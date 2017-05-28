Praise & Worship Show Playlist
May 28th, 2017
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
|Song Title
|Artist
|Year
|Album
|6:00 a.m.
|2011
|Beloved
|Leeland
|2016
|Invisible
|I Am In Love With You (Live)
|Jesus Culture
|2012
|Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|Leaning On You, Jesus [Live]
|Christy Nockels
|2015
|Let It Be Jesus [Live]
|I Need You Now (Live)
|Matt Redman
|2013
|Your Grace Finds Me (Live)
|God He Reigns/All I Need is You
|Hillsong
|2005
|God He Reigns
|All I Need (What A Privilege)
|Gateway Worship
|2010
|The More I Seek You
|How Beautiful
|SisterBrother
|2014
|Into The Light
|Give Me Jesus
|All Sons & Daughters
|Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns
|Seek First
|Jason Upton
|2015
|A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1
|Lord, I Need You
|Chris Tomlin
|2011
|Passion: Here For You
|7:00 a.m.
|Oh How I Need You
|All Sons & Daughters
|2012
|The Longing
|Always
|Kristian Stanfill
|2011
|Mountains Move
|What A Beautiful Name
|Hillsong Worship
|2017
|Let There Be Light
|Forever (feat. Brian Johnson)
|Bethel Music
|2013
|Tides
|Our Saviors Love
|David Leach
|2014
|Our Saviors Love
|Here Is Love
|Matt Redman
|2004
|Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|Lion and the Lamb
|Leeland
|2016
|Invisible
|This I Believe
|Hillsong Worship
|2015
|No Other Name
|Every Battle (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal)
|Rita Springer
|2017
|Battles
|Back To The Start (Gods Great Dance Floor)
|Martin Smith
|2013
|Gods Great Dance Floor Step 1
|Alive
|Hillsong Young & Free
|2013
|We Are Young & Free
|Freedom Song
|Christy Nockels
|2015
|Let It Be Jesus
|Come To The Water
|Kristian Stanfill
|2013
|Passion: Let The Future Begin
|8:00 a.m.
|Jesus
|Chris Tomlin
|2016
|Never Lose Sight
|Set a Fire (Live)
|Jesus Culture
|2012
|Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|Christ Be All Around Me
|All Sons & Daughters
|2014
|All Sons & Daughters
|Beautiful Things
|Shane & Shane
|2014
|The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
|Holy, Holy, Holy
|Audrey Assad
|2017
|Inheritance
|Over All
|Phil Wickham
|2013
|The Ascension
|Doxology
|Stars Go Dim
|2017
|Stars Go Dim
|My Victory
|Crowder
|2016
|American Prodigal
|Remember
|Passion
|2016
|Salvations Tide Is Rising
|O Praise The Name
|Hillsong Worship
|2016
|Open Heaven River Wild
|10,000 Reasons
|Rend Collective Experiment
|2013
|Campfire
|At Your Name (Forever)
|Tim Hughes
|2011
|Love Shine Through
|Our Father (feat. Jenn Johnson)
|Bethel Live
|2012
|For The Sake Of The World
|9:00 a.m.
|Psalm 66 (You Are Great)
|Robbie Seay Band
|2015
|Psalms LP
|Let Your Glory Fall
|Kari Jobe
|2017
|The Garden (Deluxe Edition)
|Spirit Of The Living God
|Meredith Andrews
|2017
|Deeper
|Holy Spirit
|Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|2011
|Here On Earth
|Build My Life
|Housefires
|2016
|Housefires III
|Here For You
|Matt Redman
|2011
|10,000 Reasons