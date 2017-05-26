Five Fun Free Family Things To Do May 26-28, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

May 26-28, 2017

5 For One Life Softball Tournament at Gap Park tomorrow (Sat. May 27) beginning at 7am. The playoffs start at 2pm and the championship game is scheduled for 9pm. Entertainment events in the tent throughout the day. Lisa and Kids Cookie Break Broadcasting Live 9am-noon. More Info: ForOneLife.org

4 Kids Bike Rodeo tomorrow (Saturday, May 27) from 1pm-3pm at the Berks County Heritage Center. Berks Area Mountain Biking Association will lead kids (4-12) through stations on bike-fit and a safety check, helmet fitting, basic bike maintenance and a bike-safe obstacle course. Prizes awarded and refreshments provided. More Info: CountyofBerks.com/Parks

3 Columbia Memorial Day Parade, Sunday, (May 28) beginning at 2:30 pm. Bands, floats, cars and many military themed entries. Events also include a special speaker from the military. More Info PARiverTowns.com

2 PennLive/Patriot-News ArtsFest and KidsFest of Greater Harrisburg 2017 tomorrow, (Saturday, May 27) 10am – 7pm at Riverfront Park, Harrisburg. 250 juried artists, crafts, paintings, photographs, garden sculptures, three stages of continuous entertainment, Popcorn Hat Players. More Info: JumpStreet.org

1 Mount Joy Memorial Day Parade tomorrow (Saturday, May 27) Starting at the upper end of W. Main Street at 2 pm, bands, floats, cars, candy and more honoring veterans of the military. Look for the WJTL vehichles. More Info: MountJoyChamber.org