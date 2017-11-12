Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

November 12th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6AM

What Joy Is Found

Jeremy Riddle

2007

Full Attention

O Come to the Altar

Elevation Worship

2016

Here as in Heaven

Mountain

Hillsong Worship

2014

No Other Name

God I Look to You (Feat. Francesca Battistelli)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

We Are Blessed

All Sons & Daughters

2012

The Longing – EP

Found in You

Josh Baldwin

2017

The War Is Over

10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord) (feat. Passion)

Matt Redman

2012

Passion: White Flag

God Of Calvary

Chris Tomlin

2016

Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)

Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)

New Life Worship

2011

You Hold It All

Always

Kristian Stanfill

2011

Passion: Here For You

Christ Be All Around Me [feat. All Sons & Daughters]

Leeland

2014

Christ Be All Around Me – Live

7AM

2011

Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]

United Pursuit

2015

Simple Gospel (Live)

Your Glory Endures Forever

Charlie Hall

2006

Flying Into Daybreak

Joy

Phil Wickham

2011

Response

At Your Name (Forever)

Tim Hughes

2011

Love Shine Through

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Let There Be Light – Single

Father of Lights

Jesus Culture

2011

Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

Here Is Love

Matt Redman

2004

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

Our Saviors Love

David Leach

2014

Our Saviors Love

Cornerstone (My Hope Is Built)

Hillsong Live

2013

Cornerstone EP

Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)

Shane & Shane

2014

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

Joyful (The One Who Saves)

Brenton Brown

2010

Joyful

8AM

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

2016

Your Mercy

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

2015

You Are the Avalanche – EP

This I Believe (The Creed)

Hillsong Worship

2014

No Other Name

Reckless Love

Cory Asbury

2017

Reckless Love – Single

This Is Amazing Grace

Jeremy Riddle

2012

Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World

Glory

Phil Wickham

2014

The Ascension

Center (with Turn Your Eyes)

Charlie Hall

2006

Passion: Everything Glorious

The One That Really Matters (feat. Kari Jobe)

Michael W. Smith

2014

Sovereign

Give Me Jesus

All Sons & Daughters

Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns

Mention of Your Name

Jenn Johnson

2017

After All These Years

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

2017

Let There Be Light

9AM

Theres No Other Name (feat. Francesca Battistelli)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight

Here For You

Matt Redman

2011

10,000 Reasons

I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

Never Going Back (Live) [feat. Brock Human]

United Pursuit

2015

Simple Gospel (Live)

Build My Life

Housefires

2016

Housefires III

Alabaster

Rend Collective

2012

Homemade Worship By Handmade People

The Garden

Kari Jobe

2017

The Garden (Deluxe Edition)

Beautiful Things

Shane & Shane

2014

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

Our God Is With Us (feat. Nicole Binion)

Rita Springer

2017

Battles

Emmanuel (God with Us Forever)

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Champion




