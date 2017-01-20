Five Fun Free Family Things To Do January 20-22, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

January 20-22, 2017

5 Music Friday, tonight (Friday, January 20) 6-9pm. Each third Friday of the month Lancaster is host of Music Fridays. Performances throughout Downtown Lancaster at various retailers, restaurants, and attractions. More Info: VisitLancasterCity.com

4 Trust Community Concert with Kēnòr tonight (FRIDAY, JANUARY 20) at 7:30pm. Kēnòr is an improvised modern chamber music ensemble of violin, percussion, vocals and accordion performing classical world music and poetry. An offering will be taken. More Info: LancasterTrust.com

3 “Encounter” is an artistic production involving theater, music, dance, and visual art on Sunday (Jan. 22) from 7pm-8:45pm at Calvary Church of Lebanon. “Encounter” is the Story of God told in a fresh way. More Info: Calvary-Lebanon.org

2 York County History Center and the Cultural Alliance Family Day tomorrow (Saturday, January 21) from 10am-2pm. Steven Courtney and the Suitcase Musicians, hands-on science and art activities, and more for the whole family. More Info: YorkHistoryCenter.org

1 Free Community Weekend at ZooAmerica in Hershey Tomorrow and Sunday (Sat. Jan 21 & 22) from 10:30am-4:30pm. More than 200 animals from the five regions of North America. Zoo Naturalists host up-close encounters with a variety of animals.More Info: ZooAmerica.com