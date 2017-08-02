GFM Concert Ticket Giveaways
Some Sort of Rock Show presents a hard rock lineup, live in concert this Monday night (August 7th) at Junction Center Landis Hall. Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh (GFM) is headlining the event. GFM is a trio of teenage sibling rockers that infuses positive, youthful energy into traditional hard rock styling. The concert also features special guest bands We Are Vessel and Random Hero. Tune in to WJTL this weekend (August 4-6th) for chances to call in and win tickets to the show! Keep us on speed dial: 717-392-3690 (392-FM90).