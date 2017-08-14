Kids Cookie Break Fest 2017 Tickets TODAY 10am

Kids Cookie Break Fest 2017

The 6th annual FREE Festival featuring two identical programs –

Saturday, August 26th – 10am-2pm and 3pm-7pm.

Kids Cookie Break Fest is absolutely free, BUT tickets are required and

will become available

TODAY!!!!

Monday, August 14th beginning at 10am.

ALSO

You and your family can have a tasty affordable meal at KCB Fest and help offset the cost of this FREE event. We will have boxed lunches for purchase featuring Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches and Cookies, Turkey Hill Dairy Drinks, Herr’s Snacks and Oregon Dairy Fruit.The 6th Annual Kids Cookie Break Fest – with loads of family fun including Inflatable Rides, Petting Zoo, Pedal Cars, Barrel Train Rides, and much more. This year’s entertainment will be in the ALL NEW, AIR CONDITIONED Landis Hall and will be hosted by Lisa Landis. This year’s lineup will include performances by Jim Rule, Chip Richter & The Munks,This Way Up, Phredd, Gretchen & Heidi,

& Jesse Rothacker & Forgotten Friend Reptiles.

To order tickets online for the morning program

To order tickets online for the afternoon program