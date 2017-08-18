Five Fun Free Family Things To Do August 18-20, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

August 18-20, 2017

5 3rd Annual Camden’s 5k Run to benefit SIDS Research at Franklin & Marshall College, tomorrow (Saturday, August 19) 9-11am. 5k, Kids Bubble Run, Black Rock Retreat Center’s Petting Zoo , snacks and drinks and Kids Cookie Break Brroadcasting Live. More Info: at the Camdens Run Facebook page

4 Lancaster City Back to School Block Party, Sunday (Aug 20) 3-7pm, First Block of Queen Street. Face Painting, Food Trucks, Dunk Tanks, Contests & More.

3 Evening of Worship with Phil Stacey tonight (Friday, Aug. 17) at 7pm at Bethel Assembly of God in Littlestown. Phil Stacey is a worship leader and was a finalists on the 6th season of American Idol. The concert is free, a free will offering will be received. More Info: www.bethelag.com

2 Rosedale Church of the Nazarene’s Back to School Bash Sunday (Aug. 20). Free lunch, games, and a Concert by Phredd! Kids 5 to 12 will receive a free backpack. Register for the free backpack ahead of time by calling 717-939-3740. More Info: https://www.rosedalenazarene.org/

1 Free Water Slide Day and Backpack Blessing, tomorrow (Saturday, Aug 19) 12:30pm to 4pm at Zion Lutheran in Leola. 4 giant water slides, Free food and fun. Bring your towels & lawn chairs. Also bring your backpack for a blessing or register to receive one. Backpacks will be given to elementary age children that register. More Info and Registration: http://www.zionleola.org/