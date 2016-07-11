Join us for the annual Manheim Township Marching Band Pancake Breakfast– where a short stack benefits a very big cause!
This year the marching band will support local children with special needs by hosting a service project to benefit Aaron’s Acres. We encourage everyone to bring an item for the collection drive (craft, office, paper product supplies– See complete wish list at aaronsacres.org.) on the day of the breakfast. All supplies will be given to the Aaron’s Acres organization.
We’re also accepting donations to treat the children served by Aaron’s Acres and their families to a pancake breakfast. For each designated $10 donation, MTMB will give two tickets for a child and guest to attend the breakfast at no cost to them. The breakfast is open to the public and tickets are available at the door or online at: https://secure.processdonation.org/mthsmarchingband/events.aspx?eventRefID=BC5GIG0I0D6F9FJ
The event will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 from 8-11 am at the Neffsville Fire Hall, 246 E. Oregon Rd. Lititz. All proceeds benefit MTMBB. We hope to see you there!
Hi Kathy, You have to actually click on the add your own community event tab/icon and fill in the information there. Posting the information here in the blog does not get your information to the calendar.
F&M CRAFTERS ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2016
12:00 NOON – 6:00 P.M.
BEING HELD IN THE STEINMAN COLLEGE CENTER ATRIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF FRANKLIN & MARSHALL COLLEGE
Hi Peggy, Thanks for the info. You have to actually click on the “Add Your Community Event” link/logo and fill out the form there for your information to be submitted through for approval to the calendar. https://wjtl.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/wjtl_event_add-150×40.png
To whom it may concern,
When I click the link above, I only see the photo, but I don’t get to the page for submitting an event. It appears that the link is for the photo only.
It should work – maybe try a different browser:
https://wjtl.com/events/community/add/
Join us for the annual Manheim Township Marching Band Pancake Breakfast– where a short stack benefits a very big cause!
This year the marching band will support local children with special needs by hosting a service project to benefit Aaron’s Acres. We encourage everyone to bring an item for the collection drive (craft, office, paper product supplies– See complete wish list at aaronsacres.org.) on the day of the breakfast. All supplies will be given to the Aaron’s Acres organization.
We’re also accepting donations to treat the children served by Aaron’s Acres and their families to a pancake breakfast. For each designated $10 donation, MTMB will give two tickets for a child and guest to attend the breakfast at no cost to them. The breakfast is open to the public and tickets are available at the door or online at: https://secure.processdonation.org/mthsmarchingband/events.aspx?eventRefID=BC5GIG0I0D6F9FJ
The event will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 from 8-11 am at the Neffsville Fire Hall, 246 E. Oregon Rd. Lititz. All proceeds benefit MTMBB. We hope to see you there!
Hi Kathy, You have to actually click on the add your own community event tab/icon and fill in the information there. Posting the information here in the blog does not get your information to the calendar.
F&M CRAFTERS ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2016
12:00 NOON – 6:00 P.M.
BEING HELD IN THE STEINMAN COLLEGE CENTER ATRIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF FRANKLIN & MARSHALL COLLEGE
Hi Peggy, Thanks for the info. You have to actually click on the “Add Your Community Event” link/logo and fill out the form there for your information to be submitted through for approval to the calendar. https://wjtl.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/wjtl_event_add-150×40.png
To whom it may concern,
When I click the link above, I only see the photo, but I don’t get to the page for submitting an event. It appears that the link is for the photo only.
It should work – maybe try a different browser:
https://wjtl.com/events/community/add/