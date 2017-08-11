Five Fun Free Family Things To Do Aug 11-13, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

August 11-13, 2017

5 Challenger Football and Cheerleading, tomorrow (Saturday August 12) at Calvary Church Gym, Lancaster, 9am-12:30pm. Challenger Football and Cheerleading is for young people ages 5 to 25 with physical and/or developmental disabilities in Lancaster County to participate and enjoy team sports. Kids Cookie Break will broadcast live with cookies, giveaways and more! More Info: UDServices.org

4 That Pet Show tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 12) noon-1pm at That Fish Place – That Pet Place, Centerville Road, Lancaster. Reptiles, amphibians, small pets and more! Learn about animal diet, habitat, communication, adaptation, and more! The free show is hosted by animal expert Stacy Davis. More Info: ThatPetPlace.com

3 Revelation Festival tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 12) 3pm-9pm at Kochenderfer Church in Lebanon. Concerts by Remix Worship, Silent Culture, Damaskus Road and many more. More Info: Rev-Fest.com

2 Blue Sky Falls in concert at Emmaus Road Cafe, Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, tomorrow (Sat. Aug. 12) Doors open at 7:00pm and the music starts at 7:30pm. More Info: EmmausRoadCafe.org

1 The Alpha and Omega Community Center Family Fun Fest, tomorrow (Saturday, Aug 12) 9am-noon at Mountville Church of the Brethren. Pancake breakfast, kids fun run, dunk tank, minute to win it games and more. Learn about what the Community Center is doing for the Hispanic community in Lancaster. Kids Cookie Break on location. More Info: AlphaYOmega.WS