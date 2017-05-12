Five Fun Free Family Things To Do May 12-14, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

May 12-14, 2017

5 14th Annual Etown’s Arts in The Park, tomorrow (Saturday, May 13) 9am-3pm at Elxiabethtown Community Park. More than 30 artists and artisans, live music, kids activities and more.More Info: EtownOnline.com

4 Freedom Fun Fair tomorrow (Saturday May 13) 10am-2pm at Lebanon Valley Bible Church in Lebanon. Free games, pony rides, face painting, food, drinks, live events and more! More Info: LVBibleChurch.org

3 Friendship Community’s 24th Annual Fest & Auction tonight (Friday, May 12) and tomorrow (Saturday, May 13) at the Friendship Community corporate grounds in Lititz. Auction, 5K run, walk or wheel, performance by family friendly magic show – Insanity Factor and more.

More Info: FriendshipCommunity.net

2 Make a Wish Mother’s Day Convoy, Sunday (May 14) 8am-4pm at Burle Business Park, New Holland Ave. Lancaster. 8am-4pm Over 500 trucks, games, music, live auction and more. The Truck Convoy departs at 1:30pm. More Info: PhilaSV.Wish.org

1 Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services Walk/Run for Life tomorow (Sat. May 13th) beginning at 8am at two locations: Calvary Church in Lancaster & South Hills Park in Lebanon. WJTL broadcasting live along with Kelly Good performing in Lebanon. Lisa and KCB broadcasting live along with The DKers in Lancaster. Kids Zone at both locations. More Info: SVPS.org