Five Fun Free Family Things To Do May 19-21, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

May 19-21, 2017

5 Rock Ford’s annual May Fair Celebration, Sunday (May 21) 10am-3pm at Rock Ford Plantation in Lancaster. Craftsmen, vendors, 18th century entertainment, Costumed Characters and dancing around the Maypole! All outdoor activities are free and open to the public. There is a cost for the guided mansion tours. More Info: RockFordPlantation.org

4 World Night Market tonight (Friday May 19) at Binns Park in Lancaster from 6pm-10pm hosted by Mennonite Economic Development Associates, Lancaster City and Music For Everyone. Live music, international food, tuktuk rides and more! More Info: meda.org/wnm

3 Rhubarb Festival today-11am-8pm and tomorrow – 10am-8pm (Friday May 19 & Saturday, May 20) at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, PA. Rhubarb race-car derby, Best Rhubarb Dessert baking contest, Rhubarb Whoopie Pie Filling Contest, Rhubarb Stroll Parade, costumed characters, musicians, and more. More Info: KitchenKettle.com

2 Open Streets Lancaster Sunday (May 21) from 11am-3pm Water Street in Lancaster. Open Streets encourages physical activity and socializing, support of the local economy and celebrating downtown Lancaster. Food trucks, fire trucks, face painting, a ball pit, bounce house, martial arts demonstrations, obstacle courses, arts, crafts, live music and dozens of community organizations hosting activities and educational experiences. More Info: OpenStreetLNC.org

1 65th Annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ tomorrow (Sat. May 20) at Long’s Park in Lancaster. Enternainment, Bounce Houses, Obstacle Course and more. Kids Cookie Break & WJTL live all day in the family fun area near the baseball fields and the Park City tunnel entrance. More Info: LancasterSertomaBBQ.com