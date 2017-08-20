Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Year
|
Album
|
6:00 a.m.
|
In Christ Alone
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
2013
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
Mountain
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2014
|
No Other Name
|
Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]
|
United Pursuit
|
2015
|
Simple Gospel (Live)
|
Jesus
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2016
|
Never Lose Sight
|
Jesus, Only Jesus
|
Matt Redman
|
2013
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
Seek First
|
Jason Upton
|
2015
|
A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1
|
God I Look to You (Feat. Francesca Battistelli)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
Psalm 16 (Fullness of Joy)
|
Shane & Shane
|
2015
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
Jesus, We Love You (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Paul McClure
|
2015
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
God of Miracles (Live)
|
Chris McClarney
|
2015
|
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Starmaker (High Above the Earth)
|
Phil Wickham
|
2016
|
Children of God
|
Starlight (Amanda Cook)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
Shepherd (feat. Amanda Cook)
|
Bethel Music
|
2014
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)
|
New Life Worship
|
2011
|
You Hold It All
|
Who You Are (feat. Jenn Johnson)
|
Bethel Live
|
2012
|
For The Sake Of The World
|
Spirit of God
|
Phil Wickham
|
2016
|
Children of God
|
Build My Life
|
Housefires
|
2016
|
Housefires III
|
Holy Spirit
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2011
|
Here On Earth
|
Forever (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Music
|
2013
|
Tides
|
God Of Calvary
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2016
|
Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)
|
8:00 a.m.
|
We Stand (feat. Chris Quilala)
|
Jesus Culture
|
2015
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
Forever Reign
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
2011
|
Passion: Here For You
|
We Fall Down
|
Passion
|
2000
|
I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever
|
King of My Heart
|
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
|
2015
|
You Are the Avalanche – EP
|
How He Loves
|
David Crowder Band
|
2010
|
Passion: Awakening
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Rend Collective Experiment
|
2013
|
Campfire
|
Come Thou Fount
|
Audrey Assad
|
2013
|
Good to Me – Single
|
Great Are You Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Who Can Compare [Live]
|
Christy Nockels
|
2015
|
Let It Be Jesus [Live]
|
Raging On (feat. Kari King and Jordan Buckwalter)
|
LCBC Worship
|
2017
|
We Are Lives
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Like An Avalanche
|
Hillsong United
|
2011
|
Aftermath
|
I Will Worship You
|
Paul Baloche
|
2016
|
Your Mercy
|
Here For You
|
Matt Redman
|
2011
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Famous One
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2002
|
Passion: Our Love Is Loud
|
Good to Me
|
Audrey Assad
|
2013
|
Fortunate Fall
|
What A Beautiful Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2017
|
Let There Be Light