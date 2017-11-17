Five Fun Free Things To Do Nov 17-19, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

November 17-19, 2017

5 Elizabethtown College Community Orchestra Annual Fall Concert, Sunday (Nov 19) 3pm at the Leffler Chapel and Performance Center on the Campus of Elizabethtown College. More Info: etown.edu

4 Root’s 13th Annual Christmas Open House tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 18) 9am-3pm at Roots Country Market in Manheim. Crafts, Handmade Items, Antiques, Wreaths, & Collectables, Christmas Music, Door Prizes & more. Free Admission and Free Parking. More Info: 717-898-7443

3 Hempfield Community Tree Lighting tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 18) at the Hempfield Rec Center. Irish Dancers, Liederkranz Chorus, Tree Lighting and more. More Info:

www.hempfieldbusinesscoalition.org

2 Harrisburg Holiday Parade, tomorrow (Saturday, November 18) beginning at noon in Downtown Harrisburg. Marching groups, floats, large parade balloons, musical acts and more. Parade forms on City Island and begins at the corner of Front and Market streets. More Info: HarrisburgPA.gov/HolidayParade

1 ExtraGive Fest, today (Friday, Nov 17) 4pm-midnight at The Lancaster Marriot, Penn Square and the Lancaster County Convention Center. Celebrate Lancaster County’s biggest day of giving with 12 Artists including Steven Courtney, Mark DeRose, Music For Everyone, and many others. Special Children’s Activities from 4-6 – Greenfish Labs Demonstrations, Fig Magazine’s Mini-Mural paintings and more. More Info:lancfound.org