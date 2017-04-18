Arbor Day Tree Giveaway
April 18th, 2017
In celebration of Arbor Day, WJTL is teaming with Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control for the Arbor Day Tree Give Away!
Our winner will select a tree from six varieties, and Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control will even plant the tree on their property!
Varieties include:
- Red Sunset Maple
- Shademaster Honeylocust
- Norway Spruce
- Eastern White Pine
- Kousa Dogwood
- Kwanzan Cherry
Deadline to enter is Noon on Thursday, April 27th.
To enter the Arbor Day Tree Giveaway with WJTL & Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control send your name, address, and phone number to FreeTree@wjtl.com. One name will be chosen at random and we’ll announce the winner on The Get Up & Go Show on Friday, April 28th.
CONTEST RULES:
*You must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days in order to be eligible.
*Check out WJTL’s General Contest Rules here.
We are in need of a shade tree in our yard. wJTL you are the best!!