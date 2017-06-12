Chris Tomlin: Good Good Father Tour With Special Guest Matt Maher is coming to the Santander Arena in Reading on Thursday, Oct. 19th at 7:00pm! Tickets on sale this Friday, June 16th at 10am! With ten albums, 15 No. 1 radio singles, a GRAMMY® Award and eight additional nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, two platinum and five gold albums to his credit, Chris Tomlin is among the most well-known and influential artists in contemporary Christian music. And since his 2008 major label debut, Matt Maher has become a staple in the artistic and songwriting community. A five time-GRAMMY® nominee, he has garnered multiple radio successes writing and recording songs like “Lord, I Need You,” “Hold Us Together,” “Christ Is Risen,” “All The People Said Amen” and “Your Grace Is Enough.” Be sure to order your tickets for this amazing night of worship! 717-459-3701 or http://cmiproductions.org/