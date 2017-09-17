Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Year
|
Album
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Let There Be Light
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2016
|
Champion
|
Shining
|
Phil Wickham
|
2007
|
Cannons
|
Breaking Through (feat. Jeremy Riddle)
|
Bethel Music
|
2013
|
Tides
|
Holding Nothing Back
|
Jesus Culture
|
2011
|
Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
|
We Give You Thanks
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Defender
|
Rita Springer
|
2017
|
Battles
|
A Mighty Fortress
|
Christy Nockels
|
2010
|
Passion: Awakening (Deluxe Edition)
|
Psalm 62 (God Is a Refuge)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
2015
|
Psalms LP
|
Strong God
|
Meredith Andrews
|
2013
|
Worth It All
|
Psalm 91 (On Eagles Wings)
|
Shane & Shane
|
2015
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
Catch the Wind (feat. Melissa Helser)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
Everlasting God
|
Brenton Brown
|
2006
|
Everlasting God
|
7:00 a.m.
|
What A Beautiful Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2017
|
Let There Be Light
|
There’s No Other Name (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Francesca Battistelli
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
Wonderful Name [Live]
|
Christy Nockels
|
2015
|
Let It Be Jesus [Live]
|
Your Name Is Glorious (feat. Kim Walker-Smith)
|
Jesus Culture
|
2015
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
Jesus
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2016
|
Never Lose Sight
|
This I Believe (The Creed)
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2014
|
No Other Name
|
Holy, Holy, Holy
|
Audrey Assad
|
2017
|
Inheritance
|
Our Father
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2014
|
No Other Name
|
Wonder
|
Hillsong United
|
2017
|
(TBD)
|
Stand in Awe
|
Phil Wickham
|
2016
|
Children of God
|
Amazed
|
Jared Anderson
|
Its All Worship
|
Stay Amazed
|
Gateway Worship
|
2010
|
The More I Seek You
|
8:00 a.m.
|
This Is Amazing Grace
|
Jeremy Riddle
|
2012
|
Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World
|
Grace Like a Wave
|
Elevation Worship
|
2016
|
Here as in Heaven
|
You Make Me Brave (feat. Amanda Cook)
|
Bethel Music
|
2014
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
Your Grace Finds Me
|
Matt Redman
|
2013
|
Your Grace Finds Me
|
Hallelujah Jesus
|
Evan Wickham
|
2005
|
Mysterious Things
|
Heavens Song (feat. Jeremy Riddle)
|
Bethel Music
|
2013
|
Tides
|
I Will Worship You
|
Paul Baloche
|
2016
|
Your Mercy
|
Forever And A Day
|
Anthony Skinner
|
2004
|
Forever And A Day
|
Always
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
2011
|
Passion: Here For You
|
Never Lost
|
Rita Springer
|
2017
|
Battles
|
Remember
|
Passion
|
2016
|
Salvations Tide Is Rising
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Jesus, We Love You (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Paul McClure
|
2015
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
Future / Past
|
John Mark McMillan
|
2014
|
Borderland
|
Good Good Father
|
Housefires
|
2014
|
Housefires II
|
No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)
|
Bethel Music
|
2015
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
Please consider Forever Jones – He Wants It All et al. for your playlist.
ThanQ
MAR