Five Fun Free Family Things To Do Dec 1-3, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

December 1-3, 2017

5 Manheim Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow (Sat. Dec 2) 5pm-6:30pm at Manheim’s Market Square. Cricket’s Performing Arts, Manheim Brass Band, caroling, a Smile Booth Christmas Tree Lighting and more. New, unwrapped toys will be collected by Northwest EMS for Toys for Tots. More Info: Manheim Live Facebook Page

4 Light Up York tommorow (Saturday, Dec. 2) Noon-7pm multiple locations throughout York. Live Music, workshops , tours; visit with Santa at Martin Library, face painting, tree lighting ceremony on the square at 5pm. More Info: YorkCity.org

3 Breakfast with Santa Zion UMC York, Carlisle Rd, tomorrow (Saturday, December 2) 9-11am. Free Hot Breakfast, Santa reads the Christmas story and visits with the kids, Craft Stations, & a Concert by Phredd. More Info: http://zionumcyork.org/

2 Gingerbread Creations tonight (Friday, December 01) 6-8pm at LEFC Auditorium in Lititz. Gingerbread Creations will give families an opportunity to build Christmas themed cookie and candy structures. Hot drinks and cookies available too. More Info: LEFC.Net

1 Messick’s 2017 Christmas Light Show. Drive through Messick’s property in Elizabethtown and see thousands of lights set to Christmas Music, beginning tonight (Friday, Dec 1) thru December 30, 6-9:30pm each evening. Shows run every 15-20 minutes. Donations to support charities collected at the end of the show. 100% of donations go to support needs of local families. More Info: messicks.com