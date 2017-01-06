Five Fun Free Family Things To Do Jan 6-8, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

January 6-8, 2017

5 First Friday Lancaster in Downtown Lancaster tonight (Friday, January 6) 5-9pm. Art galleries, studios, museums, music, and more in downtown Lancaster. More Info: VisitLancasterCity.com

4 Music Friday at Speckled Hen in Strasburg tonight (Friday, January 6) 6-9pm. Music performed by local artist Josh Leininger; attnedees will have an opprortunity to support support building wells in countries without clean drinking water through charitywater. More Info: The Speckled Hen Coffee Facebook page

3 We The People: First Friday Initiative is a series of free First Friday performances. This Friday will feature The Gospel of Lancaster – a celebration of spiritual music rooted in many churches across Lancaster County. The concert is tonight (Friday, January 6) at The Ware Center, downtown Lancaster at 7:30pm. The performance will include music, dance and spoken word from a wide range of area churches. More Info: artsmu.com

2 Musical Art Society Soiree Of Musical Styles, Sunday (January 8) 3pm at the Bachman Center in Lancaster. The Lancaster Woodwind Quintet will perform. The concert is free, however donations may be made to the scholarship fund. More Info: LancasterConservatory.org/events

1 The One Hundred and First Annual Pennsylvania Farm Show opens to the public tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 7) 8am-9pm at the Farm Show complex in Harrisburg. Saturday features opening ceremonies with Gov. Tom Wolfe, Swine and Horse comptetitions, cooking demonstrations, rodeo and so much more. The event continues through Saturday, Jan. 14. All events are free but there is a fee for parking. More Info: FarmShow.State.PA.US