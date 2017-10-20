Five Fun Free Family Things To Do Oct. 20-22, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

October 20-22, 2017

5 Bellevue Presbyterian Church Fall Festival tonight (Friday, October 20) 5-9pm at the church in Gap. Free Food, games, petting zoo, inflatables, crafts, face painting, candy, a fire truck, food trucks, and much more! Children are invited to dress up but no masks please. More Info: BellevueEPC.org

4 FREE COMMUNITY FUN FEST at St. David’s E.C. Church in Dover tonight (Friday, October 20) 6-9pm. Prizes for many different costume categories like Super-hero, Bible character, Funniest, Most Colorful and more! FUN, FOOD, GAMES, prizes, CANDY, Hayrides, a Bounce House, Obstacle Course & more. More Info: StDavidsECC.com

3 Kids Cookie Break Live at Dutch-Way Farm Market in Gap tomorrow (Saturday Oct. 21) 9am-Noon. Help raise funds for Christiana Fire Company by dropping a donation in the Fireman’s boot. KCB live with FREE goodies, Chick-fil-A chocolate chip cookies, wristbands, pencils & stickers. Win doors prizes, request songs, play dress up and more.

More Info: KidsCookieBreak.com

2 Conestoga Christian School 44th Annual Benefit Country Auction and Chicken BBQ tonight and tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21) at the school near Morgantown . Auction, Chicken Barbecue, Kids Zone, & more. More Info: ConestogaChristian.net

1 Fall Family Fun Day tomorrow (Saturday, October 21), 10am-3pm at Kenbrook Bible Camp, Lebanon. Fishing, Boating, Climbing Tower, GaGa Ball, Apple Press, Nature Shows, Ropes Course and more. More Info: Kenbrook.org