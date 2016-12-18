Praise & Worship Show Playlist

Song Title Artist Album Year

6:00 A.M.

Your Name Is Glorious (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live] Jesus Culture Unstoppable Love (Live) 2015

Glory Be To God Sovereign Grace Music Savior 2006

Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me) Casting Crowns Until The Whole World Hears 2010

Angels (Singing Gloria) [feat. Chris Tomlin] Matt Redman These Christmas Lights 2016

O Come Let Us Adore Him Hillsong Born Is The King EP 2011

Glorious Todd Fields North Point Live: Awake 2009

Be Glorified Chris Tomlin The Noise We Make 2001

Glorified Jared Anderson Live From My Church 2009

Joy to the World John Mark McMillan Joy to the World 2015

Gloria Matt Redman We Shall Not Be Shaken 2009

Song in the Air Christy Nockels The Thrill of Hope 2016

Glorious Bryan & Katie Torwalt Here On Earth 2011

Everything Glorious David Crowder Band Passion: Everything Glorious 2006

7:00 A.M.

Glorious and Mighty (Psalm 96) Sovereign Grace Music Psalms 2008

Glorious Paul Baloche Glorious 2009

My Glorious-Sing To The King (feat. Laura Story) Eoghan Heaslip Worship Project H2.14 2005

Let Your Name Be Glorified Jared Anderson Worship Project H2.14 2005

Glorious Kings Kaleidoscope Becoming Who We Are 2014

Glorious One Fee We Shine 2007

Your Glory Endures Forever Charlie Hall Flying Into Daybreak 2006

Glorious (feat. Christy Nockels) Chris Tomlin Passion: Everything Glorious 2006

Your Glory All Sons & Daughters Season One 2012

Angels From The Realms Of Glory Steven Curtis Chapman All I Really Want For Christmas 2005

Glory To God Lincoln Brewster Worship And Adore-A Christmas Offering 2009

To God Be The Glory Ross King To Make God Famous Vol.2

The Glory Of Our King Matt Redman We Shall Not Be Shaken 2009

8:00 A.M.

King of Glory (You Restore My Soul) All Sons & Daughters All Sons & Daughters 2014

I Will See Your Glory Tim Reimherr Immersed 2007

Show Me Your Glory / Majesty (with Martin Smith) [Live] Jesus Culture Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live] 2012

King Of Glory Chris Tomlin Arriving 2004

Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Glory In The Highest) Rend Collective Campfire Christmas Vol. 1 2014

Glory to the King Eddie Kirkland North Point Live: Here + Now 2012

Glory, Honor, Power, Praise The Embers The Embers 2008

God of All Glory Jeremy Riddle Full Attention 2007

Glory To God In The Highest Sovereign Grace Music Savior 2006

Glory Meredith Andrews Deeper 2016

Glory In The Highest (feat. Christy Nockels and Ed Cash) Chris Tomlin Glory In The Highest-Christmas Songs Of Worship 2009

Glory Hallelujah Matt Redman These Christmas Lights 2016

Glory Phil Wickham The Ascension 2014

Glory To God Downhere How Many Kings-Songs For Christmas 2009

Angels Lullaby (Marys Song) Christy Nockels The Thrill of Hope 2016

9:00 A.M.

Glory Big Daddy Weave Christ Is Come 2009

A King Like This (Live) Chris Tomlin Adore-Christmas Songs Of Worship (Live) 2015

O Little Town (The Glory of Christmas) Matt Redman These Christmas Lights 2016

Give You Glory Jeremy Camp Beyond Measure 2006

Child of Glory Dustin Kensrue (The Modern Post) Lowborn King EP 2014

All Glory Tim Hughes Love Shine Through 2011

For Your Glory Leeland Invisible 2016

Advent Hymn Christy Nockels The Thrill of Hope 2016

Angels We Have Heard On High, Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee Phillips, Craig & Dean Repeat The Sounding Joy 1996

Glory (feat. Jared Anderson) Lincoln Brewster Worship Project H2.14 2005

Glory to You In the Highest (O Come Let Us Adore) [feat. Tasha Cobbs] Matt Redman These Christmas Lights 2016

For Your Glory David Curtis One Voice 2016

All This Glory (feat. Passion) David Crowder Band Passion: White Flag 2012