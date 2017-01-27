Five Fun Free Family Things To Do January 27-29,2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

January 27-29, 2017

5 Fourth Friday in River Towns – Columbia, Marietta and Wrightsville, tonight (Friday, Jan 27) 5-9pm. Music, Galleries, antique shops, local eateries, and more. More Info: parivertowns.com

4 Winter Snowflake Ornament Making tomorrow (Sat. Jan. 28) 11am at East Pennsboro Branch Library in East Pennsboro. Make a winter snowflake ornament. Display it in your window or hang from a fixture to decorate a room. Materials provided. No registration necessary. Children must be accompanied by an adult. More Info: EastPennsboroBranch.org

3 Emmaus Road Cafe tomorrow (Sat. Jan. 28) 7pm-10pm. Concert by Worship Leaders Walt and Amy Lindberg. The cafe is located at 1886 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. More Info: EmmausRoadCafe.org

2 Ukulele Uprising Sunday (Jan 29) 2pm at Tellus360 in Lancaster. Ukulele Uprising is a gang of fun-loving musicians of varying skill levels who gather together to strum ukuleles and sing songs of all kinds. All ages welcome – Children must be accompanied by an adult. More Info: tellus360.com

1 15th Annual Chambersburg Ice Festival this weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Jan 27-29) Over 70 Ice Sculptures on display, Chili Cookoff, kidzone, double-wide Ice Slide and more. Get times and More info: IceFestPA.com