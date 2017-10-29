Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise and Worship Show Playlist
Praise and Worship Show Playlist

October 29th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

 

Song Title Artist Year Album
6AM 2011
Light Of The World Matt Redman 2000 The Fathers Song
Rising Sun All Sons & Daughters 2012 The Longing – EP
Burn Bright (You Were Made To Shine) Natalie Grant 2014 TBD
Glowing Hearts Seven Places 2007 Glowing
Brighten My Heart Sixpence None The Richer 1998 Exodus
The Light Will Come Phil Wickham 2007 Cannons
Shine On Us Phillips, Craig & Dean My Utmost For His Highest
Life Light Up Christy Nockels 2009 Life Light Up
Live Alive (live) Rend Collective 2016 Campfire II-Simplicity
Let Me Feel You Shine David Crowder Band 2011 Give Us Rest-A Requiem Mass In C
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) Bethel Music & Brian Johnson 2015 We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
Starlight (Amanda Cook) Bethel Music 2017 Starlight (Live)
Light of Your Face Misty Edwards 2007 Relentless
7AM 2011
Let It Shine All Sons & Daughters 2012 Season One
Shine On Bellarive 2012 The Heartbeat
Shadows (feat. Lecrae) David Crowder Band 2011 Passion: Here For You
Joy (Shining Light) Victory Fellowship Worship Band 2010 Elevator Music
My Lighthouse (live) Rend Collective 2014 The Art of Celebration
In Your Light (feat. Jeremy Riddle) Bethel Live 2012 For The Sake Of The World
Lift Up the Light Shane & Shane 2011 The One You Need
Great Light of the World Bebo Norman 2002 Myself When I Am Real
Shine On Us Cory Asbury 2007 Immersed
Light Of Heaven Fernando Ortega 2002 Storm
O Lord Of Light Jill Paquette 2005 Bridges – Classic Hymns, Modern Worship
Let There Be Light (Live) Hillsong Worship 2016 Let There Be Light (Deluxe)
8AM 2011
SMS (Shine) David Crowder Band 2010 Church Music
Shining Phil Wickham 2007 Cannons
Let There Be Light Bryan & Katie Torwalt 2016 Let There Be Light – Single
Father of Lights Jesus Culture 2011 Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
We Shine Fee 2007 Burn For You
Chainbreaker Charlie Hall 2008 The Bright Sadness
Glow The Digital Age 2014 Evening-Morning
Great Are You Lord All Sons & Daughters 2014 All Sons & Daughters
Children Of Light Kristian Stanfill 2013 Passion: Let The Future Begin
Let There Be Light The City Harmonic 2016 We Are
God Of Brilliant Lights Aaron Shust 2013 Morning Rises
Joyous Light Chris Tomlin 2004 Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
Let There Be Light Bellarive 2014 Before There Was
Holy Light Phil Wickham 2013 The Ascension
9AM 2011
Turn Your Eyes Jadon Lavik 2008 Roots Run Deep
Into The Light SisterBrother 2013 TBD
Shine Matt Redman 2006 Beautiful News
Let Your Light Shine Bethany Dillon 2007 Waking Up
Light of the World Watermark 2006 A Grateful People
Here I Am To Worship (feat. Martin Smith of Delirious Tim Hughes 2009 Happy Day
Pure Light Matt Redman 2004 Facedown
Shining Star Rend Collective 2012 Homemade Worship By Handmade People
Shine a Light Elevation Worship 2016 Here as in Heaven
Light of the World (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live] Jesus Culture 2015 Unstoppable Love (Live)
Light Will Shine Hillsong United 2011 Aftermath
O This God Matt Redman 2011 10,000 Reasons
Marvelous Light Charlie Hall 2006 Flying Into Daybreak
I Saw The Light David Crowder Band 2005 A Collision



