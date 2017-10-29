Praise and Worship Show Playlist

Song Title Artist Year Album

6AM 2011

Light Of The World Matt Redman 2000 The Fathers Song

Rising Sun All Sons & Daughters 2012 The Longing – EP

Burn Bright (You Were Made To Shine) Natalie Grant 2014 TBD

Glowing Hearts Seven Places 2007 Glowing

Brighten My Heart Sixpence None The Richer 1998 Exodus

The Light Will Come Phil Wickham 2007 Cannons

Shine On Us Phillips, Craig & Dean My Utmost For His Highest

Life Light Up Christy Nockels 2009 Life Light Up

Live Alive (live) Rend Collective 2016 Campfire II-Simplicity

Let Me Feel You Shine David Crowder Band 2011 Give Us Rest-A Requiem Mass In C

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) Bethel Music & Brian Johnson 2015 We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

Starlight (Amanda Cook) Bethel Music 2017 Starlight (Live)

Light of Your Face Misty Edwards 2007 Relentless

7AM 2011

Let It Shine All Sons & Daughters 2012 Season One

Shine On Bellarive 2012 The Heartbeat

Shadows (feat. Lecrae) David Crowder Band 2011 Passion: Here For You

Joy (Shining Light) Victory Fellowship Worship Band 2010 Elevator Music

My Lighthouse (live) Rend Collective 2014 The Art of Celebration

In Your Light (feat. Jeremy Riddle) Bethel Live 2012 For The Sake Of The World

Lift Up the Light Shane & Shane 2011 The One You Need

Great Light of the World Bebo Norman 2002 Myself When I Am Real

Shine On Us Cory Asbury 2007 Immersed

Light Of Heaven Fernando Ortega 2002 Storm

O Lord Of Light Jill Paquette 2005 Bridges – Classic Hymns, Modern Worship

Let There Be Light (Live) Hillsong Worship 2016 Let There Be Light (Deluxe)

8AM 2011

SMS (Shine) David Crowder Band 2010 Church Music

Shining Phil Wickham 2007 Cannons

Let There Be Light Bryan & Katie Torwalt 2016 Let There Be Light – Single

Father of Lights Jesus Culture 2011 Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

We Shine Fee 2007 Burn For You

Chainbreaker Charlie Hall 2008 The Bright Sadness

Glow The Digital Age 2014 Evening-Morning

Great Are You Lord All Sons & Daughters 2014 All Sons & Daughters

Children Of Light Kristian Stanfill 2013 Passion: Let The Future Begin

Let There Be Light The City Harmonic 2016 We Are

God Of Brilliant Lights Aaron Shust 2013 Morning Rises

Joyous Light Chris Tomlin 2004 Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

Let There Be Light Bellarive 2014 Before There Was

Holy Light Phil Wickham 2013 The Ascension

9AM 2011

Turn Your Eyes Jadon Lavik 2008 Roots Run Deep

Into The Light SisterBrother 2013 TBD

Shine Matt Redman 2006 Beautiful News

Let Your Light Shine Bethany Dillon 2007 Waking Up

Light of the World Watermark 2006 A Grateful People

Here I Am To Worship (feat. Martin Smith of Delirious Tim Hughes 2009 Happy Day

Pure Light Matt Redman 2004 Facedown

Shining Star Rend Collective 2012 Homemade Worship By Handmade People

Shine a Light Elevation Worship 2016 Here as in Heaven

Light of the World (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live] Jesus Culture 2015 Unstoppable Love (Live)

Light Will Shine Hillsong United 2011 Aftermath

O This God Matt Redman 2011 10,000 Reasons

Marvelous Light Charlie Hall 2006 Flying Into Daybreak