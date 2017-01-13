Five Fun Free Family Things To Do January 13-15, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

January 13-15, 2017

5 FestivICE winter ice festival in downtown York tomorrow (Sat. Jan. 14) from 9am-3pm. Over 18,000 pounds of interactive ice, entertainment, ”Frozen” princesses and ice themed market vendors, Dancing Yeti and York Revolution’s own mascot; Downtown. Face painting, balloon artists, rides, games, inflatables… and more. More Info: Festivice.com

4 Second Fridays in Downtown Lititz, tonight (Friday, Jan 13)from 5-9pm. Artists, entertainers, musicians, and exhibits, shops, galleries, and more. Free parking is available in the parking lots north of Main Street. More Info: LititzPa.com

3 Winter Walks at Pinchot State Park tomorrow (Sat. Jan. 14) beginning at 1pm. Experience Pinchot Park during the winter season with these easy to moderate walks led by the park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Dress for the weather, and bring water and/or snacks as desired. More Info: 717-432-5011

2 LANCASTER’S “ALL-CROW” ART SHOW OPENS at Manheim Township Public Library, Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, today (Friday, Jan 13) from 5:30-8pm.Enjoy Crow-themed artwork, help create a group crow art piece to add to the show, Plus hot crow-coa, caw-fee and crow-ssants. More Info: SomethingToCrowAbout.Net

1 The One Hundred and First Annual Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close this weekend, it is tonight and tomorrow (Friday & Saturday, Jan. 13 & 14) today 9am-9pm and tomorrow 9am-5pm at the Farm Show complex in Harrisburg.Tractor Square Dancing, Animals, Exhibits, Butter Sculpture and more. All events are free but there is a fee for parking. More Info: FarmShow.State.PA.US