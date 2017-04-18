In celebration of Arbor Day, WJTL is teaming with Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control for the Arbor Day Tree Give Away!

Our winner will select a tree from six varieties, and Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control will even plant the tree on their property!

Varieties include:

Red Sunset Maple

Shademaster Honeylocust

Norway Spruce

Eastern White Pine

Kousa Dogwood

Kwanzan Cherry

Deadline to enter is Noon on Thursday, April 27th.

To enter the Arbor Day Tree Giveaway with WJTL & Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape, & Pest Control send your name, address, and phone number to FreeTree@wjtl.com. One name will be chosen at random and we’ll announce the winner on The Get Up & Go Show on Friday, April 28th.

CONTEST RULES:

*You must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days in order to be eligible.