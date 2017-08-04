Five Fun Free Family Things To Do August 4-6, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

August 4-6, 2017

5 Mountville Lawn Concert featuring The Lancaster British Brass Band Sunday 7pm on the Lawn of Mountville Church of the Brethren, College Avenue and Clay Street in Mountville. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. More Info: mountvillecob.org

4 Servant Stage Companies “Sing Sing Swing” tomorrow (Sat. August 5) at Strasburg Community Park. A song-and-dance tribute to the Swing era, featuring Jive, Jitterbug, Lindy Hop, The Charleston, and the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Benny Goodman. The event is free, donations will be accepted. More Info: ServantStageCompany.com

3 Manheim Grace Brethren Church Community Day tomorrow (Saturday Aug. 5) 3pm-7pm at the church in Manheim. Kids’ Games, Inflatables, Puppets, Live Music & More. More Info: www.manheimgrace.com

2 Fun In The Son tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 5) 3pm-7pm at Ephrata United Zion Church. Bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, candy scramble, balloons, free food and entertainment from “Bible Dude” Greg Donough & His Horses and The Cherry Pickers Blue Grass Concert. Rain or Shine. Bring chairs & blankets. More Info: www.ephratauz.org

1 Paradise Bible Fellowship Church Block Party, tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 5) 11am-3pm at the church on Lincoln Highway in Paradise. Free food, ice cream, games, crafts and performances by juggling team The DKers. More Info: 717-687-7577