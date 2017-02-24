Five Fun Free Family Things To Do February 24-26, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

February 24-26, 2017

5 Star Factor summer arts camp and talent showcase at Calvary Bible Church Hanover tomorrow (Saturday, Feb 25) at 7pm and Sunday (Feb 26) 10:30am. More Info: www.cbc-hanover.org

4 ROCK THE BLOCK at Pod 2 tomorrow (Saturday, February 25) from 11am-4 pm at Rock Lititz. Open house with activity stations, entertainment and more. More Info: (717) 626-0338

3 Salem United Methodist Church Rothsville FREE pancake breakfast for the community tomorrow (Saturday, February 25) from 8am-10am. More Info: 717-626-4675

2 Winter Escape tomorrow (Saturday Feb. 25) from 1pm-4pm at Conestoga Valley Church of Christ. Games, sweet chocolate treats and indoor bounce house! More Info: www.cvchurchofchrist.org

1 Maple Sugaring demonstrations in the Sugar Bush of Central Park, Lancaster, Pavillion 11, tomorrow (Saturday, Feb 25) 10am-2pm and Sunday (Feb 26) 1-4pm. See trees being tapped, sap boiled to syrup, and candy made from syrup. Maple products will be available. Donations appreciated. More Info: www.lancastercountyparks.org