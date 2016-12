Happy New Year! Programming Specials

ANN D’ALESSANDRO-

Happy New Year!! Well almost, we are celebrating at WJTL with some special programming. Hope you can join us for some wonderful music, old and new.

NEW YEAR’S EVE:

Noon-4pm – Praise & Worship Special with Kristi Leigh

4pm-Midnight – 2016 Top 100 Countdown with Radio Friend Phil

NEW YEAR’S DAY:

Noon-4pm – Archives Special with Terry Phillips

4pm-8pm – Top 50 Songs of Top 100 Countdown with Radio Friend Phil

8pm-Midnight – Some Sort of Rock Show Top 60 2016 Countdown with John Staffieri

