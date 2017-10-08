Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Name
|
Artist
|
Year
|
Album
|
6AM
|
Heres My Heart
|
I Am They
|
2015
|
I Am They
|
Your Great Love
|
Bellarive
|
2014
|
Before There Was
|
We Are Yours
|
Charlie Hall
|
2006
|
Passion: Everything Glorious
|
Defender
|
Rita Springer
|
2017
|
Battles
|
Psalm 91 (On Eagles Wings)
|
Shane & Shane
|
2015
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
The War Is Over
|
Josh Baldwin
|
2017
|
The War Is Over
|
It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
2014
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
Champion
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2016
|
Champion
|
Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)
|
Hillsong United
|
2013
|
Zion
|
At Your Name (Forever)
|
Tim Hughes
|
2011
|
Love Shine Through
|
Theres No Other Name (feat. Francesca Battistelli)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight
|
What A Beautiful Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2017
|
Let There Be Light
|
7AM
|
Wonderful Name
|
Christy Nockels
|
2015
|
Let It Be Jesus
|
Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)
|
New Life Worship
|
2011
|
You Hold It All
|
For Your Glory
|
Leeland
|
2016
|
Invisible
|
Ever Be
|
Aaron Shust
|
2016
|
Ever Be
|
This Beating Heart (Live)
|
Matt Redman
|
2013
|
Your Grace Finds Me (Live)
|
Remember
|
Passion
|
2016
|
Salvations Tide Is Rising
|
Death Was Arrested (feat. Seth Condrey)
|
North Point
|
2017
|
Nothing Ordinary
|
Wonder
|
Hillsong United
|
2017
|
(TBD)
|
Spirit Break Out (Live)
|
Kim Walker-Smith
|
2015
|
Still Believe (Live)
|
Forever Reign
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
2011
|
Passion: Here For You
|
How Great Is Our God
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2005
|
Passion: How Great Is Our God
|
Great Are You Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
8AM
|
Risen King
|
Sisterbrother
|
2011
|
SisterBrother
|
No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)
|
Bethel Music
|
2015
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
King of My Heart
|
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
|
2015
|
You Are the Avalanche – EP
|
You Make Me Brave (feat. Amanda Cook)
|
Bethel Music
|
2014
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
Psalm 91 (He Knows My Name)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
2015
|
Psalms LP
|
One Thirst and Hunger
|
Jeremy Riddle
|
2011
|
Furious
|
Here For You
|
Matt Redman
|
2011
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Everything and Nothing Less (feat. Chris McClarney) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
2016
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
Let There Be Light
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2016
|
Let There Be Light – Single
|
God Ablaze
|
Charlie Hall
|
2010
|
The Rising
|
Strength Of My Heart
|
Rend Collective
|
2014
|
The Art of Celebration
|
9AM
|
Mighty
|
Kristene DiMarco
|
2015
|
Mighty
|
Resurrecting
|
Elevation Worship
|
2016
|
Here as in Heaven
|
Psalm 63 (Better Than Life)
|
Shane & Shane
|
2015
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
This Love Will Last Forever
|
Phil Wickham
|
2011
|
Response
|
One And Only (feat. Jonathan McCarthy)
|
LCBC Worship
|
2017
|
We Are Lives
|
Oh! Great Is Our God!
|
The Sing Team
|
2012
|
Oh! Great Is Our God!
|
Ever Lifting
|
Christy Nockels
|
2012
|
Into The Glorious
|
Great Rejoicing
|
Crowder
|
2016
|
American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)
|
Revelation Song (Live)
|
Phil Wickham & Kari Jobe
|
2015
|
Singalong 3 (Live)
|
Our God Reigns
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2006
|
Passion: Everything Glorious
|
Everlasting Father
|
Elevation Worship
|
2014
|
Only King Forever
|
O Praise The Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2016
|
Open Heaven River Wild
Kristi, I look forward to Sunday mornings listening to your picks for your program. I believe you share the most beautiful inspirational and anointed music with us. Thank you and may God bless you in abundance for sharing His heart with us.
Hi, Evie! I appreciate your kind words! 🙂