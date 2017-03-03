Five Fun Free Family Things To Do March 3-5, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

March 3-5, 2017

5 Chocolate Festival, tomorrow (Saturday, March 4) 1-4pm at The Oxford United Methodist Church, Oxford, PA. Be a be a taster, a baker, or a contestant. The categories are Cakes/Cupcakes, Cookies, Candy/Fudge, Brownies, “Other Desserts” as well as a special Children’s category for ages 16 and under. There will also be a special “Kids Cookie Corner” where younger kids can decorate cookies. More Info: http://oxford1851.org

4 Maple Sugaring demonstrations in the Sugar Bush of Central Park, Lancaster, Pavillion 11, Sunday (March 5) 1-4pm. See trees being tapped, sap boiled to syrup, and candy made from syrup. Maple products will be available. Donations appreciated. More Info: www.lancastercountyparks.org

3 Lego Madness tomorrow (Sat. March 4) from 10:30am-11:30am at New Cumberland Public Library. Tom Gross of the New Cumberland Lions Club will read a story, followed by children and their family constructing an object from Legos that represents the theme of the book. More Info:

http://newcumberlandlibrary.org

2 Hammel Associates Architects in Lancaster First Friday Lego Building Party tonight (Friday, March 3) from 5-8:30pm. Two new Architecture series models will be available to build New York City and Berlin. Guests can also take on other Architectural series models, or go freestyle with more than 40,000 bricks, plates and specialty pieces. More Info: http://www.hammelarch.com/

1 Lancaster Science Factory – Free First Fridays, tonight (Friday, March 3) 5-8p Free access to more than 60 interactive exhibits relating to science, technology, engineering and math, as well as demonstrations and activities in the Science Cafe. More Info: 717-509-6363