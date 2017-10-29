Praise and Worship Show Playlist
October 29th, 2017
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|Song Title
|Artist
|Year
|Album
|6AM
|2011
|Light Of The World
|Matt Redman
|2000
|The Fathers Song
|Rising Sun
|All Sons & Daughters
|2012
|The Longing – EP
|Burn Bright (You Were Made To Shine)
|Natalie Grant
|2014
|TBD
|Glowing Hearts
|Seven Places
|2007
|Glowing
|Brighten My Heart
|Sixpence None The Richer
|1998
|Exodus
|The Light Will Come
|Phil Wickham
|2007
|Cannons
|Shine On Us
|Phillips, Craig & Dean
|My Utmost For His Highest
|Life Light Up
|Christy Nockels
|2009
|Life Light Up
|Live Alive (live)
|Rend Collective
|2016
|Campfire II-Simplicity
|Let Me Feel You Shine
|David Crowder Band
|2011
|Give Us Rest-A Requiem Mass In C
|We Will Not Be Shaken (Live)
|Bethel Music & Brian Johnson
|2015
|We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|Starlight (Amanda Cook)
|Bethel Music
|2017
|Starlight (Live)
|Light of Your Face
|Misty Edwards
|2007
|Relentless
|7AM
|2011
|Let It Shine
|All Sons & Daughters
|2012
|Season One
|Shine On
|Bellarive
|2012
|The Heartbeat
|Shadows (feat. Lecrae)
|David Crowder Band
|2011
|Passion: Here For You
|Joy (Shining Light)
|Victory Fellowship Worship Band
|2010
|Elevator Music
|My Lighthouse (live)
|Rend Collective
|2014
|The Art of Celebration
|In Your Light (feat. Jeremy Riddle)
|Bethel Live
|2012
|For The Sake Of The World
|Lift Up the Light
|Shane & Shane
|2011
|The One You Need
|Great Light of the World
|Bebo Norman
|2002
|Myself When I Am Real
|Shine On Us
|Cory Asbury
|2007
|Immersed
|Light Of Heaven
|Fernando Ortega
|2002
|Storm
|O Lord Of Light
|Jill Paquette
|2005
|Bridges – Classic Hymns, Modern Worship
|Let There Be Light (Live)
|Hillsong Worship
|2016
|Let There Be Light (Deluxe)
|8AM
|2011
|SMS (Shine)
|David Crowder Band
|2010
|Church Music
|Shining
|Phil Wickham
|2007
|Cannons
|Let There Be Light
|Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|2016
|Let There Be Light – Single
|Father of Lights
|Jesus Culture
|2011
|Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
|We Shine
|Fee
|2007
|Burn For You
|Chainbreaker
|Charlie Hall
|2008
|The Bright Sadness
|Glow
|The Digital Age
|2014
|Evening-Morning
|Great Are You Lord
|All Sons & Daughters
|2014
|All Sons & Daughters
|Children Of Light
|Kristian Stanfill
|2013
|Passion: Let The Future Begin
|Let There Be Light
|The City Harmonic
|2016
|We Are
|God Of Brilliant Lights
|Aaron Shust
|2013
|Morning Rises
|Joyous Light
|Chris Tomlin
|2004
|Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|Let There Be Light
|Bellarive
|2014
|Before There Was
|Holy Light
|Phil Wickham
|2013
|The Ascension
|9AM
|2011
|Turn Your Eyes
|Jadon Lavik
|2008
|Roots Run Deep
|Into The Light
|SisterBrother
|2013
|TBD
|Shine
|Matt Redman
|2006
|Beautiful News
|Let Your Light Shine
|Bethany Dillon
|2007
|Waking Up
|Light of the World
|Watermark
|2006
|A Grateful People
|Here I Am To Worship (feat. Martin Smith of Delirious
|Tim Hughes
|2009
|Happy Day
|Pure Light
|Matt Redman
|2004
|Facedown
|Shining Star
|Rend Collective
|2012
|Homemade Worship By Handmade People
|Shine a Light
|Elevation Worship
|2016
|Here as in Heaven
|Light of the World (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|Jesus Culture
|2015
|Unstoppable Love (Live)
|Light Will Shine
|Hillsong United
|2011
|Aftermath
|O This God
|Matt Redman
|2011
|10,000 Reasons
|Marvelous Light
|Charlie Hall
|2006
|Flying Into Daybreak
|I Saw The Light
|David Crowder Band
|2005
|A Collision