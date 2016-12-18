Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Song Title
Artist
Album
Year
6:00 A.M.
Your Name Is Glorious (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
Jesus Culture
Unstoppable Love (Live)
2015
Glory Be To God
Sovereign Grace Music
Savior
2006
Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me)
Casting Crowns
Until The Whole World Hears
2010
Angels (Singing Gloria) [feat. Chris Tomlin]
Matt Redman
These Christmas Lights
2016
O Come Let Us Adore Him
Hillsong
Born Is The King EP
2011
Glorious
Todd Fields
North Point Live: Awake
2009
Be Glorified
Chris Tomlin
The Noise We Make
2001
Glorified
Jared Anderson
Live From My Church
2009
Joy to the World
John Mark McMillan
Joy to the World
2015
Gloria
Matt Redman
We Shall Not Be Shaken
2009
Song in the Air
Christy Nockels
The Thrill of Hope
2016
Glorious
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
Here On Earth
2011
Everything Glorious
David Crowder Band
Passion: Everything Glorious
2006
7:00 A.M.
Glorious and Mighty (Psalm 96)
Sovereign Grace Music
Psalms
2008
Glorious
Paul Baloche
Glorious
2009
My Glorious-Sing To The King (feat. Laura Story)
Eoghan Heaslip
Worship Project H2.14
2005
Let Your Name Be Glorified
Jared Anderson
Worship Project H2.14
2005
Glorious
Kings Kaleidoscope
Becoming Who We Are
2014
Glorious One
Fee
We Shine
2007
Your Glory Endures Forever
Charlie Hall
Flying Into Daybreak
2006
Glorious (feat. Christy Nockels)
Chris Tomlin
Passion: Everything Glorious
2006
Your Glory
All Sons & Daughters
Season One
2012
Angels From The Realms Of Glory
Steven Curtis Chapman
All I Really Want For Christmas
2005
Glory To God
Lincoln Brewster
Worship And Adore-A Christmas Offering
2009
To God Be The Glory
Ross King
To Make God Famous Vol.2
The Glory Of Our King
Matt Redman
We Shall Not Be Shaken
2009
8:00 A.M.
King of Glory (You Restore My Soul)
All Sons & Daughters
All Sons & Daughters
2014
I Will See Your Glory
Tim Reimherr
Immersed
2007
Show Me Your Glory / Majesty (with Martin Smith) [Live]
Jesus Culture
Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
2012
King Of Glory
Chris Tomlin
Arriving
2004
Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Glory In The Highest)
Rend Collective
Campfire Christmas Vol. 1
2014
Glory to the King
Eddie Kirkland
North Point Live: Here + Now
2012
Glory, Honor, Power, Praise
The Embers
The Embers
2008
God of All Glory
Jeremy Riddle
Full Attention
2007
Glory To God In The Highest
Sovereign Grace Music
Savior
2006
Glory
Meredith Andrews
Deeper
2016
Glory In The Highest (feat. Christy Nockels and Ed Cash)
Chris Tomlin
Glory In The Highest-Christmas Songs Of Worship
2009
Glory Hallelujah
Matt Redman
These Christmas Lights
2016
Glory
Phil Wickham
The Ascension
2014
Glory To God
Downhere
How Many Kings-Songs For Christmas
2009
Angels Lullaby (Marys Song)
Christy Nockels
The Thrill of Hope
2016
9:00 A.M.
Glory
Big Daddy Weave
Christ Is Come
2009
A King Like This (Live)
Chris Tomlin
Adore-Christmas Songs Of Worship (Live)
2015
O Little Town (The Glory of Christmas)
Matt Redman
These Christmas Lights
2016
Give You Glory
Jeremy Camp
Beyond Measure
2006
Child of Glory
Dustin Kensrue (The Modern Post)
Lowborn King EP
2014
All Glory
Tim Hughes
Love Shine Through
2011
For Your Glory
Leeland
Invisible
2016
Advent Hymn
Christy Nockels
The Thrill of Hope
2016
Angels We Have Heard On High, Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee
Phillips, Craig & Dean
Repeat The Sounding Joy
1996
Glory (feat. Jared Anderson)
Lincoln Brewster
Worship Project H2.14
2005
Glory to You In the Highest (O Come Let Us Adore) [feat. Tasha Cobbs]
Matt Redman
These Christmas Lights
2016
For Your Glory
David Curtis
One Voice
2016
All This Glory (feat. Passion)
David Crowder Band
Passion: White Flag
2012
We Give You All the Glory
Phil Wickham
Singalong 2
2012