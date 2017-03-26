Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

March 26th, 2017

“For your own transformation, you need to start singing at church.

You need to celebrate what God has done in your life and thank Him through song.

Some of you might call yourself “prison singers”—

you’re always behind a few bars and you never have the right key!

But the Bible doesn’t say to make your singing pretty; it says to make it joyful!”

—Rick Warren

Song Title

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Im a Lover of Your Presence

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

In Your Presence (Live)

Elevation Worship

Nothing Is Wasted

2013

I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

2011

Nothing Holding Me Back

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

God Moves In A Mysterious Way

Jeremy Riddle

Full Attention

2007

Shine On Us

Phillips, Craig & Dean

My Utmost For His Highest

Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)

New Life Worship

You Hold It All

2011

Your Name (feat. Paul Baloche)

Phil Wickham

Your Name

2008

Oh How I Need You

All Sons & Daughters

The Longing

2012

Oh Our Lord

Paul Baloche

The Same Love

2012

Beautiful

Phil Wickham

Cannons

2007

Fascinating

SisterBrother

Into The Light

2014

7:00 a.m.

Hallelujah, To Saving Grace

Bellarive

Before There Was

2014

Be Thou My Vision

Eoghan Heaslip

Amazing Grace

2007

Great Is Thy Faithfulness

Michael W. Smith

Hymns

2014

It Is Well With My Soul

Phil Wickham

Singalong

2008

Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus (Look Up)

Nichole Nordeman

Jesus, Firm Foundation (Hymns Of Worship)

2013

Good to Me

Audrey Assad

Fortunate Fall

2013

My Portion And My Strength

Ellie Holcomb

As Sure As The Sun

2014

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

Your Mercy

2016

Oh How I Love You (Live)

Jesus Culture

Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

2012

You Redeem

Aaron Shust

2016

Thrill

Charlie Hall

The Bright Sadness

2008

Beauty For Ashes

Anthony Skinner

Forever And A Day

2004

Jesus, We Love You (Live)

Bethel Music & Paul McClure

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

8:00 a.m.

Beauty For Ashes (Live)

Chris McClarney

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

2015

Taste And See

Brian and Jenn Johnson

We Believe

2006

Restoration

David Brymer

Unceasing

Beauty For Ashes

Shane & Shane

Carry Away

2004

At the Foot of the Cross (Ashes to Beauty)

Dave Chatel

Worship Project P40.3

2004

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

Let There Be Light

2017

This I Believe

Hillsong Worship

No Other Name

2015

Resurrecting

Elevation Worship

Here as in Heaven

2016

Alive

Hillsong Young & Free

We Are Young & Free

2013

Back To The Start (Gods Great Dance Floor)

Martin Smith

Gods Great Dance Floor Step 1

2013

Great Rejoicing

Crowder

American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)

2016

Joy

Rend Collective

The Art of Celebration

2014

9:00 a.m.

Joyful, Joyful

Laura Hackett

Joy (LIVE)

2010

Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Forever Reign

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: Here For You

2011

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

You Are the Avalanche – EP

2015

Heres My Heart

I Am They

I Am They

2015

O Praise The Name

Hillsong Worship

Open Heaven River Wild

2016

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

Never Lose Sight

2016



  1. Evie Knutsen
    March 28th, 2017 at 17:09 | #1
    Hi Kristie, thank you for your time to put a wonderful Worship program together every Sunday morning. I thoroughly enjoy it while getting ready to go to church. I love the songs you play and put together for a theme. God bless you abundantly. You have a heart for worship. Never lose it!

  2. kristi
    March 29th, 2017 at 08:24 | #2
    Thank you, Evie! That is so good to hear. 🙂

