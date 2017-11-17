Extraordinary Give is TODAY!!!

The Extraordinary Give is happening NOW. This is Lancaster’s biggest day of online giving, but you don’t have to be from Lancaster to donate to WJTL. Over 400 Non-Profit Organizations are participating. Your donations are stretched by $500,000 from the Lancaster County Community Foundation and their sponsors. There are also special incentives and bonuses for organizations. Last year you helped WJTL raise $164,744. The Extraordinary Give was created to encourage and inspire giving. We want to invite you to donate to WJTL by CLICKING THIS LINK NOW! We know there are many worthy organizations vying for your attention and donations. Please consider supporting WJTL-Creative Ministries Inc. Thank you for believing in the ministry and mission of WJTL.