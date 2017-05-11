Phil Keaggy Friday!!
May 11th, 2017
It’s Phil Keaggy Friday tomorrow!! We are very excited to have Phil Keaggy returning to The Junction Center, and he is bringing his band with him!! The Phil Keaggy Band will be playing in Landis Hall on Thursday, May 18th at 7pm! Phil Keaggy is perhaps one of the most admired guitarists in music today. Phil’s solo career has spanned more than 40 years, and has included over 60 solo albums. His latest release is entitled “All At Once”. Tomorrow we are giving away pairs of tickets to this very special concert! 717-392-3690
*Caller must not have won in the past 30 days.
*Please make sure you are able to attend on May 18th.
*Tickets will be held at the box office. (Doors open approx. 6pm)
I attended the Thursday evening May 20th concert with Phil Keaggy. This was about the 5th time I had
seen him live, and I must say, Thursday night had to be the very best performance ever. Since I am getting older, that most likely will be the last time I see him in concert. I wanted to ask you at WJTL, if there was a recording made of the concert. If so, I would like to order a copy. Please contact me by my e-mail above or call me at 717-975-8922. I live in PA in Mechanicsburg. Thank you & God bless you.
Georgia Beaver