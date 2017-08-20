Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

August 20th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6:00 a.m.

In Christ Alone

Kristian Stanfill

2013

Passion: Let The Future Begin

Mountain

Hillsong Worship

2014

No Other Name

Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]

United Pursuit

2015

Simple Gospel (Live)

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

2016

Never Lose Sight

Jesus, Only Jesus

Matt Redman

2013

Passion: Let The Future Begin

Seek First

Jason Upton

2015

A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1

God I Look to You (Feat. Francesca Battistelli)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

Psalm 16 (Fullness of Joy)

Shane & Shane

2015

Psalms, Vol. 2

Jesus, We Love You (Live)

Bethel Music & Paul McClure

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

God of Miracles (Live)

Chris McClarney

2015

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

7:00 a.m.

Starmaker (High Above the Earth)

Phil Wickham

2016

Children of God

Starlight (Amanda Cook)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

Shepherd (feat. Amanda Cook)

Bethel Music

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)

New Life Worship

2011

You Hold It All

Who You Are (feat. Jenn Johnson)

Bethel Live

2012

For The Sake Of The World

Spirit of God

Phil Wickham

2016

Children of God

Build My Life

Housefires

2016

Housefires III

Holy Spirit

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2011

Here On Earth

Forever (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Music

2013

Tides

God Of Calvary

Chris Tomlin

2016

Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)

8:00 a.m.

We Stand (feat. Chris Quilala)

Jesus Culture

2015

Unstoppable Love (Live)

Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

Forever Reign

Kristian Stanfill

2011

Passion: Here For You

We Fall Down

Passion

2000

I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

2015

You Are the Avalanche – EP

How He Loves

David Crowder Band

2010

Passion: Awakening

10,000 Reasons

Rend Collective Experiment

2013

Campfire

Come Thou Fount

Audrey Assad

2013

Good to Me – Single

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

Who Can Compare [Live]

Christy Nockels

2015

Let It Be Jesus [Live]

Raging On (feat. Kari King and Jordan Buckwalter)

LCBC Worship

2017

We Are Lives

9:00 a.m.

Like An Avalanche

Hillsong United

2011

Aftermath

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

2016

Your Mercy

Here For You

Matt Redman

2011

10,000 Reasons

Famous One

Chris Tomlin

2002

Passion: Our Love Is Loud

Good to Me

Audrey Assad

2013

Fortunate Fall

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

2017

Let There Be Light




