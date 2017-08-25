Five Fun Free Family Things To Do August 25-27, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

August 25-27, 2017

5 Activ8 Love Fest Sunday (Aug. 27) 5pm-8pm at Lancaster Teen Haven. Food, bounce houses, face painting, snow cones, prizes and more. Activ8 Love Fest concludes with a concert featuring Tampa, FLorida Artist Loso. More Info: 717-392-1995

4 Sidewalk Prophets in concert tomorrow (Saturday, August 26) at 7pm at West York Area Middle School to benefit Every Child is Worthy Ministries. ECW is a ministry helping disabled orphans around the world through outreach, restoration, and the message of Jesus Christ. More Info: www.ecwministries.org

3 The Elizabethtown Fair continues today and tomorrow (Friday & Saturday, August 25 & 26) Animal, agricultural, competitions and commercial exhibits, petting zoo, entertainment, contests and more. More Info: http://etownfair.org/

2 Lancaster Airport Community Days’ “Celebration of Flight” tomorrow and Sunday (August 26-27).Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 10-4. A variety of aircrafts on display and in the air. Plane or helicopter rides. Air Show begins at noon each day. The event is free, there is a cost for parking. More Info: http://lancasterairport.com/

1 The 6th Annual Kids Cookie Break Fest, tomorrow (Saturday, Agust 26) Two identical programs 10am-2pm and 3-7pm. For those who have tickets the festival features Inflatables, Petting Zoo, Barrel Train Rides, Pedal Cars, Local Fire and Police vehicles, and concerts in the air-conditioned Landis Hall! For those attending please hashtag your pics with #kcb2017.