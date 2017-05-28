Praise & Worship Show Playlist

Song Title Artist Year Album

6:00 a.m. 2011

Beloved Leeland 2016 Invisible

I Am In Love With You (Live) Jesus Culture 2012 Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

Leaning On You, Jesus [Live] Christy Nockels 2015 Let It Be Jesus [Live]

I Need You Now (Live) Matt Redman 2013 Your Grace Finds Me (Live)

God He Reigns/All I Need is You Hillsong 2005 God He Reigns

All I Need (What A Privilege) Gateway Worship 2010 The More I Seek You

How Beautiful SisterBrother 2014 Into The Light

Give Me Jesus All Sons & Daughters Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns

Seek First Jason Upton 2015 A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1

Lord, I Need You Chris Tomlin 2011 Passion: Here For You

7:00 a.m.

Oh How I Need You All Sons & Daughters 2012 The Longing

Always Kristian Stanfill 2011 Mountains Move

What A Beautiful Name Hillsong Worship 2017 Let There Be Light

Forever (feat. Brian Johnson) Bethel Music 2013 Tides

Our Saviors Love David Leach 2014 Our Saviors Love

Here Is Love Matt Redman 2004 Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

Lion and the Lamb Leeland 2016 Invisible

This I Believe Hillsong Worship 2015 No Other Name

Every Battle (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal) Rita Springer 2017 Battles

Back To The Start (Gods Great Dance Floor) Martin Smith 2013 Gods Great Dance Floor Step 1

Alive Hillsong Young & Free 2013 We Are Young & Free

Freedom Song Christy Nockels 2015 Let It Be Jesus

Come To The Water Kristian Stanfill 2013 Passion: Let The Future Begin

8:00 a.m.

Jesus Chris Tomlin 2016 Never Lose Sight

Set a Fire (Live) Jesus Culture 2012 Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

Christ Be All Around Me All Sons & Daughters 2014 All Sons & Daughters

Beautiful Things Shane & Shane 2014 The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

Holy, Holy, Holy Audrey Assad 2017 Inheritance

Over All Phil Wickham 2013 The Ascension

Doxology Stars Go Dim 2017 Stars Go Dim

My Victory Crowder 2016 American Prodigal

Remember Passion 2016 Salvations Tide Is Rising

O Praise The Name Hillsong Worship 2016 Open Heaven River Wild

10,000 Reasons Rend Collective Experiment 2013 Campfire

At Your Name (Forever) Tim Hughes 2011 Love Shine Through

Our Father (feat. Jenn Johnson) Bethel Live 2012 For The Sake Of The World

9:00 a.m.

Psalm 66 (You Are Great) Robbie Seay Band 2015 Psalms LP

Let Your Glory Fall Kari Jobe 2017 The Garden (Deluxe Edition)

Spirit Of The Living God Meredith Andrews 2017 Deeper

Holy Spirit Bryan & Katie Torwalt 2011 Here On Earth

Build My Life Housefires 2016 Housefires III