Five Fun Free Family Things To Do Dec 16-18, 2016

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

December 16-18, 2016

5 Messick’s 4th Annual Christmas Drive-Thur animated light show, featuring over 70,000 lights choreographed to Christmas Music. Continues today, tomorrow and Sunday (Dec 16-18) 6:30p-9pm with shows beginning every 15 minutes at Messicks Farm Equipment in Elizabethtown. Donations benefit local nonprofits. More Info: Messicks.com

4 Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas event tonight (Dec 16) 6pm-8:30pm. Wagon rides, Decorated historic buildings, bonfire and carols accompanied by the Lititz Moravian Trombone Choir. Cookies & hot cider in the yellow barn. The event is free, please bring one or more non-perishable food itemsfor Lancaster Food Bank. More Info: LandisValleyMuseum.org

3 The Christmas Story Live Nativity at Woodcrest Retreat, Ephrata, today 6-8:30pm and tomorrow 5-8:30pm (Friday, Dec 16 and Saturday Dec.17) Actors and animals in six unique scenes. Guests will depart every 10 minutes to travel with Biblical characters and receive items to assist them on the outdoor journey along candlelit wooded trails. More Info: WoodCrestRetreat.org

2 The Music for Everyone (MFE) Community Chorus accompanied by Big Boy Brass will perform a free Holiday Concert in the festive lobby of the Marriott Hotel at Penn Square tonight (Friday Dec. 16th) at 7pm. All ages are welcome to share in this joyful community event and join The Chorus in a traditional Holiday Sing-a-Long. MFE Chorus Facebook Page

1 15th Annual Journey With Jesus at Ed’s Landscaping in Elizabethtown tomorrow (Sat. Dec. 17) from 6pm-8pm on North Market Street in Elizabethtown, two miles from the square. Journey with Jesus is a walk through event with key scenes from the life of Jesus. Donations benefit the ministry of WJTL. More Info: (717) 367-1006