Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

April 18th, 2017

TB Stacked logo with#389E14WJTLIn celebration of Arbor Day, WJTL is teaming with Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control for the Arbor Day Tree Give Away!

Our winner will select a tree from six varieties, and Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control will even plant the tree on their property!

fall tree for WJTL promotionVarieties include:

  • Red Sunset Maple
  • Shademaster Honeylocust
  • Norway Spruce
  • Eastern White Pine
  • Kousa Dogwood
  • Kwanzan Cherry

Deadline to enter is Noon on Thursday, April 27th.

To enter the Arbor Day Tree Giveaway with WJTL & Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control send your name, address, and phone number to FreeTree@wjtl.com. One name will be chosen at random and we’ll announce the winner on The Get Up & Go Show on Friday, April 28th.

CONTEST RULES:
*You must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days in order to be eligible.



  1. Jane
    April 21st, 2017 at 11:30 | #1
    Reply | Quote

    We are in need of a shade tree in our yard. wJTL you are the best!!

