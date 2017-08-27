Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Year
|
Album
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Beauty For Ashes
|
Anthony Skinner
|
2004
|
Forever And A Day
|
King of Glory (You Restore My Soul)
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Joy
|
Phil Wickham
|
2011
|
Response
|
Open The Eyes Of My Heart
|
Paul Baloche
|
2008
|
The Writers Collection
|
Come Alive
|
Kari Jobe
|
2017
|
The Garden (Deluxe Edition)
|
Psalm 134 (Bless the Lord)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
2015
|
Psalms LP
|
Desert Song
|
Hillsong United
|
2009
|
Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls
|
Surrender All (Give You Everything) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
2015
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
2014
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
Resurrecting
|
Elevation Worship
|
2016
|
Here as in Heaven
|
Thank You Jesus
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2014
|
No Other Name
|
You Came (Lazarus)
|
Jonathan David & Melissa Helser
|
2017
|
Beautiful Surrender
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Let There Be Light
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2016
|
Let There Be Light – Single
|
I Am Free
|
Jared Anderson
|
2007
|
51 Must Have Modern Worship Hits
|
I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
2011
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
Spirit Of The Living God
|
Meredith Andrews
|
2017
|
Deeper
|
Build My Life
|
Housefires
|
2016
|
Housefires III
|
Alabaster
|
Rend Collective
|
2012
|
Homemade Worship By Handmade People
|
Holy Spirit
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2011
|
Here On Earth
|
Oh Our Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2012
|
Season One
|
Heroes
|
Amanda Cook (of Bethel Music)
|
2015
|
Brave New World
|
No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)
|
Bethel Music
|
2015
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
With Everything
|
Hillsong United
|
2010
|
Passion: Awakening
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Never Lost
|
Rita Springer
|
2017
|
Battles
|
Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)
|
Shane & Shane
|
2014
|
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
|
10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)
|
Matt Redman
|
2012
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Grace Like Rain
|
Plumbline
|
2006
|
Louder Than the World: Burn II
|
Heres My Heart
|
Crowder
|
2013
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
We Are Yours
|
I Am They
|
2015
|
I Am They
|
All That I Am
|
Rend Collective
|
2014
|
The Art Of Celebration
|
I Will Worship You
|
Paul Baloche
|
2016
|
Your Mercy
|
Psalm 66 (You Are Great)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
2015
|
Psalms LP
|
All Things New
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2014
|
No Other Name
|
Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]
|
United Pursuit
|
2015
|
Simple Gospel (Live)
|
Here For You
|
Matt Redman
|
2011
|
10,000 Reasons
|
What A Beautiful Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2017
|
Let There Be Light
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Let Your Glory Fall
|
Kari Jobe
|
2017
|
The Garden (Deluxe Edition)
|
Shepherd (feat. Amanda Cook)
|
Bethel Music
|
2014
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
Lilys Song (Praise the Lord)
|
Kristene DiMarco
|
2015
|
Mighty (Live)
|
Keep Me Near
|
Rend Collective
|
2012
|
Homemade Worship By Handmade People
|
Beautiful
|
Phil Wickham
|
2007
|
Cannons