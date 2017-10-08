Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

October 8th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Name

Artist

Year

Album

6AM

Heres My Heart

I Am They

2015

I Am They

Your Great Love

Bellarive

2014

Before There Was

We Are Yours

Charlie Hall

2006

Passion: Everything Glorious

Defender

Rita Springer

2017

Battles

Psalm 91 (On Eagles Wings)

Shane & Shane

2015

Psalms, Vol. 2

The War Is Over

Josh Baldwin

2017

The War Is Over

It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Champion

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Champion

Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)

Hillsong United

2013

Zion

At Your Name (Forever)

Tim Hughes

2011

Love Shine Through

Theres No Other Name (feat. Francesca Battistelli)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

2017

Let There Be Light

7AM

Wonderful Name

Christy Nockels

2015

Let It Be Jesus

Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)

New Life Worship

2011

You Hold It All

For Your Glory

Leeland

2016

Invisible

Ever Be

Aaron Shust

2016

Ever Be

This Beating Heart (Live)

Matt Redman

2013

Your Grace Finds Me (Live)

Remember

Passion

2016

Salvations Tide Is Rising

Death Was Arrested (feat. Seth Condrey)

North Point

2017

Nothing Ordinary

Wonder

Hillsong United

2017

(TBD)

Spirit Break Out (Live)

Kim Walker-Smith

2015

Still Believe (Live)

Forever Reign

Kristian Stanfill

2011

Passion: Here For You

How Great Is Our God

Chris Tomlin

2005

Passion: How Great Is Our God

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

8AM

Risen King

Sisterbrother

2011

SisterBrother

No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)

Bethel Music

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

2015

You Are the Avalanche – EP

You Make Me Brave (feat. Amanda Cook)

Bethel Music

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

Psalm 91 (He Knows My Name)

Robbie Seay Band

2015

Psalms LP

One Thirst and Hunger

Jeremy Riddle

2011

Furious

Here For You

Matt Redman

2011

10,000 Reasons

Everything and Nothing Less (feat. Chris McClarney) [Live]

Jesus Culture

2016

Let It Echo (Live)

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Let There Be Light – Single

God Ablaze

Charlie Hall

2010

The Rising

Strength Of My Heart

Rend Collective

2014

The Art of Celebration

9AM

Mighty 

Kristene DiMarco

2015

Mighty

Resurrecting

Elevation Worship

2016

Here as in Heaven

Psalm 63 (Better Than Life)

Shane & Shane

2015

Psalms, Vol. 2

This Love Will Last Forever

Phil Wickham

2011

Response

One And Only (feat. Jonathan McCarthy)

LCBC Worship

2017

We Are Lives

Oh! Great Is Our God!

The Sing Team

2012

Oh! Great Is Our God!

Ever Lifting

Christy Nockels

2012

Into The Glorious

Great Rejoicing

Crowder

2016

American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)

Revelation Song (Live)

Phil Wickham & Kari Jobe

2015

Singalong 3 (Live)

Our God Reigns

Chris Tomlin

2006

Passion: Everything Glorious

Everlasting Father

Elevation Worship

2014

Only King Forever

O Praise The Name

Hillsong Worship

2016

Open Heaven River Wild




  1. Evie Knutsen
    October 9th, 2017 at 15:12 | #1
    Reply | Quote

    Kristi, I look forward to Sunday mornings listening to your picks for your program. I believe you share the most beautiful inspirational and anointed music with us. Thank you and may God bless you in abundance for sharing His heart with us.

  2. kristi
    October 10th, 2017 at 13:30 | #2
    Reply | Quote

    Hi, Evie! I appreciate your kind words! 🙂

