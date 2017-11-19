Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
avatar

Praise & Worship Show Playlist

November 19th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6AM

2011

Gratitude

Nichole Nordeman

2002

Woven And Spun

Good

Dave Barnes

2013

Golden Days

Count Them All

JJ Weeks Band

2017

As Long As We Can Breathe

Blessings

Laura Story

2011

Blessings

Come Ye Thankful People Come

Leigh Nash

2011

Hymns And Sacred Songs

Oh Blessed (feat. Anthony Skinner)

Stu Garrard

2017

Beatitudes

We Are Blessed

All Sons & Daughters

2012

The Longing – EP

You Give Me Life

Rita Springer

2004

Rise Up

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

Good To Me

Desperation Band

2007

Everyone Overcome

You Are Good

Jeff Deyo

2005

Surrender

Isnt He Great

Brian and Jenn Johnson

2006

We Believe

7AM

He Is Wonderful

Kathryn Scott

2009

Worship And Adore-A Christmas Offering

You Provide

Sisterbrother

2011

SisterBrother

You Could Never Be Praised Enough

Darrell Evans

2013

Awesome God Is He

The Purest Place (featuring Tim Hughes)

Watermark

2004

The Purest Place

Hes Always Been Faithful

Sara Groves

2002

Conversations

Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]

United Pursuit

2015

Simple Gospel (Live)

Your Goodness

Brian Campbell

2012

Hearts Wake To The Giver Of Life

You Are Good

Rita Springer

2005

I Have To Believe

Reckless Love

Cory Asbury

2017

Reckless Love – Single

Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

Thank You Jesus

Hillsong Worship

2014

No Other Name

Thank You Jesus (Live) [feat. Matt Jackson]

Daniel Bashta

2017

My Resurrection (Live)

8AM

We Give You Thanks

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

You Are Good (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition)

You Are So Good

The Merchant Band

2006

The World Can Wait

Thank You Lord

Paul Baloche

2006

A Greater Song

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

2016

Never Lose Sight

Good Forever (Live)

Matt Redman

2013

Your Grace Finds Me (Live)

Thank You

Hillsong Worship

2010

A Beautiful Exchange

Thank You

The Merchant Band

2006

The World Can Wait

How Great Thou Art

Charlie Hall

2004

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

My Story

Big Daddy Weave

2015

Beautiful Offerings

Thank You for Healing Me

Matt Redman

2006

Beautiful News

Thank You For Hearing Me

David Crowder

1998

All I Can Say

Thank You God For Saving Me (feat. Phil Wickham)

Chris Tomlin

2013

Burning Lights

9AM

Thank You For Saving Me

Delirious

1998

Deeper

Nothing Holding Me Back

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2011

Here On Earth

Good to Me

Audrey Assad

2013

Fortunate Fall

Good Good Father

Housefires

2014

Housefires II

You Are So Good To Me

Third Day

2003

Offerings 2 — All I Have To Give

Give Thanks

Mylon Le Fevre

1993

Faith, Hope and Love

You Have Been So Good (feat. Sara Groves)

Paul Baloche

2006

A Greater Song

A Grateful People/Bless the Lord

Watermark

2006

A Grateful People

God Be Praised / Our God Reigns (feat. Jon Egan)

New Life Worship

2011

You Hold It All

Greatly To Be Praised

Citizens & Saints

2014

Join The Triumph

Forever

Chris Tomlin

2001

The Noise We Make




