Five Fun Free Family Things To Do June 2-4, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

June 2-4, 2017

5 Community Day at Lancaster South End Park, tomorrow (Saturday, June 3) noon-4pm. Food, Games, and music by Jimmy Emig Band and SOZO. More Info: 717-397-5451

4 Family of Restoration Ministries Family Fun Fest, tomorrow (Saturday, June 3) 9am-2pm at their headquarters, 28th Division Hwy in Lititz. Games, Balloons, Face-painting and a concert by Phredd. More Info: Family Restoration Ministries’ Facebook page.

3 Mountville Summer Lawn Concert Kick off, Sunday (June 4) at Mountville Church of the Brethren beginning at 7pm featuring The Bainbridge Band. More Info: MountVilleCOB.org

2 Ten Thousand Villages’ Annual Children’s Festival, tomorrow (Saturday, June 3) 10am to 3pm at Ten Thousand Villages, Rt. 272 North in Ephrata. Crafts, Games, Music & Food from cultures around the world. Attenders will also have the opportunity to pack Relief Kit Buckets, which will be sent by Mennonite Central Committee to families living in refugee camps around the world. More Info: 717-721-8400

1 GO York Summer Reading Program Kick-Off tomorrow (Sat. June 3) 9am-Noon at Dover Area Community Center. Kids Cookie Break broadcasting live. Jesse Rothacker from Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary will be on hand, a strolling musician and more. More Info: YorkLibraries.org