talks to Radio Friend Phil part 3 on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Hawk Nelson Jon Steingard talks about new record Diamonds on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Steingard of Hawk Nelson on New Tunes at 9 part 1 talks about Diamonds 3-11-15
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Steingard from Hawk Nelson chats about their brand new album Diamonds on the Drive Home MAR 11 2015
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS March 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS March 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ryan Stevenson talks to Radio Friend Phil about new song Not Forgotten on 3-9-15
|
| Download MP3
|LAFPA Anne of Green Gables The Musical on KCB March 7 three
|
| Download MP3
|LAFPA Anne of Green Gables The Musical on KCB March 7 six
|
| Download MP3
|LAFPA Anne of Green Gables The Musical on KCB March 7 one
|
| Download MP3
|LAFPA Anne of Green Gables The Musical on KCB March 7 four
|
| Download MP3
|LAFPA Anne of Green Gables The Musical on KCB March 7 five
|
| Download MP3
|LAFPA Anne of Green Gables on KCB March 7 two
|
| Download MP3
|Tim Neufeld and the Glory Boys on New Tunes at 9 on 3-4-15
|
| Download MP3
|Guatemala Compassion report with Fred Lisa and Wendy on 3-4-15
|
| Download MP3
|Guatemala Compassion evening report 3-4-15
|
| Download MP3
|Fred and Lisa Compassion evening report 3-2-15
|
| Download MP3
|David Zach of Remedy Drive talks with Eddie about the Red X on the back of his hand Feb 27 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Hundrefold Worship Feb 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hundredfold Worship Feb 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Citizens and Saints on New Tunes at 9 with Radio Friend Phil part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Zach Bolen of Citizens on New Tunes at 9 part 1 talks about Join the Triumph part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Zach Bolen of Citizens and Saints talks about new music part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Citizens and Saints on New Tunes at 9 part 3 on 2-25-15
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Rugged Run Feb 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Rugged Run Feb 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ben Kristijanto from Bread of Stone talks with Eddie about their brand new album Not Alone
|
| Download MP3
|Daysrping Christian Academy Feb 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Daysrping Christian Academy Feb 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Sisters in Christ Feb 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sisters in Christ Feb 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Museum Ben Richter talks about the record What We Stand For on new tunes at 9 2-19-15
|
| Download MP3
|Ben Richter of the Museum talks to Radio Friend Phil about the song Carry My Heart on 2-19-15
|
| Download MP3
|Aevidum Feb 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Aevidum Feb 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Feb 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Feb 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Aaron Gillespie talks to Radio Friend Phil about Grace Through the Wandering part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Aaron Gillespie talks about new record Grace Through the Wandering on 2-12-15 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Aaron Gillespie on New Tunes at 9 part 2 new record Grace Through the Wandering
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Chris Llewellyn of Rend Collective February 12 2015
|
| Download MP3
|Potters House Feb 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Potters House Feb 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron Feb 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron Feb 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Eddie chats with Chris Tomlin about the Love Ran Red Tour Feb 10 2015
|
| Download MP3
|David Dunn talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new song Have Everything on New Tunes at 9 on 2-5-14
|
| Download MP3
|Confidence Conference Feb 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Confidence Conference Feb 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|GO BEYOND A WEEK OF SERVICE ON GET UP AND GO 750
|
| Download MP3
|GO BEYOND A WEEK OF SERVICE ON GET UP AND GO 720
|
| Download MP3
|Covenant Christian Academy Dr Sonju on Get Up 750
|
| Download MP3
|Covenant Christian Academy Dr. Sonju on Get Up & Go 720
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Jeff Kemp What Married Couples Can Learn from Football Players
|
| Download MP3
|Stewardship U Jan 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Stewardship U Jan 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Mennonite School Jan 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Mennonite School Jan 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Graham Bronczyk of Newport talks to Radio Friend Phil about new song Echo on New Tunes at 9 on 1-27-15
|
| Download MP3
|Dancing your way to a healthy marriage 750 break
|
| Download MP3
|Dancing your way to a healthy marriage 720 break
|
| Download MP3
|Family Resource and Counseling Center Jan 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Family Resource and Counseling Center Jan 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Nine Lashes Jeremy Dunn talks about You Are the Light on New Tunes at 9 on 1-13-15
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Jan 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Jan 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mitch McVicker talks to Radio Friend Phil about the Grey When Black and White Fade 1-8-15 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mitch McVicker on New Tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Mitch McVicker on New Tunes at 9 part 1 on 1-8-15
|
| Download MP3
|John Reilly of Reilly talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new digital song Change Me God on 1-7-15
|
| Download MP3
|Dustin Kensrue talks about new Christmas record Lowborn King on New Tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Dustin Kensrue talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new record Lowborn King part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dustin Kensrue on New Tunes at 9 talks about the record Lowborn King on 12-29-14 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Cookie Baking 8
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Cookie Baking 7
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Cookie Baking 6
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Cookie Baking 5
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Cookie Baking 4
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Cookie Baking 3
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Cookie Baking 2
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Cookie Baking 1
|
| Download MP3
|IMAble Foundation Dec 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|IMAble Foundation Dec 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Someone To Tell It To Dec 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Someone To Tell It To Dec 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Stephens of Smalltown Poets on New Tunes at 9 aprt 4 with Radio Friend Phil
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets on New Tunes at 9 Danny Stephens talks about Christmas Time Again part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets Danny Stephens talks about new record Christmas Time Again part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Stephens of Smalltown Poets talks to Radio Friend Phil on New Tunes at 9 about Christmas Time Again 12-15-14
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Dec 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Dec 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Zach Oswald of OBB on New Tunes at 9 on 9-4-13
|
| Download MP3
|YWAM Lebanon Jan 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|YWAM Lebanon Jan 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Worship Leader SHELLY E. JOHNSON talks about worship, cancer and All Things Beautiful
|
| Download MP3
|Worship Center Worship Project Jan 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Worship Center Worship Project Jan 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Worship Center Sept 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Worship Center Sept 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Woodcrest Retreat June 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Woodcrest Retreat June 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Woodcrest Retreat Camp Mar 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Woodcrest Retreat Camp Mar 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Wonders Family Math Song
|
| Download MP3
|WOMAN SINGING AND DANCING FOR US AT THE WOMENS MEETING
|
| Download MP3
|Will McGinniss of Audio Adrenaline talks New Music, the Old Days with DC Talk and the Reforming of the Band Feb.15 2013
|
| Download MP3
|WhoCares.org June 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|WhoCares.org June 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Wheres The Halo Movie Jan 31 Interview
|
| Download MP3
|West Shore Christian Academy July 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|West Shore Christian Academy July 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|West Fallowfield Christian on Get Up & Go 2
|
| Download MP3
|West Fallowfield Christian on Get Up & Go 1
|
| Download MP3
|We Help Children July 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|We Help Children July 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Water Street Nov 27 805
|
| Download MP3
|Water Street Nov 27 750
|
| Download MP3
|Water Street Nov 27 733
|
| Download MP3
|Water STreet Nov 27 720
|
| Download MP3
|Water Street Nov 27 705
|
| Download MP3
|Water STreet Nov 27 650
|
| Download MP3
|Water STreet Nov 27 620
|
| Download MP3
|Water Street Mission Nov 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Water Street Mission Nov 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Walt Mueller CPYU Sep 27 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Walt Mueller CPYU Sep 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Walt Mueller CPYU Sep 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|walking to school
|
| Download MP3
|Vision Conference Jan 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Vision Conference Jan 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Victorias Fund July 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Victorias Fund July 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Veritas Academy Oct 25
|
| Download MP3
|Veritas Academy Jan 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Veritas Academy Jan 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Underground Skatepark Dec 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Underground Skatepark Dec 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Trevor McNevan of FM Static talks about new album releasing April 5th 03 29 11
|
| Download MP3
|Transition to Community Jan 31 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Transition to Community Jan 31 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Transition to Community Feb 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Transition to Community Feb 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Transition to Community Apr 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Transition to Community Apr 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Transform Your Website Winner
|
| Download MP3
|Transform Your Website Contest Oct 15 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Transform Your Website Contest Oct 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Transform Your Website Contest Oct 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|TRACY CUTLER OF The Extraordinary Give talks Giving on KCB
|
| Download MP3
|Toby Mac Interview Nov 27 2012
|
| Download MP3
|To Kill a Lion Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|To Kill A Lion Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Tiny People Matter Sep 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Tiny People Matter Sep 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Tiny People Matter July 12 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Tiny People Matter July 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Tiny People Matter July 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Tim Willard and Ehtan Olney perform live on New Tunes at 9 September 15 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Tim FIA Nicaragua Update June 1
|
| Download MP3
|THIS WAY UP on KCB I Saw the Light
|
| Download MP3
|THIS WAY UP on KCB Hello
|
| Download MP3
|THIS WAY UP on KCB Creation & Percussion
|
| Download MP3
|THIS WAY UP on KCB conversation
|
| Download MP3
|The Sweet Sorrows play live on New Tunes at 9 on 7-31-14 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Sweet Sorrows on New Tunes at 9 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Reel on New Tunes at 9 on 6-24-13
|
| Download MP3
|The Neverclaim Jeremiah Carlson on New Tunes at 9 on 11-12-13 part two
|
| Download MP3
|The Neverclaim Jeremiah Carlson on New Tunes at 9 on 11-12-13 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Museum vocalist Ben Richter talks about the new song Saved My Soul on New Tunes at 9 on 4-29-14
|
| Download MP3
|THE MUSEUM INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2011
|
| Download MP3
|The Mix at ARbor Place
|
| Download MP3
|THE KINGS STRINGS live songs in WJTL studio November 01 2012
|
| Download MP3
|THE KINGS STRINGS Introduction November 01 2012
|
| Download MP3
|THE HOLY ROLLER movie actor writer producer ANGUS BENFIELD interview October 22 2012
|
| Download MP3
|The Gift International Jan 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Gift International Jan 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Family Center Gap on Get Up & Go 720 break
|
| Download MP3
|The DAy New Holland May 31 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Day New Holland May 31 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Day May 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The DAy May 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Day May 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Day May 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale Sept 20 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale Sept 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale Sept 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale Nov 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale Nov 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale July 24 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale July 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|The Cookie Sale July 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|THE CITY HARMONIC ELIAS DUMMER INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|THE CITY HARMONIC at Creation talk about new album and song City On A Hill
|
| Download MP3
|The Choir Derri Daugherty talks about What You Think I Am
|
| Download MP3
|The Choir Derri Daugherty talks about the new project Shadow Weaver on new tunes at 9 on 5-1-14
|
| Download MP3
|The Choir Derri Daugherty on New Tunes at part 2 on 12-23-13 part two
|
| Download MP3
|The Choir Derri Daugherty on New Tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|The Choir Derri Daugherty on new tunes at 9 talking new Christmas EP Peace Love & Light part one
|
| Download MP3
|The Choir Dan Michaels on New Tunes at 9 part one
|
| Download MP3
|The Choir Dan Michaels on New Tunes at 9 part two
|
| Download MP3
|The Biblical Counseling Center of York 720 break
|
| Download MP3
|Terry Taylor Archives Interview part3
|
| Download MP3
|Terry Taylor Archives interview part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Terry Taylor Archives interview part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Terry Snow of YWAM Haiti Sep 27 Int
|
| Download MP3
|TENTH AVENUE NORTH INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Tenth Avenue North guitarist Jeff Owen talks to Radio Friend Phil about new record Cathedrals part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Tenth Avenue North guitarist Jeff Owen talks about new record Cathedrals on New Tunes at 9 part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Tenth Avenue North guitarist Jeff Owen talks about new record Cathedrals on 11-5-14 part 1 on new tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Tenth Avenue North guitarist Jeff Owen on New Tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Teens Stand for Charities Apr 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Teens Stand for Charities Apr 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Hope Counseling Dec 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Hope Counseling Dec 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Challenge Lancaster Jan 16 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Challenge Lancaster Jan 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Challenge Lancaster Jan 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Challenge June 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Teen Challenge June 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Taylor Mason Apr 30 Interview
|
| Download MP3
|TALAIN RAYNE interview on November 06 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Switchfoot Guitarist Drew Shirley Int Sep 26
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Walk for Life Apr 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Walk for Life Apr 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Jan 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Jan 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Jan 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Jan 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Apr 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Apr 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Apr 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|SVPS Apr 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Sunny Crest Home Sep 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sunny Crest Home Sep 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Summit International School of Ministry Part Two 02 25 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Summit International School of Ministry Part One 02 25 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Sumerlin Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sumerlin Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|students broadcastsing break
|
| Download MP3
|Stories with Matthew West October 05 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Stewardship U Jan 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Stewardship U Jan 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Stewardship U Jan 28 Greeting
|
| Download MP3
|Steven Curtis Chapman Live in the Studio Oct 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Steven Curtis Chapman Live in the Studio Oct 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor talks Blue Like Jazz the Movie April 26
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor on New Tunes at 9 talks about kickstarter campaign and new song Life Preserved.mp3
|
| Download MP3
|STEVE TAYLOR CREATION 2013 interview
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor Apr 24 Interview
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Taylor and the WJTL staff wish Fred a Happy Birthday
|
| Download MP3
|Steve Fee talks about new music on New Tunes at 9 on 7-1-14
|
| Download MP3
|Steve and Shawn part3
|
| Download MP3
|Steve and Shawn part2
|
| Download MP3
|Steve and Shawn in WJTL Studio part1 5-2-13
|
| Download MP3
|Steve and Patti Foley Compassion Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Steve and Patti Foley Compassion Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|STAGEY GAGNE callin from Haiti 3 pm October 26 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey McCaskey
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Joy in Hope update from Haiti Oct 27 8am
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey In Haiti Talking about conditions almost two years after earthquake October 25 11 AM
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne Update from Jacmel Haiti October 28 Lunch Hour
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne talking about Dress Customs in Haiti October 26 10 AM
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne Nighttime Report From Haiti 10-28-11
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne Nighttime Report From Haiti 10-27-11
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne nighttime report from Haiti 10-26-11
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne nighttime report from Haiti 10-25-11
|
| Download MP3
|STACEY GAGNE live in Haiti 4 pm update October 25 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne live from Jacmel Haiti October 24 4 pm
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne live from Jacmel Haiti Oct 24 7am
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne Joy In Hope Jacmel Haiti Oct 25 8am
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne Joy in Hope Haiti Report Oct 28 6am
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne interview with Tim and Jenna in Haiti October 27 11 AM
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne in Haiti talks about the Jacmel Bay Project October 27 Lunch Hour
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Gagne in Haiti speaking with Doris Frame with Joy In Hope October 25 10 AM
|
| Download MP3
|STACEY GAGNE in Haiti reports live at 4 pm October 27 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan. 23 5PM Report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 25 6am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 25 11am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 24 7am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 24 10 am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 23 at 1 oclock
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 23 6am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 23 2 PM Report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 22 Lunchtime Report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 22 3PM Report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 22 1 PM Report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 21 9am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 21 8am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 21 7am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 21 6am report
|
| Download MP3
|Stacey Compassion Ethiopia Jan 21 11 am report
|
| Download MP3
|St Joan of Arc Fest June 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|St Joan of Arc Fest June 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Square Halo Books Apr 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Square Halo Books Apr 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Sorensen on New Tunes at 9 part 2 with Radio Friend Phil
|
| Download MP3
|Someone To Tell It To July 11 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Someone To Tell It To July 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Someone To Tell It To July 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SOLFEGE SINGERS perform LIVE
|
| Download MP3
|SOLFEGE SINGERS If I Only Had a Brain
|
| Download MP3
|SOLFEGE SINGERS Final Song LIVE
|
| Download MP3
|Smoketown Aviation Fair Aug 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Smoketown Aviation Fair Aug 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Smart2W8 May 29 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Smart2W8 May 29 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets part two on 11-13-12
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets part one on 11-13-12
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets Danny Stephens on New Tunes at 9 talking Smalltown Poets Christmas CD part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Smalltown Poets Danny Stephens on New Tunes at 9 Smalltown Poets Christmas CD 12-19-13
|
| Download MP3
|SLC Community Choirs meet Miss Becky
|
| Download MP3
|Sky Summer Camp June 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sky Summer Camp Jume 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SKILLET CREATION John Cooper Interview
|
| Download MP3
|Sixteen Cities on New Tunes at 9 February 22 2012 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Sixteen Cities live interview Feb 9
|
| Download MP3
|Sixteen Cities 3 song mini concert on New Tunes at 9 February 22 2012 part two
|
| Download MP3
|Sisters in Christ Mar 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sisters in Christ Mar 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Sisterbrother mini concert on New Tunes at 9 June 14 2011
|
| Download MP3
|SisterBrother live on New Tunes on 12-2-14 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Sisrerbrother on New Tunes at 9 June 14 2011 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Singer-songwriter Marty Shaughnessy 8-2-12
|
| Download MP3
|Sight and Sound Apr 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Sight and Sound Apr 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Sight and Sound A
|
| Download MP3
|Shine Bright Baby guitar slash keyboardist Josh talks about the new Dreamers project and much more July 22, 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Shine Bright Baby Emily Irene on New Tunes at 9 on 12-17-13 part two
|
| Download MP3
|Shine Bright Baby Emily Irene on New Tunes at 9 on 12-17-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Shelter from the STorm June 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Shelter from the Storm June 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SHAUNTI FELDHAHN INTERVIEW with Kristi Leigh April 26 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing Dec 24 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing Dec 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Share The Blessing Dec 24 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing Dec 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing Dec 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Share the Blessing
|
| Download MP3
|Share Northeast Sept 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Share Northeast Sept 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Shane Everett of Shane and Shane Oct 6
|
| Download MP3
|SHADOW Andrew Lines weatherman
|
| Download MP3
|SHADOW Andrew Lines weatherman 2
|
| Download MP3
|Seventh Day Slumber vocalist Joseph Rojas talks about new song We Are the Broken on New Tunes at 9 on 4-14-14
|
| Download MP3
|Seventh Day Slumber Joseph Rojas talks about the new song Nothing to Lose on new tunes at 9 on 6-24-14
|
| Download MP3
|Seventh Day Slumber Joseph Rojas talks about new song Goodbye on new tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Seventh Day Slumber Joseph Rojas on New Tunes at 9 on 3-19-13
|
| Download MP3
|Seventh Day Slumber Joseph Rojas on new tunes 9 talks about new song Trust in Me
|
| Download MP3
|ServeLancaster Feb 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|ServeLancaster Feb 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SELAH interview with Kristi Leigh August 23 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Second Street Shop July 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Second Street Shop July 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SEASONS back in the KCB studio
|
| Download MP3
|SEASONA live on KCB playing Drowsy Maggie
|
| Download MP3
|SEAN MCDOWELL talks about the Truth Matters conference October 09
|
| Download MP3
|SCREIBER PED COFFEE DAY KICKOFF 2
|
| Download MP3
|Scott Thunder of Bible League talks Bibles For Africa April 7th
|
| Download MP3
|Scott Thunder Bible League Apr 28 Interview
|
| Download MP3
|Scott Stapp-formerly of Creed- talks about new project Proof of Life on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Rubber Ducky Race July 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Pediatric Sept 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Pediatric Sept 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Pediatric July 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Pediatric July 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Pediatric July 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Pediatric July 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Pediatric April 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Pediatric April 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Ped Coffee Days Apr 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Schreiber Ped Coffee Days Apr 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SCHREIBER PED COFFEE DAY KICK OFF 4
|
| Download MP3
|SCHREIBER PED COFFEE DAY KICK OFF 3
|
| Download MP3
|SCHREIBER PED COFFEE DAY KICK OFF 1
|
| Download MP3
|SCHOOL OF WORSHIP INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE JR NOUN SONG
|
| Download MP3
|SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE JR IM JUST A BILL
|
| Download MP3
|Scarlet Steps April 5 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Scarlet Steps April 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Scarlet Steps April 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SARAH REEVES INTERVIEW with Kristi Leigh APRIL 18 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Sarah Anthony of the Letter Black on New Tunes at 9 on 12-12-13
|
| Download MP3
|Sara Groves talks about The Collection October 4
|
| Download MP3
|Sandy Coves Stephen Weaver Internships May 17
|
| Download MP3
|Sandy Cove Stephen Weaver Converge Internship May 17
|
| Download MP3
|Sanctus Real talks about new record the Dream with Radio Friend Phil
|
| Download MP3
|Sanctus Real guitarist Chris Rohman talks about new record the Dream with Radio Friend Phil on 9-15-14
|
| Download MP3
|Sanctus Real guitarist Chris Rohman talks about new project The Dream on New Tunes at 9 part 1 on 9-15-14
|
| Download MP3
|SANCTUS REAL bass player Dan Gartley calls in to talk mild winter, new song and new CD February 29 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Samuel School May 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Samuel School May 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Samuel School Jan 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SAMUEL HANCOCK OF LUMINATE live song Banner Of Love
|
| Download MP3
|SAMUEL HANCOCK OF LUMINATE live in WJTL studios September 28 2012 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army May 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army May 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army Lancaster May 31 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army Lancaster May 31 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army Lancaster Dec 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army Lancaster Dec 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation ARmy Lanc Nov 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army Lanc Nov 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army Lanc April 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Salvation Army Lanc April 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|SALVADOR’s Nick Gonzales live in WJTL studios with live song GOD OF FOREVER 10 25 12
|
| Download MP3
|Ryan Daniel of Among the Thirsty talks about What Love Looks Like on New Tunes at 9 on 4-22-14
|
| Download MP3
|Ryan Daniel of Among the Thirsty talks about the new song Completely on new tunes at 9 on 9-8-14
|
| Download MP3
|Ruben Kigame African Festival May 4 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Ruben Kigame African Festival May 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Ruben Kigame African Festival May 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|ROYAL TAILOR INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Robert Rogers Oct 4 Interview Into the Deep
|
| Download MP3
|Robbie Newborn Raps the Weather
|
| Download MP3
|River of Hope Oct 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|River of Hope Oct 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ride Across PA Donna Neff Oct 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rico and Boris Feb 4
|
| Download MP3
|Richard Greenburg of Agape on the Archives part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Richard Greenburg of Agape on the Archives part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Richard Greenburg of Agape on the Archives part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rhett Walker talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new record Here’s to the Ones on New Tunes at 9 on 10-13-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rhett Walker talks about new record Heres to the Ones on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Rhett Walker on New Tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Rex Rogers SAT 7 talks about Cry From Iran 02 28 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Revelation Fest July 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Revelation Fest July 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Reuben Kigame June 16 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Reuben Kigame June 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Reuben Kigame June 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rend Collective part 2 on New Tunes at 9 on 4-24-14 Gareth Gilkeson talks about My Lighthouse
|
| Download MP3
|REND COLLECTIVE INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Rend Collective Gareth Gilkeson talks about the Art of Celebration tour on 9-22-14
|
| Download MP3
|Rend Collective Gareth Gilkeson part 3 talks about The Art of Celebration
|
| Download MP3
|Rend Collective Gareth Gilkeson on New Tunes at 9 talks about the song All That I Am
|
| Download MP3
|Rend Collective Gareth Gilkeson on New Tunes at 9 talks about More Than Conquerors on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Release Time Joyel Min Aug 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Release Time Joyel Min Aug 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Refresh Renew Womens Conf Sep 11 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Refresh Renew Womens Conf Sep 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Refresh Renew Womens Conf Sep 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rebecca James Connection Min May 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Rebecca James Connection Min May 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Reason to Believe Jan 10 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Reason to Believe Jan 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Reason to Believe Jan 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Real Youth Ministry Aug 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|REal Youth Ministry Aug 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|RAPTURE RUCKUS frontman Brad at Creation 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Randy Stonehill on the Archives part 4 on 9-20-14
|
| Download MP3
|Randy Stonehill on the Archives part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Randy Stonehill on the Archives part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Randy Stonehill on the Archives part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rainbows End Youth Center Oct 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Rainbows End Youth Center Oct 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Rainbows End Feb 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Rainbows End FEb 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|RADIO FRIEND PHILS SEPT17 FOOD REPORT
|
| Download MP3
|Race to Adopt May 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Race to Adopt May 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Oct 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Oct 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Nov 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Nov 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Nov 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Mar 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Players Mar 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Promise Player Nov 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Project Lifesaver Dec 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Project Lifesaver Dec 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Police Chaplain Ministry Aug 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Police Chaplain Ministry Aug 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|POG Who influenced spiritually
|
| Download MP3
|POG What we listen to
|
| Download MP3
|POG What Inspires
|
| Download MP3
|POG Quartet to Trio
|
| Download MP3
|POG How did you get started
|
| Download MP3
|Plumb on New Tunes at 9 on 6-26-13
|
| Download MP3
|PLUMB CREATION interview
|
| Download MP3
|Piercing Word Jan 24 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Piercing Word Jan 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Piercing Word Jan 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Photographer Jeremy Hess & Family on KCB two
|
| Download MP3
|Photographer Jeremy Hess & Family on KCB three
|
| Download MP3
|Photographer Jeremy Hess & Family on KCB one
|
| Download MP3
|Philip Herndon on New Tunes at 9 on 11-19-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Philip Herndon live performance on New Tunes at 9 on 11-19-13
|
| Download MP3
|Philip Herndon Live In Studio Song Love In Every Motion August 31 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Phil talks to Stacey in Haiti Oct 24 8pm
|
| Download MP3
|Phil talks to Stacey from Jacmel Haiti Oct 24 7pm
|
| Download MP3
|PETRA CREATION interview
|
| Download MP3
|Peter Greer Hope International Aug 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Peter Greer Hope International Aug 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Peter Greer Hope Int Sep 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Peter Greer Hope Int Sep 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Peircing Word Oct 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Peircing Word Oct 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Paul Baloche live part two 4-2-12
|
| Download MP3
|Paul Baloche live part one 4-2-12
|
| Download MP3
|Pastor Michael Wilson of Chestnut Level Presby on Sept 10 Church FORUM
|
| Download MP3
|PA Sisters in Christ with Silly Song Feb 14
|
| Download MP3
|PA Sisters in Christ Feb 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Out of the Grey Kickstarter Interview Apr 23
|
| Download MP3
|Our Fathers Dream Oct 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Our Fathers dream Conf Oct 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Orphan Care Ministries Oct 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Orphan Care Ministries Oct 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Operation Christmas Child Sept 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Operation Christmas Child Sept 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Open Up Heaven Reese and Wendy Craine
|
| Download MP3
|One Ministry Abstinence Jan 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|One Ministry Abstinence Jan 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|On Fire Youth Min Sep 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|On Fire Youth Min Sep 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|October 24 12 Noon Stacey Live in Jacmel Haiti
|
| Download MP3
|October 24 10 AM Stacey Gagne Live from Jacmel Haiti
|
| Download MP3
|OCEANS IN LOVE live in WJTL Studios August 10 2011 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|OCEANS IN LOVE live in WJTL Studios August 10 2011 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|OCEANS IN LOVE live in WJTL Studios August 10 2011 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|OC SUPERTONES INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|OBB-Zach Oswald on New Tunes at 9 on 9-4-13
|
| Download MP3
|OBB brothers Zach and Jacob talk music, family and fun facts October 23
|
| Download MP3
|Oasis of Hope Mar 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Oasis of Hope Mar 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Nick Mangine of Joy in Hope from Haiti Oct 17
|
| Download MP3
|Nic Gonzales of Salvador on New Tunes at 9 part 2 on 3-4-13
|
| Download MP3
|Nic Gonzales of Salvador on New Tunes at 9 on 3-4-13 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|NEWSBOYS on 35th Creation and New Music
|
| Download MP3
|NEWSBOYS MICHAEL TAIT JEFF FRANKENSTEIN INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|New Life For Girls Ministry 03 24 11
|
| Download MP3
|New Covenant Christian School April 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|New Covenant Christian School April 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|New Covenant Christian School Apr 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|New Covenant Christian School Apr 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Needtobreathe on new tunes at 9 on 10-14-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Needtobreathe Bo Rinehart on New Tunes at 9 on 10-14-13 part two
|
| Download MP3
|National Worship Leader Conference Director Suzie Stayblein May 07 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Nathan Horst of Sisterbrother on New Tunes at 9 on 10-24-13
|
| Download MP3
|NATHAN HORST of local band SISTERBROTHER talks to Kristi February 10 2012
|
| Download MP3
|NAMI York Sep 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|NAMI York Sep 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|My Brothers Keeper Mar 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|My Brothers Keeper Mar 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|My Brothers Keeper Feb 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|My Brothers Keeper Feb 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Musician Terry Bone May 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Musician Terry Bone May 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together visits KCB pt 4
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together visits KCB pt 3
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together visits KCB pt 2
|
| Download MP3
|Music Together visits KCB pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|MUSIC TOGETHER on KCB FEB 1 1053
|
| Download MP3
|MUSIC TOGETHER on KCB FEB 1 1045
|
| Download MP3
|MUSIC TOGETHER on KCB FEB 1 1036
|
| Download MP3
|MUSIC TOGETHER on KCB FEB 1 1028
|
| Download MP3
|MUSIC TOGETHER on KCB FEB 1 1020
|
| Download MP3
|MUSIC TOGETHER on KCB FEB 1 1010
|
| Download MP3
|Mt Calvary Christian School June 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mt Calvary Christian School June 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mt Calvary Christian School Feb 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mt Calvary Christian School Feb 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Moms in Prayer Aug 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Moms in Prayer Aug 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Moms House Lancaster June 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Moms House Lancaster June 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Molly Reed of City Harbor talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new song Heartbeat on New Tunes at 9 on 5-28-14
|
| Download MP3
|Mix at Arbor Place Apr 30 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Mix at Arbor Place Apr 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mix at Arbor Place Apr 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|MIVO Foundation Apr 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|MIVO Foundation Apr 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mitch McVicker talks about new music on new tunes at 9 with radio friend phil on 10-22-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mitch McVicker on new tunes at 9 on 10-22-14 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Missionsfest Lancaster Jan 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Missionsfest Lancaster Jan 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Missions Fest Lancaster Feb 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Missions Fest Lancaster Feb 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mission in Philly Nov 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mission In Philly Nov 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mission Aviation Fair July 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mission Aviation Fair July 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Milt Ephrata
|
| Download MP3
|Mill Creek Bible Fall Fest Sep 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mill Creek Bible Fall Fest Sep 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Miles4Martins Fundraiser April 27 interview Fran Bridge & Judy Phipps
|
| Download MP3
|Miles for Smiles Catra Ride Aug 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mile for Smiles Catra Ride Aug 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|MIKESCHAIR MIKE GRAYSON INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|MIKESCHAIR INTERVIEW with Kristi Leigh August 17 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Yankoski Interview Aug 25
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Weaver of Big Daddy Weave talks about the tour, his beard and new music
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Roe of the 77s talks to Radio Friend Phil on New Tunes at 9 part 2 on 6-18-14
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Roe of Lost Dogs and 77s talks to Radio Friend Phil about new music on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Roe of 77s talks to Radio Friend Phil about the 77s tour on New Tunes at 9 on 6-18-14
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Roe of 77s and Lost Dogs talks about new record And a Phrase Or Two on New Tunes at 9 on 10-15-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Howard of 7eventh Time Down on New Tunes at 9 part one on 12-9-13
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Howard of 7eventh Time Down on New Tunes at 9 part 2 on 12-9-13
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Grayson of Mikeschair on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mike Grayson of Mikeschair on New Tunes at 9 on 11-25-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Michael Sweet of Stryper on New Tunes at 9 on 10-30-13
|
| Download MP3
|MICHAEL GUNGOR INTERVIEW March 09 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Messiah Guitar Workshop Mar 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Messiah Guitar Workshop Mar 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mentor Project Oct 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mentor Project Oct 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Fraternity at LCBC on Get Up and Go September 01 2011 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Fraternity at LCBC on Get Up and Go September 01 2011 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Fraternity at LCBC on Get Up and Go September 01 2011 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Frat Sept 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Frat Sept 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Frat Sept 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Mens Frat Sept 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Men of Iron Leadercast Apr 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Men of Iron Jul 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Men of Iron Jul 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Men of Irion Leadercast Apr 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Meet New INO Artist Jeremy Horn March 28 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Meet new artist Lauren Daigle October 02 2014
|
| Download MP3
|MATTHEW WEST INTERVIEW ABOUT SONGS STRONG ENOUGH AND REST May 04 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Matt Wheeler on New Tunes at 9 on 10-16-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Matt Wheeler on New Tunes at 9 on 10-16-13 live performance
|
| Download MP3
|MATT MAHER at Creation talks about Lord I Need You
|
| Download MP3
|Matt Butler of Newsong talks about the song White As Snow on New Tunes at 9 on 12-4-13
|
| Download MP3
|Marty Shaughnessy Phone Interview Aug 2
|
| Download MP3
|Marty Shaughnessy on New Tunes at 9 on 9-11-13
|
| Download MP3
|Marty Shaughnessy & the Stars Are Spies play live on New Tunes at 9 on 7-30-14 full performance
|
| Download MP3
|market2
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Scultz Interview Part Two May 03 2013
|
| Download MP3
|MARK SCHULTZ talks with Kristi about new CD All Things Possible September 11, 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Schultz talks with John Shirk about hymns story songs and adoption July 02 2014
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Schultz talks pickles, the All Things Possible Tour and new song I Gave Up 04-26-13
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Schultz Interview Part One May 03 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Hollingsworth Embracing the Gray Author March 22
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Hollingsworth
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Hall of Casting Crowns Int Jan 10 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Griffin Author of How to Build Kindgdom Minded Orgs Oct 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mark Griffin Author How to Build Kindgdom Minded Org Oct 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Maria Water Street Get Up 750
|
| Download MP3
|MARI KEMP LIVE FROM JAPAN
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim Christian Day School Apr 17 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim Christian Day School Apr 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim Christian Day School Apr 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim BIC Orphan Workshop Feb 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Manheim BIC Orphan Workshop Feb 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Mandisa Feb 4 three in 1 Tour Interview
|
| Download MP3
|Manafest talks about new project The Moment on New Tunes at 9 with Radio Friend Phil on 7-14-14
|
| Download MP3
|Manafest on New Tunes at 9 part one on 10-29-13
|
| Download MP3
|Manafest on New Tuines at 9 part two on 10-29-13
|
| Download MP3
|Luke Smallbone of For King and Country talks about new project Run Wild Live Free Love Strong on new tunes at 9 on 9-11-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Luke & Jeremy YWAM Circuit Riders 750
|
| Download MP3
|Luke & Jeremy with YWAM Circuit Riders 720
|
| Download MP3
|Love from Lancaster OK Tornado relief May 24
|
| Download MP3
|Love From Lanc Co Hurrican Relief Nov 15
|
| Download MP3
|Love Beyond Ourselves March 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Love Beyond Ourselves Mar 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Love 146 Lancaster Feb 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Love 146 Lancaster Feb 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lost Dogs Derri Daugherty on New Tunesa at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lost Dogs Derri Daugherty on New Tunes at 9 on 7-24-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|LMS Fiddler on the Roof Apr 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LMS Fiddler on the Roof Apr 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Live With Purpose Jan 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Live with Purpose Jan 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lititz Area Mennonite School May 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lititz Area Mennonite School May 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa talks with Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay on The Shelter Tour
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa talks with JOEL of FOR KING AND COUNTRY
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa talks with GIRLS NIGHT OUT director MARY MESSINA
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa talks with DAWSON MCALLISTER coming to LBC Sept 15 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa talk with TAI ANDERSON of THIRD DAY on MOVE TOUR
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Skypes With Kristi From Nicaragua Before Leaving To Meet Villagers 520 pm March 22
|
| Download MP3
|LISA SKYPES WITH KRISTI 250 PM MARCH 24 Hope College student’ story
|
| Download MP3
|LISA Sept 19 Running Late Today Find Out Why
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Sept 18 620 womens meeting report
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Sept 17 6am lIVE Kenya report
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Sep 18 635am report from Kenya
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Sep 15 Safari call in from Kenya
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Schreiber Coffee Day Apr 11 820am
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Schreiber Coffee Day Apr 11 750am
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa recaps her trip to Nicaragua from airport March 28 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa March 24 8am report
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Mar 28 9am Nicaragua report
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Mar 22 8am skype report
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Live Water Street Thanksgiving Banquet Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Live Water Street Min Thanksgiving Banquet Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Live Water Street Min Thanksgiving Banquet Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Live from Water Street Thanksgiving Banquet Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Live from Kenya Sep 15 Safari Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa live at MCC Auction Preview Mar 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis with FIA Nicaragua 8pm report March 21 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis with FIA Nicaragua 3-21-11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis with FIA Intl in Nicaragua 10 pm Report 3-25-11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis with FIA in Nicaragua 9 pm Report March 25 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis with FIA 8 pm Report 3-23-11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis LIVE FROM WATER STREET MINISTRIES NOV 26 720AM
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis in Nicaragua with FIA Intl 9 pm Report 3-22-11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis in Nicaragua waiting for her boat to come in 03 25 11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis from Nicaragua with FIA Intl 7pm Report 3-23-11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis from Nicaragua with FIA Intl 7 pm Report 3-22-11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis from Nicaragua with FIA Intl 10pm report 3-21-11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis from Nicaragua with FIA 7 pm Report March 23 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis from Kenya TEA TIME Sept 17 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Landis at Water Street Min Nov 26 850am
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Kenya Rafiki Afric Sep 18 9am report
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa from Nicaragua talks about markets and the work of FIA
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa from Nicaragua report on FIA work with Rama people 03 24 11
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa from Kenya Sep 15 Safari Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa first call from FIA
|
| Download MP3
|LISA FIRST BREAK talking to our Maasai guard
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Creation Day One Kids Tent Report June 26
|
| Download MP3
|LISA CALLIN 320 PM MARCH 22 WITH TIM JOHNSTON
|
| Download MP3
|LISA CALL IN 520 PM MARCH 21 In Market with Tim Johnston
|
| Download MP3
|LISA CALL IN 245 PM MARCH 23 Windy Discussion With Tim Johnston
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK TWO Mango Man for WED
|
| Download MP3
|lisa break three walking to school with patricia
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK THREE at school with QUEENTEI
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK ONE WED WITH DOROTHY SETTING UP DAY
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK ONE Thurs Sept 20
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 7 with Richard at school
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 6
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 6 THurs Sept 20
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 5 THURS SEPT 20
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 5 PRINCIPAL
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 4 THURS SEPT 20
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 4 FRI SEPT 21
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 3 thurs sept 20 maasi walk to school
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 3 at health clinic
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 2 Thurs Sept 20
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 2 FRI SEPT 21
|
| Download MP3
|LISA BREAK 1 FRI sept 21
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Aug 9 Interview
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa Ann and Stacey impersonate Point of Grace live on the air
|
| Download MP3
|Lisa 2
|
| Download MP3
|LISA 10am hour report HI JOHN
|
| Download MP3
|Lions Safe Driving Aug 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lions Safe Driving Aug 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Linville Hill Christian June 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Linville Hill Christian June 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Linville Hill Christian
|
| Download MP3
|Lindsay McCaul Interview One
|
| Download MP3
|Lindsay McCaul Interview 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lincoln Brewster talks about new record Oxygen on New Tunes at 9 with Radio Friend Phil on 9-16-14
|
| Download MP3
|Lincoln Brewster talks about new music with Radio Friend Phil on new Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Lightshine Ministries Sept 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lightshine Min Sept 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lighten Up Lancaster Mar 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lighten Up Lancaster Mar 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lifted Worship Project with At the Cross July 16
|
| Download MP3
|Lifted Worship Project with Anybody Got Light July 16
|
| Download MP3
|Lifestream Productions June 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lifestream Productions June 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Life Change Min May 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Life Change Min May 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Leonard Jones Of Vision
|
| Download MP3
|Legacy of Hope Phone Int Nov 12
|
| Download MP3
|Least of These Aug 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Least of These Aug 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Leah Nagle Moments for Mothers Author July 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Leah Nagle Moments for Mothers Author July 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Willy Wonka Feb 26 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Willy Wonka Feb 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Willy Wonka Feb 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS OUR TOWN Feb 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Feb 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Auction April 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LCCS Auction April 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Worship Performing Arts Mar 21 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Worship Performing Arts Mar 21 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Performing Arts Mar 21 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Groundbreaking Interview Feb 22
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Groundbreaking Feb 22 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Groundbreaking Feb 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Grad Feb 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Grad Feb 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Christmas Celebration Nov 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Christmas Celebration Nov 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Charger Oct 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LBC Charger Day Oct 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Laura Story talks to Radio Friend Phil about her music and forthcoming autobiography on New Tunes at 9 on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LAURA STORY talks new music and The Glorious Unfolding Tour October 11
|
| Download MP3
|Laura Story talks abouty motherhood and new music on New Tunes at 9 on 8-18-14 on new tunes at 9 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Laura Story talks about Blessings and other things February 06
|
| Download MP3
|Larry Howard 05-11-13
|
| Download MP3
|Landis Homes Fellowship Day Aug 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Landis Homes Fellowship Day Aug 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lanco Worship Link on Get Up & Go 750 break
|
| Download MP3
|Lanco Worship Link on Get Up & Go 720 break
|
| Download MP3
|Lanco Worship Link Aug 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lanco Worship Link Aug 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Teen Challenge May 12 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Teen Challenge May 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Teen Challenge May 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Habitat Sept 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Habitat Sept 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Habitat Mar 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Habitat Mar 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Habitat for Humanity Sep 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Habitat for Humanity Sep 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster County Christian School Feb 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster County Christian School Feb 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Christian Council on Disability Oct 20 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Lancaster Christian Council on Disability Oct 20 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LANC ACADEMY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS FINAL ANNIE SONG ON KCB
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Jan 31 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Jan 31 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Jan 31 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Aug 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|LAMS Aug 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|LADIES making LUNCH
|
| Download MP3
|KYE KYE INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Kutless Jon Micah Sumrall part 2 on new tunes at 9 on 2-10-14
|
| Download MP3
|Kutless Jon Micah Sumrall part 1 on new tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Kutless Jon Micah Sumrall on new tunes at 9 part 3 on 2-10-14
|
| Download MP3
|KUTLESS INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Kutless front man Jon Micah Sumrall talks new music, Kutless MIlitary Mission Project and more
|
| Download MP3
|KUTLESS BASS PLAYER DAVE talks to Kristi about BELIEVER TOUR October 05 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Kurt Weaver Sept 5 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Kurt Weaver Sept 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Kurt Weaver Sept 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kurt and Gabe of Sevenglory talk about the CD Always Hope and new song Even Now 4-24-13
|
| Download MP3
|Kristi interviews The Confession producer DAN POSTHUMA September 13 2011
|
| Download MP3
|KRISTI INTERVIEWS PETER FURLER MARCH 30 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Kraybill Mennonite School May 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Kraybill Mennonite School May 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kingdom Ministry School July 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Kingdom Ministry School July 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kim Goss on New Tunes at 9 August 9 2011 part two
|
| Download MP3
|Kim Goss on New Tunes at 9 August 9 2011 part three
|
| Download MP3
|Kim Goss on New Tunes at 9 August 9 2011 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Kevin Max talks about new project Broken Temples on New Tunes at 9 on 8-13-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kevin from Hope International says Hi
|
| Download MP3
|Kenny Davis of the Rhett Walker Band talks to Radio Friend Phil about the new project Heres to the Ones on New Tunes at 9 part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Keith Baum Send International Japan Interview March 17
|
| Download MP3
|Keely from Susquehanna Style Magazine visits KCB with fresh & local food fun
|
| Download MP3
|Keely from Susquehanna Style Magazine visits KCB to share a Cherry dessert
|
| Download MP3
|Keely from Susquehanna Style Mag share Buy Fresh Buy Local info on KCB
|
| Download MP3
|KCB WAGS Field Trip Winter Grooming Tips
|
| Download MP3
|KCB WAGS Field Trip What does a Dog Groomer Do
|
| Download MP3
|KCB WAGS Field Trip Welcome
|
| Download MP3
|KCB WAGS Field Trip Picking up Aslan
|
| Download MP3
|KCB WAGS Field Trip Grooming Tips
|
| Download MP3
|KCB WAGS Field Trip Blueberry Facial
|
| Download MP3
|KCB talks with Chip Richter about his new album & Kickstarter project
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Strasburg RR RADIO FIELD TRIP 4
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Strasburg RR RADIO FIELD TRIP 3
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Strasburg RR RADIO FIELD TRIP 2
|
| Download MP3
|KCB RADIO FIELD TRIP 1
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Math U See & Wonders 6
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Math U See & Wonders 5
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Math U See & Wonders 4
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Math U See & Wonders 3
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Math U See & Wonders 2
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Math U See & Wonders 1
|
| Download MP3
|KCB LCB ONE WITH INTRO
|
| Download MP3
|KCB LBC LAST DR BIGLEY
|
| Download MP3
|KCB LBC FOR AIR 4 SIR HARRY
|
| Download MP3
|KCB LBC FOR AIR 3 EARL
|
| Download MP3
|KCB LBC FOR AIR 2 EARL
|
| Download MP3
|KCB Joke Show featuring jokes from Dutch Apple cast members
|
| Download MP3
|KCB calls Grandma Landis on her 94th birthday April 2
|
| Download MP3
|KCB bakes Christmas cookies with Beth & Babs pt 4
|
| Download MP3
|KCB bakes Christmas cookies with Beth & Babs pt 3
|
| Download MP3
|KCB bakes Christmas cookies with Beth & Babs pt 2
|
| Download MP3
|KCB bakes Christmas cookies with Beth & Babs pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Kathy Troccoli Jan 9 Interview
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Ministries Guatemala on KCB 3
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Ministries Guatemala on KCB 2
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Ministries Guatemala on KCB 1
|
| Download MP3
|KAIROS MINISTRIES GUATEMALA 5K MAY 18 INTERVIEW
|
| Download MP3
|Kairos Guatemala July 30
|
| Download MP3
|Junction Center Tent Update 2 Aug 6
|
| Download MP3
|Junction Center Tent Update 1 Aug 6
|
| Download MP3
|JULIE URBANIK sings on KCB
|
| Download MP3
|Julie and Kelsey say Hello July 26
|
| Download MP3
|Josh Wilson talks about his new song Fall Apart July 28
|
| Download MP3
|Josh Wilson live in the studio Oct 6
|
| Download MP3
|Joni National Day of Pray Address
|
| Download MP3
|Jonathan Thulin talks about the White Room on New Tunes at 9 on 3-25-14
|
| Download MP3
|JON MICAH SUMRALL of KUTLESS talks about the new CD and much more February 22 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Micah Sumrall from Kutless Talks about their song Even If
|
| Download MP3
|Jon Lewis of Hyland on New Tunes at 9 August 21
|
| Download MP3
|John Staffieri Manheim Central
|
| Download MP3
|John Shirk Etown
|
| Download MP3
|JOHN REILLY of the violin rock band REILLY July 29 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Joel Smallbone of For King and Country talks about new music with Radio Friend Phil on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|JOE STILLWEL of NEEDTOBREATHE talks with Kristi Leigh October 07 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Jimmy Needham talks Chipotle, his song with Lecrae, adoption pending and more April 01 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Jessa Anderson talks to Radio Friend Phil about her new project Whole on New Tunes at 9 on 4-7-14
|
| Download MP3
|Jessa Anderson on New Tunes at 9 January 18 2011
|
| Download MP3
|JEROME OF SWITCHFOOT talks to Kristi April 27 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremy Sorensen of Sorensen talks about the new record Songs Volume 1 on New Tunes at 9 part 1 on 8-28-14
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremy Sorensen of Sorensen talks about his appreciation for the piano and the new project Songs Volume 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremy Dunn of Nine Lashes on New Tunes at 9 on 1-14-14 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremy Dunn of Nine Lashes on New Tunes at 9 on 1-14-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremy Casella on New Tunes at 9 talks about new record Death In Reverse 12-3-14
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremiah Carlson of the Neverclaim talks about the new song Revival on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremiah Carlson of the Neverclaim talks about Mighty Jesus on New Tunes at 9 on 3-11-14
|
| Download MP3
|Jeremiah Carlson of The Neverclaim on New Tunes at 9 on 8-30-12
|
| Download MP3
|JennySimmons on New Tunes at 9 on 5-30-13
|
| Download MP3
|Jason Weber of Hope for Orphans Int Feb 17
|
| Download MP3
|JASON GRAY talks to Kristi Leigh October 12 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Jason Gray Interview 10 25 13
|
| Download MP3
|Jason Castro Int
|
| Download MP3
|Jars of Clay on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Jars of Clay on New Tunes at 9 on 9-23-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|JARED ANDERSON Part 2 with Live Song In Studio April 11 2012
|
| Download MP3
|JARED ANDERSON Part 1 April 11 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Jamie Grace talks snow, new music, movie role and coming to LBC Feb.12
|
| Download MP3
|J J Heller on New Tunes at 9 on 10-22-13
|
| Download MP3
|Irrestible Church Summit Oct 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Irresistible Church Summit Oct 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|INTERVIEW WITH LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN ACADAMY GRAD CAROLYN
|
| Download MP3
|Interview with Kari Jobe July 18.mp3
|
| Download MP3
|Interview with Brandon Heath about his new project Blue Mountain November 08 2012
|
| Download MP3
|INTENTIONAL APPAREL AUG 27 PART 2
|
| Download MP3
|INTENTIONAL APPAREL AUG 27 PART 1
|
| Download MP3
|INDEP CHURCH IN INDIA on Get Up & Go 750
|
| Download MP3
|INDEP CHURCH IN INDIA on Get Up & Go 720
|
| Download MP3
|Impact 49 Feb 5 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Impact 49 Feb 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Impact 49 Feb 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Immerse July 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Immerse July 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Imagine Goods Aug 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Imagine Goods Aug 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Illusionist Harris III October 01 2PM
|
| Download MP3
|Illusionist Brett Myers talks to Radio Friend Phil about the art of illusionary on 5-28-14
|
| Download MP3
|HYLAND frontman Jon Lewis talks New Music, life on the road and GPS vs Atlas October 18 2012
|
| Download MP3
|House on the Rock Sweetheart Ban Feb 8 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|House on the Rock Sweetheart Ban Feb 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|House on the Rock Sweetheart Ban Feb 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|House on the Rock Parenting Conf Oct 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|House on the Rock Parenting Conf Oct 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|House of HIs Creation Motorcycle Ride June 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|House of HIs Creation Motorcycle Ride June 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|House of His Creation Apr 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|House of His Creation Apr 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Min Apr Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Min Apr 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Min
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Health Ctr Feb 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Within Health Ctr Feb 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Sept 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Sept 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Oct 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Oct 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Nov 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope International Nov 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope at Hand September15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hope at Hand September 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Academy Nov 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hope Academy Nov 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Homeless Christian Outreach Aug 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Homeless Christian Outreach Aug 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Home Helpers Aug 2 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Home Helpers Aug 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Home Helpers Aug 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Holly Starr Interview Oct 22
|
| Download MP3
|HOLLY STARR CREATION interview
|
| Download MP3
|Holiday Hope Lancaster Dec 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Holiday Hope Lancaster Dec 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Mennonite School Oct 7 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hinkletown Mennonite School Oct 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hillsong Young & Free at Creation 2014
|
| Download MP3
|Hiinga Microfinance Apr 23 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Hiinga Microfinance Apr 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hiinga Microfinance Apr 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hershey Christian School Aug 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Hershey Christian School Aug 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Heads Up Lancaster Sept 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Heads Up Lancaster Sept 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Hawk Nelson Jon Steingard on New Tunes at 9 on 5-2-13 part two
|
| Download MP3
|Hawk Nelson Jon Steingard on New Tunes at 9 on 5-2-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Harvest Lancaster Mar 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Harvest Lancaster Mar 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Harrisburg Christian School May 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Harrisburg Christian School May 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Happy Holly Rohrestown Elem
|
| Download MP3
|Haitian Connection Network July 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Haitian Connection Network July 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Green River Ordinance on New Tunes at 9 on 2-18-13
|
| Download MP3
|Grandma Landis Bday Apr 2 Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Grandma Landis Bday Apr 2 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Grandma Landis Bday Apr 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Grandma Landis Bday Apr 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Grandfather Rock May 24 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Grandfather Rock May 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Grandfather Rock May 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Gospel For Asia VP Daniel Punnose on the 2011 Critter Campaign
|
| Download MP3
|Godfactor App May 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Godfactor App May 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Girls Confidence Conf Jan 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Girls Confidence Conf Jan 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Girlfriend Getaway Oct 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Girlfriend Getaway OCT 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|GIRL SCOUTS on KCB AUG 23 3
|
| Download MP3
|GIRL SCOUTS on KCB AUG 23 2
|
| Download MP3
|GIRL SCOUTS on KCB Aug 23 1
|
| Download MP3
|Gifts That Give Hope Nov 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Gifts That Give Hope Nov 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Gifts That Give Hope July 31 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Gifts That Give Hope July 31 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Gifts that Give Hope Aug 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Gifts that Give Hope Aug 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ghost Ship on New Tunes at 9 on 7-3-13
|
| Download MP3
|Ghana Initiative Oct 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Ghana Initiative Oct 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ghana Initiative Apr 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Ghana Initiative Apr 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|GEORGE DENNEHY How He Loves Live In Studio plus BOB FORD of Lancaster Barnstormers
|
| Download MP3
|GEORGE DENNEHY (Armless Guitarist) Live In Studio September 27 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Gateway House of Prayer Aug 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Gateway House of Prayer Aug 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Garrett Hornbuckle of the band All Thing New talks mustaches, music and more April 02 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Garrett Hornbuckle of All Things New on New Tunes at 9 on1-28-13
|
| Download MP3
|Gareth Gilkeson of Rend Collective talks to Radio Friend Phil about new record Campfire Christmas Volume 1 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Gareth Gilkeson of Rend Collective talks about new record Campfire Christmas Volume 1 on New Tunes at 9 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Gabe Martinez of Stomptown Revival on 6-4-13
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Singers Happy Birthday Dec 3
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Oct 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Oct 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community May 7 weather
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community May 7 Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community May 7 Part 2 with
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community May 7 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community May 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community May 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Cmas Caroling Dec 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Caroling Dec 4 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Caroling Dec 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Carolers Dec 2 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Carolers Dec 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community Carolers Dec 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community April 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Community April 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Comm Caroling Dec 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Comm Carolers Dec 3 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Friendship Comm Carolers Dec 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friday International Gathering Oct 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Friday International Gathering Oct 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Hills May 3 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Hills May 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Hills May 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 16 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 16 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 16 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun Fair May 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Fun
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Climb May 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom Climb May 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom 424 Sept 18 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Freedom 424 Sept 18 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Forgotten Voices Intnl April 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Forgotten Voices International April 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Forever Families May 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Forever Families May 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|For U Lebanon Vallet College Mar 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|For U Lebanon Vallet College Mar 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|FOR KING AND COUNTRY INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|For King and Country at Creation 2014
|
| Download MP3
|For Girls Like You editor Wynter Pitts talks about the magazine on KCB
|
| Download MP3
|FLAME TIME KIDS on KCB Heads Up 6
|
| Download MP3
|FLAME TIME KIDS on KCB Heads Up 5
|
| Download MP3
|FLAME TIME KIDS on KCB Heads Up 4
|
| Download MP3
|FLAME TIME KIDS on KCB Heads Up 3
|
| Download MP3
|FLAME TIME KIDS on KCB Heads Up 2
|
| Download MP3
|FLAME TIME KIDS on KCB Heads Up 1
|
| Download MP3
|First Picnic Lancaster Mar 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|First Picnic Lancaster Mar 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|FCA Endurance March 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|FCA Endurance March 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Family of Restoration Min Oct 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Family of Restoration Min Oct 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Family Force 5 talks to Radio Friend Phil about new music part 2 on 5-15-14
|
| Download MP3
|Family Force 5 talks to Radio Friend Phil about new music part 1
|
| Download MP3
|EVERFOUND frontman Nikita talks about their upcoming release, chocolate and the creation fest July 2 2013
|
| Download MP3
|EVELIA INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Esther Musical March 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Esther Musical March 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Esterlyn Luke Caldwell on New Tunes at 9 on 3-25-13
|
| Download MP3
|EPAC Annie on KCB Part 6
|
| Download MP3
|EPAC Annie on KCB Part 5
|
| Download MP3
|EPAC Annie on KCB Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|EPAC Annie on KCB Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|EPAC Annie on KCB Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|EPAC Annie on KCB part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Emmanuel Christian Fellowship York on Get Up & Go 720 break
|
| Download MP3
|Emmanual Christian Fellowship York on Get Up & Go 750 break
|
| Download MP3
|EMM Oct 27 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|EMM Oct 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|EMM Oct 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|EMM Oct 11 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|EMM Oct 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|EMM Oct 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Emerging Scholars Network Oct 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Emerging Scholars Network Oct 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ellie Holcomb talks about the Broken Beautiful on New Tunes at 9 on 3-19-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ellie Holcomb talks about the As Sure As the Sun on New Tunes at 9 on 3-27-14
|
| Download MP3
|Ellie Holcomb talks about Big Stories for Little Ones on New Tunes at 9 on 3-19-14 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Ellie Holcomb and Brown Bannister play live on New Tunes at 9 on 3-28-14
|
| Download MP3
|Ed Zeager talks about this years Journey With Jesus December 11 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Eastern Mennonite Missions May 26 Part2
|
| Download MP3
|Eastern Mennonite Missions May 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Eastern Mennonite Missions July 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Eastern Mennonite Missions July 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dutch Apples Wizard of Oz live on KCB
|
| Download MP3
|Dustin Kensrue on New Tunes at 9 on 10-1-13
|
| Download MP3
|DUNCAN PHILLIPS OF THE NEWSBOYS talks to Kristi February 09 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Drummer Day Nov 29 Part 5
|
| Download MP3
|Drummer Day Nov 29 Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Drummer Day Nov 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Drummer Day Nov 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Drummer Day Dec 3 Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Drummer Day Dec 3 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Drummer Day Dec 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Drummer Day Dec 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dream Ride Lancaster Sep 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dream Ride Lancaster Sep 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dream Ride 2012 Sept 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dream Ride 2012 Sept 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dr Samuel Botta of LCCS Sep 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dr Samuel Botta of LCCS Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|DOWNHERE MARC MARTEL INTERVIEW with Kristi Leigh September 30 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Dove Hopewell Ministry Training Feb 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dove Hopewell Ministry Training Feb 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dorothy of Rafiki Africa on Get Up & Go
|
| Download MP3
|Dorothy of Rafiki Africa March 28 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dorothy of Rafiki Africa March 28 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|dorothy & danette set up week and tailoring
|
| Download MP3
|Dom Franco Of Bethlehem on the Archives part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Dom Franco Of Bethlehem on the Archives part 3mp3
|
| Download MP3
|Dom Franco of Bethlehem on the Archives Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dom Franco Of Bethlehem on the Archives part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Disciplemakers Oct 31 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Disciplemakers Oct 31 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|DISCIPLE KEVIN YOUNG INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Diego Esperanza
|
| Download MP3
|Derri Daugherty of the Choir 11-5-12
|
| Download MP3
|Derri Daugherty of The Choir 11-5-12 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Derek Mount of Family Force 5 talks about new project Time Stands Still on New Tunes at 9 part 3 on 8-4-14
|
| Download MP3
|Derek Mount of Family Force 5 on New Tunes at 9 talks about new project Time Stands Still part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Derak Mount of Family Force 5 on new tunes at 9 new project Time Stands Still part 2 on 8-4-14
|
| Download MP3
|Denise Jones of POINT OF GRACE talks to Kristi February 02 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Deeper Still March 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Deeper Still March 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Deeper Still Lanc Mar 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Deeper STill Lanc Mar 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Deeper Meaning Volunteer Fair Oct 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Deeper Meaning Volunteer Fair Oct 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Daysrping Christian Academy March 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Daysrping Christian Academy March 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Daysrping Christian Academy Mar 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Feb 2 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Feb 2 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Feb 2 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Christian Academy March 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Christian Academy March 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Christian Academy Feb 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dayspring Christian Academy Feb 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Daybreak of Hope Jan 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Daybreak of Hope Jan 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|DAWSON MCALLISTER talks Prayer For A Generation March06
|
| Download MP3
|David Meece part 3
|
| Download MP3
|David Meece part 2
|
| Download MP3
|David Meece part 1
|
| Download MP3
|David Dunn on New Tunes at 9 talks about his new song Today Is Beautiful 5-7-14
|
| Download MP3
|David Crowder on upcoming Creation appearance May 17 2012
|
| Download MP3
|DAVID CROWDER INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Workman Of Prodigal in the Arhive s part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Workman Of Prodigal in the Archives part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Workman Of Prodigal in the Archives part 1wav
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Kelly part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Kelly on the Archives Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Kelly on the Archives Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Kelly on the Archives Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Frey of Sidewalk Prophets on new tunes at 9 part 2 on 8-6-14
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Frey of Sidewalk Prophets on New Tunes at 9 on 8-6-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Barnes on New Tunes at 9 part three
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Barnes on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dave Barnes on New Tunes at 9 on 11-11-13 part one
|
| Download MP3
|DARA MACLEAN talks about her brand new record Wanted Sept 26 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Danny Gokey on New Tunes at 9 Talking American Idol Finalist on 2-20-14
|
| Download MP3
|Daniel Rice Project Paradox Jan 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Daniel Rice Project Paradox Jan 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|DANIEL PUNNOSE GOSPEL FOR ASIA VICE PRESIDENT December 10 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Michaels of INO Records and the Choir pt 4
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Michaels of INO Records and the Choir pt 3
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Michaels of INO Records and the Choir pt 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Michaels of INO Records and the Choir pt 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Huie of Reilly talks Babies, Confidence Conference and New Recording Feb.07
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Huie of Reilly part two on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Huie of Reilly on New Tunes at 9 on 9-12-13
|
| Download MP3
|Dan Bremnes talks to Radio Friend Phil about his new song Beautiful on new tunes at 9 on 9-17-14
|
| Download MP3
|Dan and Lauren Smith talk new music on 6-7-14 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Dan and Lauren Smith talk about new project All My Hope on New Tunes at 9 on 9-10-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Dan and Lauren Smith talk about kickstarter campaign on new tunes at 9 on 4-8-14
|
| Download MP3
|Dan and Lauren Smith perform live on New Tunes at 9 on 4-8-14
|
| Download MP3
|DAN AND LAUREN SMITH Live In StudioSeptember 26 2012 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Damien Drago on KCB 1054am
|
| Download MP3
|Damien Drago on KCB 1049am
|
| Download MP3
|Damien Drago on KCB 1005am
|
| Download MP3
|Crowder talks about his music and upcoming concert March 13 2013
|
| Download MP3
|CROWDER CREATION interview HI Hat Passion Tonight New Project
|
| Download MP3
|Cross Connection Mar 6 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cross Connection Mar 6 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Crop Hunger Walk Oct 1 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Crop Hunger Walk Oct 1 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Crop Hunger
|
| Download MP3
|Cristabelle Braden segment 3 plus song
|
| Download MP3
|Cristabelle Braden Interview 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cristabell Braden Interview 2 and song
|
| Download MP3
|Creation Survival Kit Contest Winner 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 The Museum with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 SEGMENT Jay from The Almost has a camping trip scheduled
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 KJ52 INTERVIEW with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 Jamie Grace with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 Hawk Nelson with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 FRANCESCA BATTISTELLI INTERVIEW with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 CHRIS AUGUST INTERVIEW
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 Charmaine with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 Brenton Brown with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 Brandon Heath with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Creation 2011 Bob Lenz with Kristi Leigh
|
| Download MP3
|Craig Deibler Witness Fest June 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Craig Deibler Witness Fest June 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Covenant Christian Academy Mar 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Covenant Christian Academy Mar 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Courage House Nov 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Courage House Nov 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Courage House June 4 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Courage House June 4 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cosmic Mike talks Camping on the Moon and how the Moon determins when we celebrate Easter
|
| Download MP3
|Cosmic Mike from North Museum-Venus Transit 6-5-12
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Toby Mac 10 29 14
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Tauren Wells of Royal Tailor 10 22 14
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Steven Curtis Chapman 09 07 11
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Singer Songwriter Andrew Peterson September 13 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Scott Wilder with the Bible League concerning persecuted believers 04 24 13
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Nikita of Everfound May 14 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Mike Donehey of Tenth Avenue North
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Mike Donehey of Tenth Avenue North September 23 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Mike Donehey of Tenth Avenue North 10 10 14
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Matthew West about the Story Tour
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Mandisa November 14 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Luke of For King and Country about new album 02 22 12
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Luke from For King and Country Sept 26
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Lisa Troncale of Bethany Christian Services about Northeast Adoption Summit April16 2014
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Jimmy Needham about his new project April 12 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Gerard Long with Alpha December 03 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Erin Bethea about the movie The Heart Of Christmas
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Ed Nalle from Glad Nov 29 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with David Zach of Remedy Drive Sept 14 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation With David Crowder Sept 16 2014
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Daryl Stoltzfus of Christ In Action following Oklahoma Tornado May 21
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Britt Nicole September 29 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Brandon Heath September 20 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Blanca from Group One Crew November 13 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Andrew Peterson and stories behind his songs October 03
|
| Download MP3
|Conversation with Aaron Shust April 18
|
| Download MP3
|CONFIDENCE CONFERENCE SARAH AND AVERIE PART 4 Feb.05 2013
|
| Download MP3
|CONFIDENCE CONFERENCE SARAH AND AVERIE PART 3 Feb.05 2013
|
| Download MP3
|CONFIDENCE CONFERENCE SARAH AND AVERIE PART 2 Feb.05 2013
|
| Download MP3
|CONFIDENCE CONFERENCE SARAH AND AVERIE PART 1 Feb.05 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Confidence Conference Dec 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Confidence Conference Dec 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Colton Dixon Winner Sharing her Faith 7am
|
| Download MP3
|COFFEE BREAK Kairos Ministires Guatemala June 2 benefit interview with Elizabeth Valdez
|
| Download MP3
|Cobys Nov 26 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cobys Nov 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cobys Family Services May 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cobys Family Services May 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|CLCHM Jane Eyre The Musical on KCB 1023
|
| Download MP3
|CLCHM Jane Eyre The Musical 1032
|
| Download MP3
|Clay Morgan Author of Undead Revivied Resuscitated and Reborn Nov 27 Interview
|
| Download MP3
|citizens zach bolen talks about music, ministry and new song you brought me back to life on new tunes at 9 on 7-7-14
|
| Download MP3
|Citizens Zach Bolen on New Tunes at 9 talks about Praise to the Lord
|
| Download MP3
|Citizens Zach Bolen on New Tunes at 9 talks about new song Jesus
|
| Download MP3
|Citizens Zach Bolen on New Tunes at 9 talks about Hail the King on 3-5-14
|
| Download MP3
|Citizens Zach Bolen 3-12-13 on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|CITIZENS & SAINTS frontman Zach Bolen talks new music November 13 2014
|
| Download MP3
|Citizen Way lead singer Ben Calhoun talks about the new album and new song Nothing Ever April 23, 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Circleslide plays live on New Tunes at 9 March 16 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Chuck Gibson on New Tunes at 9 on 2-5-14 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Chuck Gibson on New Tunes at 9 on 2-5-14 live performance
|
| Download MP3
|Chuck Gibson on New Tunes at 9 on 2-5-14 live performance
|
| Download MP3
|Chuck Gibson (and Jeff Bowman) live in studio with song I Will Worship Part 2 May 01 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Chuck Gibson (and Jeff Bowman) live in studio Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Chuck from Factory Ministries June 26 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Christopher West Our Bodies Proclaim the Gospel Phone Int March 5
|
| Download MP3
|Christmas in July June 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Christmas in July June 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Christmas Cookie Sale Sept 23 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Christmas Cookie Sale Sept 23 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Christmas Cheer Office Party Winner Call
|
| Download MP3
|Christian Carrion talks Games Shows and 24 Hour Game Show Marathon Part2
|
| Download MP3
|Christian Carrion talks Games Shows and 24 Hour Game Show Marathon Part1
|
| Download MP3
|Christ In Action Volunteer for NJ plea Mov 1
|
| Download MP3
|Christ in Action OK Tornado Relief Volunteers Needed May 24
|
| Download MP3
|Christ in Action Hurricane Sandy Relief update
|
| Download MP3
|CHRIS TOMLIN INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Chris Sligh talks about his internet birthday, his real birthday and his new music July 19 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Chris Greenwood of MANAFEST talks new music The Moment on release day
|
| Download MP3
|CHRIS AUGUST WILL THERE BE ANOTHER FUNNY SONG LIKE CANDY WRAP
|
| Download MP3
|Chris August Talks about Candy and how Center of It Impacted His own llife October 31 2012
|
| Download MP3
|CHRIS AUGUST STORY BEHIND CENTER OF IT
|
| Download MP3
|CHRIS AUGUST POLKA DOT DAY
|
| Download MP3
|CHRIS AUGUST PLAY BEFORE 450 WILL HE JOIN GROUP1CREW ONSTAGE
|
| Download MP3
|Chris August on New Tunes at 9 on 4-2-13
|
| Download MP3
|CHRIS AUGUST INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|CHRIS AUGUST HOW HE GOT ON GROUP1CREW SONG HE SAID
|
| Download MP3
|CHONDA PIERCE INTERVIEW JULY 12 2011
|
| Download MP3
|CHOC on Get Up & Go 750 break
|
| Download MP3
|CHOC on Get Up & Go 720 break
|
| Download MP3
|CHELSEA MUSICK song Perfectly You acoustic performance at Creation 2013
|
| Download MP3
|CHELSEA MUSICK get to know you at Creation 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Charles Smoker Send Int Japan update Mar 28
|
| Download MP3
|Chap Stique of Family Force talks to Radio Friend Phil about new song God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|Chap Stique of Family Force Five talks about Creation and their new song June 20 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Chap Stique of Family Force 5 talks about new record Time Stands Still on New Tunes at 9 on 12-9-14
|
| Download MP3
|Chap International Jan 22 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Chap International Jan 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Chap International Jan 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Chap International Ebola Update Sept 16
|
| Download MP3
|Chad of Kings Kaleidoscope talks new music October 30 2014
|
| Download MP3
|Chad Gardner of King’s Kaleidoscope talks about the new song I Know on new tunes at 9 on 10-8-14
|
| Download MP3
|Chad Amour The Evidence of Hope Film Apr 18
|
| Download MP3
|Chabod Academy May 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Chabod Academy May 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Chabod Academy Jan 12 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Chabod Academy Jan 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Chabod Academy Jan 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Chabod
|
| Download MP3
|CEO 2011 Jan 31 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|CEO 2011 Jan 31 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Central PA Youth Ballet on KCB 1050am
|
| Download MP3
|Central PA Youth Ballet on KCB 1043am
|
| Download MP3
|Central PA Youth Ballet on KCB 1034 am
|
| Download MP3
|Central PA Youth Ballet on KCB 1020am
|
| Download MP3
|Ceili Rain on New Tunes at 9 March 14 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Cavod Comm Theatre Nov 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Cavod Comm Theatre Nov 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Cast members from Dutch Apples Wizard of Oz visit KCB
|
| Download MP3
|Carrollton-singer Justin Mosteller-New Tunes at 9-new song Holding On To You-part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Carrollton singer Justin Mosteller talks about new EP Breathe in Deep with Radio Friend Phil on 11-10-14 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Carrollton on New Tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|CARPE DIEM CALENDAR creatorJENNIE DONAHUE talks to Kristi Jan30
|
| Download MP3
|Carl Crispin of 321 IMPROV COMEDY October 21
|
| Download MP3
|CAPITAL KINGS first time at Creation
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Rock June 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Rock June 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron May 14 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron May 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron May 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron March 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Camp Hebron March 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bryan Olesen of VOTA on New Tunes at 9 part one
|
| Download MP3
|Bryan Olesen of VOTA on New Tunes at 9 on 11-22-13 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite on KCB Welcome
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite on KCB talks pets and sings Don’t Put Your Cat in the Washing Machine
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite on KCB talks Nashville recording
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite on KCB Summer Library Theme Song
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite on KCB on writing education songs for teachers
|
| Download MP3
|Bruce Fite on KCB Jan 29 1020
|
| Download MP3
|Brown Bannister the Archives Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Brown Bannister the Archives Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Brown Bannister the Archives Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brown Bannister the Archives Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Oct 8 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Oct 8 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Aug 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brittanys Hope Aug 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|BRITT NICOLE talks about Snow Days and her New Music February 08 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge Youth Center Feb 3 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge Youth Center Feb 3 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge Youth Center Feb 14 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge Youth Center Feb 14 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge Youth Center Feb 14 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge of Hope Mar 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge of Hope Mar 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge of Hope LCC April 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bridge of Hope LCC April 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell talks to Radio Friend Phil about new EP The One Worth It All on New Tunes at 9 on 9-30-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell talks about worship and new project the One Worth It All on New Tunes at 9 on 9-30-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell talks about new project and performs 3 songs live on New Tunes at 9 on 1-9-14
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell talks about new msuc and leading worship on New Tunes at 9 part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell talks about his trio of new eps on New tunes at 9 on 3-31-14 part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell on new tunes at 9 talks about new music part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell on new tunes at 9 talks about guitars for glory campaign on 3-31-14
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell on New Tunes at 9 part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell on New Tunes at 9 part 1 October 8 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell on New Tunes at 9 on 8-19-13
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell on New Tunes at 9 discussing new music 8-19-13
|
| Download MP3
|BRIAN CAMPBELL CREATION interview
|
| Download MP3
|Brian Campbell at Creationt 2014
|
| Download MP3
|BRENTON BROWN INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Bread of Stone vocalist Ben Kristijanto talks about new song Goodbye World on new tunes at 9 on 5-19-14
|
| Download MP3
|Brandon Heath talks about Mission Trips Concern for Poor and Upcoming Concert Feb 07
|
| Download MP3
|Brakes Driving Instruction Oct 25
|
| Download MP3
|Brain Campbell performs live on New Tunes at 9 on October 8 2012
|
| Download MP3
|BRAD AND REBEKAH TALK ABOUT WATOTO FEB 03 2012
|
| Download MP3
|BRAD AND REBEKAH TALK ABOUT HOW THEY MET AND MORE FEB 03 2012
|
| Download MP3
|BRAD AND REBEKAH SING WITH ME LIVE IN WJTL STUDIOS FEB 03 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Brad & Rebekah on New Tunes at 9 on 9-18-13
|
| Download MP3
|Bonnie Bosso on directing CLCHM production of Thorton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Lenz Update October 02 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Lenz Save Storks Interview Feb 28
|
| Download MP3
|BOB LENZ reports from Alaska December 01 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Lenz Live From The Junction Center 4-29-12.
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Lenz Interview Oct 14
|
| Download MP3
|BOB LENZ INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Lenz Int Oct 23
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Lenz Compassion 2013 Talk
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Lenz at Creation 2014
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Bennett Interview Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Bennett Interview Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Bennett Interview Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bob Bennett Interview Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Block Press
|
| Download MP3
|Blessings of Hope Food Ministry March 27 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Blessings of Hope Food Ministry March 27 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Blessid Union of Souls on New Tunes at 9 March 23 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Black Rock Retreat John and Nancy talk Silent Sanctuary Retreat Sept. 07 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Black Rock Retreat John and Nancy talk Silent Sanctuary Retreat Sept. 07 2012 Part2
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2School Nov 13 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2School March 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2School March 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bible2Scholl Nov 13 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|BEVERLY LEWIS talks to Kristi Leigh about The Confession Musical October 20 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Bethany Safe Families for Children Jul 31 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bethany Safe Families for Children Jul 31 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Bethany Oct 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bethany Oct 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Benny Hester on the Archives 2-23-13
|
| Download MP3
|Ben Richter of The Museum talks surprise beard shaving, new music and gives a Royer family shoutout
|
| Download MP3
|Ben Richter of The Museum on New Tunes at 9 June 13 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Ben of Bread Of Stone talks about the band, The Light Project in Indonesia and their new song Hold On March 06 2013
|
| Download MP3
|BEBO NORMAN talks to Kristi about Compassion, what his kids think of his music and whats in his mug 021612
|
| Download MP3
|BEBO NORMAN talks about his new CD Lights Of Distant Cities and his first guitar October 16 2012
|
| Download MP3
|BAXTERS NEW HOME visits KCB two
|
| Download MP3
|BAXTERS NEW HOME visits KCB three
|
| Download MP3
|BAXTERS NEW HOME visits KCB six
|
| Download MP3
|BAXTERS NEW HOME visits KCB one
|
| Download MP3
|BAXTERS NEW HOME visits KCB four
|
| Download MP3
|BAXTERS NEW HOME visits KCB five
|
| Download MP3
|Bair Foundation Mar 12 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Bair Foundation Mar 12 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Bair Foundation Mar 12 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Roy Johnsen Oct 29 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Roy Johnsen Oct 29 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Robin Parrish Vigilante Aug 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Patty Nelson June 10 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Patty Nelson June 10 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Marlin J. Harris talks about his book Let The Beatitudes BE My Attitude In You April 16 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Author Lisa Lawmaster Hess June 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author John Wilkinson March 22 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author John Wilkinson March 22 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Joe Sharp May 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Joe Sharp May 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Jim Bender Nov 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Jim Bender Nov 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Emily Tomko Sep 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Emily Tomko Sep 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Dan Armstrong Nov 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Dan Armstrong Nov 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Author Brian Sauder Oct 15 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Author Brian Sauder Oct 15 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Auntie Ann Free Indeed Womens Conf July 11 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Auntie Ann Free Indeed Womens Conf July 11 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Auntie Ann Free Indeed Womens Conf July 11 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|AUDIO A CREATION 2013 interview
|
| Download MP3
|Ashlea Breneman returns Sep 19 Part 4
|
| Download MP3
|Ashlea Breneman returns Sep 19 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|Ashlea Breneman returns Sep 19 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Ashlea Breneman returns Sep 19 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Ashes Remain talk about new song Here For A Reason on New Tunes at 9 on 5-29-14
|
| Download MP3
|Arc of Lanc Co Feb 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Arc of Lanc Co Feb 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Arbor Place Mar 20 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Arbor Place Mar 20 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|ANNIE JR END OF SUN WILL COME OUT
|
| Download MP3
|Anne Graham Lotz talking about current events and National Day of Prayer 03 08 11
|
| Download MP3
|Ann Pequea Valley
|
| Download MP3
|Andy Needham Band live songs Awaken Me and Open Arms
|
| Download MP3
|Andy Needham Band Live in WJTL Studios April 11 2013
|
| Download MP3
|Andrew Peterson Live in the Studio Oct 6
|
| Download MP3
|Andrew Murtagh Author Dec 5 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Andrew Murtagh Author Dec 5 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Among Friends Womens Conf Jan 9 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Among Friends Womens Con Jan 9 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Among Friend Womens
|
| Download MP3
|American Idol Finalist Danny Gokey on New Tunes at 9 on 2-20-14
|
| Download MP3
|American Home Life Student Exchange April 24 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|American Home Life Student Exchange Apr 24 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|American Family Crisis Ministry Feb 25 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|American Family Crisis Ministry Feb 25 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Amanda Lee of 1000 Generations on New Tunes at 9 Program August 29 2011
|
| Download MP3
|Alone Yet Not Alone Interview June 9
|
| Download MP3
|All Things New Garrett Hornbuckle part two on New Tunes at 9
|
| Download MP3
|All Things New Garrett Hornbuckle on New Tunes at 9 part one
|
| Download MP3
|All Things New at Creation 2014
|
| Download MP3
|ALL SONS AND DAUGHTERS Live In WJTL Studios March 05 2012
|
| Download MP3
|ALL SONS AND DAUGHTERS Interview with Kristi Leigh on July 28 2011
|
| Download MP3
|ALL SONS AND DAUGHTERS DAVID AND LESLIE INTERVIEW AT CREATION 2012
|
| Download MP3
|Alicia and Ruth Lord Lay Some Soul Upon My Heart
|
| Download MP3
|Alexis from New Life For Girls shares her testimony 03 24 11
|
| Download MP3
|Alan Powell of Anthem Lights at Creation 2014
|
| Download MP3
|AL PETRECCA JR on Get Up & Go 750 break
|
| Download MP3
|AL PETRECCA JR on Get Up & Go 720 break
|
| Download MP3
|AFCA Jan 17 Part 3
|
| Download MP3
|AFCA Jan 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|AFCA Jan 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Adrian Snell Segment 4 on Archives
|
| Download MP3
|Adrian Snell Segment 3 on Archives
|
| Download MP3
|Adrian Snell Segment 2
|
| Download MP3
|Adrian Snell Segment 1A
|
| Download MP3
|Adrian Snell Segment 1
|
| Download MP3
|Abandon talk to Radio Friend Phil on 10-28-14 about new record Love Prevails releasing November 4
|
| Download MP3
|Aarons Acres August 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|Aarons Acres August 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|Aaron Shust talks about the Morning Rises tour and new Christmas project on New Tunes at 9 with Radio Friend Phil on 9-29-14
|
| Download MP3
|Aaron Shust Live In Studio talks new Christmas music and lots more October 02 2014
|
| Download MP3
|Aaron House of Piercing Word 750 break
|
| Download MP3
|AARON GILLESPIE phone interview with Kristi September 20, 2012
|
| Download MP3
|A Womens Concern March 17 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|A Womens Concern March 17 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
|A Womans Concern Oct 30 Part 2
|
| Download MP3
|A Womans Concern Oct 30 Part 1
|
| Download MP3
Thank you so..so much for the interview with Jason Castro today. Great job with the interview. I am coming to the concert. Can’t wait to see it.
How can I be enetered into the contest to win tickets to the Steve Curtis Chapman concert event tomorrow in Lancaster? I have been searching your website and cannot find any information???? I was listening to your radio station and heard you were giving away tickets. I called information and got the station number and keeep getting a message that it is not working at this time. I just can’t find out how to enter? I am visitn from California my precious daughter and granddaughter and have never been able to see Steven in concert! I am 52 years old and love his music as does my daughter. She just finished his wife MaryBeth’s book and was so blessed that she gave it to me to read and I am almost done with it. It would be so amazing to see his concert and share in this amazing opportunity!! Is there any way that I can go with my daughter? Please choose me. I am here on a budget that is stretched to the brim and this would be such an incredible blessing beyond what you could even imagine for us! She is a single mom out here for her 1st nursing job. I am here to help out. My mom- her grandma, has been here 6 months to help here. What an encouregement this would be to us!
Thanks! In HIM, Cathy
@cathy schwenkmeyer
Cathy,
All of the information on the contest is on the front page, under the “CHECK THIS OUT” section.
https://wjtl.com/
Eddie
Hey Ed Logan and i are listening to your program this morning ! I love the voice of truth by Casting Crowns, F Y I . You sound great !Love you man !
I live in Europe and listening to WJTL via the internet is the only way I can listen to christian radio, I am fairly new to to the web cite, and having seen many lists of top songs and a searchable playlist, I was wondering if there was a way I could listen to songs from these lists that are not being played at the moment I happen to be online.
Hey there! We are super excited for the Dec. 22 Christmas Talent Show to show up in this section. Many of our relatives missed our little lady’s radio debut. Do you have any idea when it will be up?
I love you mommy, I know I am sick, but I know you, Brooke, and Brenna will do great on Shelter from the storm!!!!!
Had a wonderful time with Phredd this morning! Lighten Up Lancaster was proud to talk about the benefits of walking in our community. Had a BLAST today!! Highlight of my week!!
Beth
We had so much fun hanging out with your crew this morning! Thanks for a great time and the opportunity to share about West Shore Christian Academy with your listeners. We are thankful for WJTL!
Loved listening to the interview with Pastor Gary Buck and Andrew Jensen, definitely heard the genuiness of their hearts come thru.
I would like to download an mp3 of the three LBC Smoke on the Mountain Segments, but when I click on Download it only plays. Thank you so much for giving the cast the time to introduce themselves and the play. The singing was great.
I a man in the Pollyanna cast and would like to hear the broadcast. I downloaded the MP3 but it only played the what’s on live now. Is there anyway I can get that?
Hi Julia, I just looked at the WJTL Casts page and downloaded the LCCS Pollyanna segments. It should work for you as well.