Five Fun Free Family Things To Do February 10-12, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

February 10-12, 2017

5 Indoor Winter Fest at Neffsville Christian Preschool tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 11) from10am-Noon. Free games, snacks, crafts, activities and lots of fun things to do. More Info: NeffsvilleChristianPreschool.com

4 Lancaster’s 2nd annual “All-Crow” Art Show ends today (Friday, February 10) 10am-5pm, at the Manheim Township Public Library.The crow-themed exhibit features professional, amateur, and student artwork. More Info: http://www.somethingtocrowabout.net/

3 Reading and Writing with Anne Frank traveling exhibit tomorrow (Saturday, February 11) 9am-4pm at The Milanof-Schock Library, Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy. The exhibit has never before been in Pennsylvania and is designed for young people and provides an overview of the personal life of the Frank family. More Info: mslibrary.org

2 Crispus Attucks and Edward Hand Middle School African American History Celebration tomorrow, (Saturday, Feb 11) 6pm at Edward Hand Middle School, Lancaster. Performances by Fusion Step Team, Millersville University’s Footprints, Enlite Steppers and The McCaskey Gospel Choir. More Info: cacc-lancaster.org

1 Blue Sky Falls in Concert at Emmaus Road Cafe in Lancaster tomorrow (Sat. Feb. 11) at 7pm.

Blue Sky Falls (formerly known as the Juan Catorce band) offers soaring three part harmonies, intricate instrumental work, and a love for making and sharing music. Emmaus Road Cafe is located on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. More Info: EmmausRoadCafe.org