Praise & Worship Show Playlist
|
Name
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Rend Collective Experiment
|
Campfire
|
2013
|
Seek First
|
Jason Upton
|
A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1
|
2015
|
Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live)
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Live
|
2013
|
God of Miracles (Live)
|
Chris McClarney
|
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
|
2015
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Brian Johnson
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)
|
Hillsong United
|
Zion
|
2013
|
Anchor (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Leah Mari
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
2014
|
Your Love Never Fails
|
Jesus Culture
|
Your Love Never Fails
|
2008
|
Same Power
|
Jeremy Camp
|
I Will Follow
|
2015
|
I Will Follow
|
Chris Tomlin
|
And If Our God Is For Us
|
2010
|
Take Me Higher
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Live To Worship
|
2000
|
Deeper
|
Meredith Andrews
|
Deeper
|
2016
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Amazed (feat. Christy Nockels)
|
Eoghan Heaslip
|
51 Must Have Modern Worship Hits
|
2007
|
Wonderful (Live)
|
Kristene DiMarco
|
Mighty (Live)
|
2015
|
Good Good Father
|
Housefires
|
Housefires II
|
2014
|
Pocketful of Faith
|
Tim Hughes
|
Pocketful of Faith
|
2015
|
Whatever You Want
|
Gateway Worship
|
Walls
|
2015
|
King of My Heart
|
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
|
You Are the Avalanche – EP
|
2015
|
Let It Be Jesus (feat. Christy Nockels) [Live]
|
Passion
|
Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)
|
2014
|
Fearless
|
Mia Fieldes
|
Fearless – Single
|
2015
|
I Stand Amazed (How Marvelous)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Passion: Everything Glorious
|
2006
|
My Story
|
Big Daddy Weave
|
Beautiful Offerings
|
2015
|
Immeasurably More
|
Rend Collective
|
The Art Of Celebration
|
2014
|
You Alone Are God
|
Aaron Gillespie
|
Grace Through the Wandering
|
2015
|
8:00 a.m.
|
God with Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
Psalm 96 (Let the Earth Rejoice)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
Simple Gospel (Live)
|
United Pursuit
|
Simple Gospel (Live)
|
2015
|
Great Are You Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
Let It Echo (Heaven Fall) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
Set a Fire
|
Will Reagan & United Pursuit
|
Endless Years
|
2012
|
Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
Praise Like Fireworks
|
Rend Collective
|
Homemade Worship By Handmade People
|
2012
|
Manifesto
|
The City Harmonic
|
Introducing The City Harmonic EP
|
2011
|
Unstoppable God
|
Elevation Worship
|
Wake Up The Wonder
|
2015
|
Worthy (feat. Matt Redman) [Live]
|
Passion
|
Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)
|
2014
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Heroes
|
Amanda Cook (of Bethel Music)
|
Brave New World
|
2015
|
Your Love Awakens Me
|
Phil Wickham
|
Children Of God
|
2016
|
Even When It Hurts (Praise Song)
|
Hillsong United
|
Empires
|
2015
|
Desert Song
|
Hillsong United
|
Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls
|
2009
|
Love Came Down
|
Brian Johnson
|
Love Came Down
|
2010
|
Thrill
|
Charlie Hall
|
The Bright Sadness
|
2008
|
Hope and Glory
|
Tim Hughes
|
Pocketful of Faith
|
2015
|
In Christ Alone
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
2013
|
Ever Be (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal)
|
Bethel Music
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
At The Cross (Love Ran Red)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Love Ran Red
|
2015
|
Because He Lives
|
Matt Maher
|
Saints & Sinners
|
2014
|
Burning In My Soul
|
Brett Younker
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
2013
|
Glory
|
Phil Wickham
|
The Ascension
|
2014
|
EndFragment
Good morning, thank you for the love mix this morning on my way to work today. 5:05 -5:20
A wonderful good way to start the day. May you have a blessed day.
Thanks, Paul! I hope you have a great day, too!