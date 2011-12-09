Join us for what has become a meaningful and fun Christmas Tradition! It is Journey with Jesus at Ed’s Landscaping in Elizabethtown. WJTL will broadcast live from 6-8pm on Saturday night. Journey with Jesus is a walk-through presentation that recounts some of the key scenes in the life of Jesus. It is a wonderful family event that features live animals, including donkeys, goats, & even a camel!

Ed’s Landscaping is located at 2623 North Market Street in Elizabethtown. (2 miles west of the square on route 230)