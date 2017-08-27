Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

August 27th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6:00 a.m.

Beauty For Ashes

Anthony Skinner

2004

Forever And A Day

King of Glory (You Restore My Soul)

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

Joy

Phil Wickham

2011

Response

Open The Eyes Of My Heart

Paul Baloche

2008

The Writers Collection

Come Alive

Kari Jobe

2017

The Garden (Deluxe Edition)

Psalm 134 (Bless the Lord)

Robbie Seay Band

2015

Psalms LP

Desert Song

Hillsong United

2009

Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls

Surrender All (Give You Everything) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]

Jesus Culture

2015

Unstoppable Love (Live)

It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Resurrecting

Elevation Worship

2016

Here as in Heaven

Thank You Jesus

Hillsong Worship

2014

No Other Name

You Came (Lazarus)

Jonathan David & Melissa Helser

2017

Beautiful Surrender

7:00 a.m.

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Let There Be Light – Single

I Am Free

Jared Anderson

2007

51 Must Have Modern Worship Hits

I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

Spirit Of The Living God

Meredith Andrews

2017

Deeper

Build My Life

Housefires

2016

Housefires III

Alabaster

Rend Collective

2012

Homemade Worship By Handmade People

Holy Spirit

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2011

Here On Earth

Oh Our Lord

All Sons & Daughters

2012

Season One

Heroes

Amanda Cook (of Bethel Music)

2015

Brave New World

No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)

Bethel Music

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

With Everything

Hillsong United

2010

Passion: Awakening

8:00 a.m.

Never Lost

Rita Springer

2017

Battles

Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)

Shane & Shane

2014

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)

Matt Redman

2012

10,000 Reasons

Grace Like Rain

Plumbline

2006

Louder Than the World: Burn II

Heres My Heart

Crowder

2013

Passion: Let The Future Begin

We Are Yours

I Am They

2015

I Am They

All That I Am

Rend Collective

2014

The Art Of Celebration

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

2016

Your Mercy

Psalm 66 (You Are Great)

Robbie Seay Band

2015

Psalms LP

All Things New

Hillsong Worship

2014

No Other Name

Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]

United Pursuit

2015

Simple Gospel (Live)

Here For You

Matt Redman

2011

10,000 Reasons

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

2017

Let There Be Light

9:00 a.m.

Let Your Glory Fall

Kari Jobe

2017

The Garden (Deluxe Edition)

Shepherd (feat. Amanda Cook)

Bethel Music

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Lilys Song (Praise the Lord)

Kristene DiMarco

2015

Mighty (Live)

Keep Me Near

Rend Collective

2012

Homemade Worship By Handmade People

Beautiful

Phil Wickham

2007

Cannons




