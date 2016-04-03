Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

April 3rd, 2016

Name

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m. 

10,000 Reasons

Rend Collective Experiment

Campfire

2013

Seek First

Jason Upton

A Table Full of Strangers, Vol. 1

2015

Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live)

All Sons & Daughters

Live

2013

God of Miracles (Live)

Chris McClarney

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live)

Bethel Music & Brian Johnson

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)

Hillsong United

Zion

2013

Anchor (Live)

Bethel Music & Leah Mari

You Make Me Brave (Live)

2014

Your Love Never Fails

Jesus Culture

Your Love Never Fails

2008

Same Power

Jeremy Camp

I Will Follow

2015

I Will Follow

Chris Tomlin

And If Our God Is For Us

2010

Take Me Higher

Lincoln Brewster

Live To Worship

2000

Deeper

Meredith Andrews

Deeper

2016

7:00 a.m.

Amazed (feat. Christy Nockels)

Eoghan Heaslip

51 Must Have Modern Worship Hits

2007

Wonderful (Live)

Kristene DiMarco

Mighty (Live)

2015

Good Good Father

Housefires

Housefires II

2014

Pocketful of Faith

Tim Hughes

Pocketful of Faith

2015

Whatever You Want

Gateway Worship

Walls

2015

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

You Are the Avalanche – EP

2015

Let It Be Jesus (feat. Christy Nockels) [Live]

Passion

Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)

2014

Fearless

Mia Fieldes

Fearless – Single

2015

I Stand Amazed (How Marvelous)

Chris Tomlin

Passion: Everything Glorious

2006

My Story

Big Daddy Weave

Beautiful Offerings

2015

Immeasurably More

Rend Collective

The Art Of Celebration

2014

You Alone Are God

Aaron Gillespie

Grace Through the Wandering

2015

8:00 a.m.

God with Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Psalm 96 (Let the Earth Rejoice)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

Simple Gospel (Live)

United Pursuit

Simple Gospel (Live)

2015

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

Let It Echo (Heaven Fall) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Set a Fire

Will Reagan & United Pursuit

Endless Years

2012

Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Praise Like Fireworks

Rend Collective

Homemade Worship By Handmade People

2012

Manifesto

The City Harmonic

Introducing The City Harmonic EP

2011

Unstoppable God

Elevation Worship

Wake Up The Wonder

2015

Worthy (feat. Matt Redman) [Live]

Passion

Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)

2014

9:00 a.m.

Heroes

Amanda Cook (of Bethel Music)

Brave New World

2015

Your Love Awakens Me

Phil Wickham

Children Of God

2016

Even When It Hurts (Praise Song)

Hillsong United

Empires

2015

Desert Song

Hillsong United

Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls

2009

Love Came Down

Brian Johnson

Love Came Down

2010

Thrill

Charlie Hall

The Bright Sadness

2008

Hope and Glory

Tim Hughes

Pocketful of Faith

2015

In Christ Alone

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: Let The Future Begin

2013

Ever Be (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal)

Bethel Music

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

At The Cross (Love Ran Red)

Chris Tomlin

Love Ran Red

2015

Because He Lives

Matt Maher

Saints & Sinners

2014

Burning In My Soul

Brett Younker

Passion: Let The Future Begin

2013

Glory

Phil Wickham

The Ascension

2014

  1. Paul Grove
    November 14th, 2017 at 05:26 | #1
    Good morning, thank you for the love mix this morning on my way to work today. 5:05 -5:20
    A wonderful good way to start the day. May you have a blessed day.

  2. kristi
    November 14th, 2017 at 07:57 | #2
    Thanks, Paul! I hope you have a great day, too!

