Journey with Jesus

December 9th, 2011

Join us for what has become a meaningful and fun Christmas Tradition!  It is Journey with Jesus at Ed’s Landscaping in Elizabethtown.  WJTL will broadcast live from 6-8pm on Saturday night.  Journey with Jesus is a walk-through presentation that recounts some of the key scenes in the life of Jesus.  It is a wonderful family event that features live animals, including donkeys, goats, & even a camel!

Ed’s Landscaping is located at 2623 North Market Street in Elizabethtown.  (2 miles west of the square on route 230)

 




  1. Malachi Muth
    December 11th, 2011 at 04:36 | #1
    Well if I am not doing anything next Saturday I will try to listen via the internet. It will however be 2 pm Alaska time but I think I don’t work next Saturday.

  2. Linda
    December 17th, 2016 at 13:22 | #2
    Can’t wait to bring the grandchildren on Saturday night!

