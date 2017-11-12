Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Song Title
Artist
Year
Album
6AM
What Joy Is Found
Jeremy Riddle
2007
Full Attention
O Come to the Altar
Elevation Worship
2016
Here as in Heaven
Mountain
Hillsong Worship
2014
No Other Name
God I Look to You (Feat. Francesca Battistelli)
Bethel Music
2017
Starlight (Live)
We Are Blessed
All Sons & Daughters
2012
The Longing – EP
Found in You
Josh Baldwin
2017
The War Is Over
10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord) (feat. Passion)
Matt Redman
2012
Passion: White Flag
God Of Calvary
Chris Tomlin
2016
Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)
Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)
New Life Worship
2011
You Hold It All
Always
Kristian Stanfill
2011
Passion: Here For You
Christ Be All Around Me [feat. All Sons & Daughters]
Leeland
2014
Christ Be All Around Me – Live
7AM
2011
Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]
United Pursuit
2015
Simple Gospel (Live)
Your Glory Endures Forever
Charlie Hall
2006
Flying Into Daybreak
Joy
Phil Wickham
2011
Response
At Your Name (Forever)
Tim Hughes
2011
Love Shine Through
Let There Be Light
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
2016
Let There Be Light – Single
Father of Lights
Jesus Culture
2011
Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
Here Is Love
Matt Redman
2004
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
Our Saviors Love
David Leach
2014
Our Saviors Love
Cornerstone (My Hope Is Built)
Hillsong Live
2013
Cornerstone EP
Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)
Shane & Shane
2014
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
Joyful (The One Who Saves)
Brenton Brown
2010
Joyful
8AM
I Will Worship You
Paul Baloche
2016
Your Mercy
Great Are You Lord
All Sons & Daughters
2014
All Sons & Daughters
King of My Heart
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
2015
You Are the Avalanche – EP
This I Believe (The Creed)
Hillsong Worship
2014
No Other Name
Reckless Love
Cory Asbury
2017
Reckless Love – Single
This Is Amazing Grace
Jeremy Riddle
2012
Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World
Glory
Phil Wickham
2014
The Ascension
Center (with Turn Your Eyes)
Charlie Hall
2006
Passion: Everything Glorious
The One That Really Matters (feat. Kari Jobe)
Michael W. Smith
2014
Sovereign
Give Me Jesus
All Sons & Daughters
Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns
Mention of Your Name
Jenn Johnson
2017
After All These Years
What A Beautiful Name
Hillsong Worship
2017
Let There Be Light
9AM
Theres No Other Name (feat. Francesca Battistelli)
Bethel Music
2017
Starlight
Here For You
Matt Redman
2011
10,000 Reasons
I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]
Bethel Live
2011
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
Never Going Back (Live) [feat. Brock Human]
United Pursuit
2015
Simple Gospel (Live)
Build My Life
Housefires
2016
Housefires III
Alabaster
Rend Collective
2012
Homemade Worship By Handmade People
The Garden
Kari Jobe
2017
The Garden (Deluxe Edition)
Beautiful Things
Shane & Shane
2014
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
Our God Is With Us (feat. Nicole Binion)
Rita Springer
2017
Battles
Emmanuel (God with Us Forever)
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
2016
Champion
