Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
avatar

Praise & Worship Show Playlist

May 28th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title Artist Year Album
6:00 a.m. 2011
Beloved Leeland 2016 Invisible
I Am In Love With You (Live) Jesus Culture 2012 Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
Leaning On You, Jesus [Live] Christy Nockels 2015 Let It Be Jesus [Live]
I Need You Now (Live) Matt Redman 2013 Your Grace Finds Me (Live)
God He Reigns/All I Need is You Hillsong 2005 God He Reigns
All I Need (What A Privilege) Gateway Worship 2010 The More I Seek You
How Beautiful SisterBrother 2014 Into The Light
Give Me Jesus All Sons & Daughters Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns
Seek First Jason Upton 2015 A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1
Lord, I Need You Chris Tomlin 2011 Passion: Here For You
7:00 a.m.
Oh How I Need You All Sons & Daughters 2012 The Longing
Always Kristian Stanfill 2011 Mountains Move
What A Beautiful Name Hillsong Worship 2017 Let There Be Light
Forever (feat. Brian Johnson) Bethel Music 2013 Tides
Our Saviors Love David Leach 2014 Our Saviors Love
Here Is Love Matt Redman 2004 Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
Lion and the Lamb Leeland 2016 Invisible
This I Believe Hillsong Worship 2015 No Other Name
Every Battle (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal) Rita Springer 2017 Battles
Back To The Start (Gods Great Dance Floor) Martin Smith 2013 Gods Great Dance Floor Step 1
Alive Hillsong Young & Free 2013 We Are Young & Free
Freedom Song Christy Nockels 2015 Let It Be Jesus
Come To The Water Kristian Stanfill 2013 Passion: Let The Future Begin
8:00 a.m.
Jesus Chris Tomlin 2016 Never Lose Sight
Set a Fire (Live) Jesus Culture 2012 Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
Christ Be All Around Me All Sons & Daughters 2014 All Sons & Daughters
Beautiful Things Shane & Shane 2014 The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
Holy, Holy, Holy Audrey Assad 2017 Inheritance
Over All Phil Wickham 2013 The Ascension
Doxology Stars Go Dim 2017 Stars Go Dim
My Victory Crowder 2016 American Prodigal
Remember Passion 2016 Salvations Tide Is Rising
O Praise The Name Hillsong Worship 2016 Open Heaven River Wild
10,000 Reasons Rend Collective Experiment 2013 Campfire
At Your Name (Forever) Tim Hughes 2011 Love Shine Through
Our Father (feat. Jenn Johnson) Bethel Live 2012 For The Sake Of The World
9:00 a.m.
Psalm 66 (You Are Great) Robbie Seay Band 2015 Psalms LP
Let Your Glory Fall Kari Jobe 2017 The Garden (Deluxe Edition)
Spirit Of The Living God Meredith Andrews 2017 Deeper
Holy Spirit Bryan & Katie Torwalt 2011 Here On Earth
Build My Life Housefires 2016 Housefires III
Here For You Matt Redman 2011 10,000 Reasons



  1. No comments yet.
  1. No trackbacks yet.