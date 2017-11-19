Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Song Title
Artist
Year
Album
6AM
2011
Gratitude
Nichole Nordeman
2002
Woven And Spun
Good
Dave Barnes
2013
Golden Days
Count Them All
JJ Weeks Band
2017
As Long As We Can Breathe
Blessings
Laura Story
2011
Blessings
Come Ye Thankful People Come
Leigh Nash
2011
Hymns And Sacred Songs
Oh Blessed (feat. Anthony Skinner)
Stu Garrard
2017
Beatitudes
We Are Blessed
All Sons & Daughters
2012
The Longing – EP
You Give Me Life
Rita Springer
2004
Rise Up
Great Are You Lord
All Sons & Daughters
2014
All Sons & Daughters
Good To Me
Desperation Band
2007
Everyone Overcome
You Are Good
Jeff Deyo
2005
Surrender
Isnt He Great
Brian and Jenn Johnson
2006
We Believe
7AM
He Is Wonderful
Kathryn Scott
2009
Worship And Adore-A Christmas Offering
You Provide
Sisterbrother
2011
SisterBrother
You Could Never Be Praised Enough
Darrell Evans
2013
Awesome God Is He
The Purest Place (featuring Tim Hughes)
Watermark
2004
The Purest Place
Hes Always Been Faithful
Sara Groves
2002
Conversations
Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]
United Pursuit
2015
Simple Gospel (Live)
Your Goodness
Brian Campbell
2012
Hearts Wake To The Giver Of Life
You Are Good
Rita Springer
2005
I Have To Believe
Reckless Love
Cory Asbury
2017
Reckless Love – Single
Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]
Bethel Live
2011
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
Thank You Jesus
Hillsong Worship
2014
No Other Name
Thank You Jesus (Live) [feat. Matt Jackson]
Daniel Bashta
2017
My Resurrection (Live)
8AM
We Give You Thanks
All Sons & Daughters
2014
All Sons & Daughters
You Are Good (feat. Brian Johnson)
Bethel Live
2011
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition)
You Are So Good
The Merchant Band
2006
The World Can Wait
Thank You Lord
Paul Baloche
2006
A Greater Song
Jesus
Chris Tomlin
2016
Never Lose Sight
Good Forever (Live)
Matt Redman
2013
Your Grace Finds Me (Live)
Thank You
Hillsong Worship
2010
A Beautiful Exchange
Thank You
The Merchant Band
2006
The World Can Wait
How Great Thou Art
Charlie Hall
2004
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
My Story
Big Daddy Weave
2015
Beautiful Offerings
Thank You for Healing Me
Matt Redman
2006
Beautiful News
Thank You For Hearing Me
David Crowder
1998
All I Can Say
Thank You God For Saving Me (feat. Phil Wickham)
Chris Tomlin
2013
Burning Lights
9AM
Thank You For Saving Me
Delirious
1998
Deeper
Nothing Holding Me Back
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
2011
Here On Earth
Good to Me
Audrey Assad
2013
Fortunate Fall
Good Good Father
Housefires
2014
Housefires II
You Are So Good To Me
Third Day
2003
Offerings 2 — All I Have To Give
Give Thanks
Mylon Le Fevre
1993
Faith, Hope and Love
You Have Been So Good (feat. Sara Groves)
Paul Baloche
2006
A Greater Song
A Grateful People/Bless the Lord
Watermark
2006
A Grateful People
God Be Praised / Our God Reigns (feat. Jon Egan)
New Life Worship
2011
You Hold It All
Greatly To Be Praised
Citizens & Saints
2014
Join The Triumph
Forever
Chris Tomlin
2001
The Noise We Make
