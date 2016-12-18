Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

December 18th, 2016

Song Title 

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 A.M.

Your Name Is Glorious (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Unstoppable Love (Live)

2015

Glory Be To God

Sovereign Grace Music

Savior

2006

Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me)

Casting Crowns

Until The Whole World Hears

2010

Angels (Singing Gloria) [feat. Chris Tomlin]

Matt Redman

These Christmas Lights

2016

O Come Let Us Adore Him

Hillsong

Born Is The King EP

2011

Glorious

Todd Fields

North Point Live: Awake

2009

Be Glorified

Chris Tomlin

The Noise We Make

2001

Glorified

Jared Anderson

Live From My Church

2009

Joy to the World

John Mark McMillan

Joy to the World

2015

Gloria

Matt Redman

We Shall Not Be Shaken

2009

Song in the Air

Christy Nockels

The Thrill of Hope

2016

Glorious

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

Everything Glorious

David Crowder Band

Passion: Everything Glorious

2006

7:00 A.M.

Glorious and Mighty (Psalm 96)

Sovereign Grace Music

Psalms

2008

Glorious

Paul Baloche

Glorious

2009

My Glorious-Sing To The King (feat. Laura Story)

Eoghan Heaslip

Worship Project H2.14

2005

Let Your Name Be Glorified

Jared Anderson

Worship Project H2.14

2005

Glorious

Kings Kaleidoscope

Becoming Who We Are

2014

Glorious One

Fee

We Shine

2007

Your Glory Endures Forever

Charlie Hall

Flying Into Daybreak

2006

Glorious (feat. Christy Nockels)

Chris Tomlin

Passion: Everything Glorious

2006

Your Glory

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Angels From The Realms Of Glory

Steven Curtis Chapman

All I Really Want For Christmas

2005

Glory To God

Lincoln Brewster

Worship And Adore-A Christmas Offering

2009

To God Be The Glory

Ross King

To Make God Famous Vol.2

The Glory Of Our King

Matt Redman

We Shall Not Be Shaken

2009

8:00 A.M.

King of Glory (You Restore My Soul)

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

I Will See Your Glory

Tim Reimherr

Immersed

2007

Show Me Your Glory / Majesty (with Martin Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

2012

King Of Glory

Chris Tomlin

Arriving

2004

Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Glory In The Highest)

Rend Collective

Campfire Christmas  Vol. 1

2014

Glory to the King

Eddie Kirkland

North Point Live: Here + Now

2012

Glory, Honor, Power, Praise

The Embers

The Embers

2008

God of All Glory

Jeremy Riddle

Full Attention

2007

Glory To God In The Highest

Sovereign Grace Music

Savior

2006

Glory

Meredith Andrews

Deeper

2016

Glory In The Highest (feat. Christy Nockels and Ed Cash)

Chris Tomlin

Glory In The Highest-Christmas Songs Of Worship

2009

Glory Hallelujah

Matt Redman

These Christmas Lights

2016

Glory

Phil Wickham

The Ascension

2014

Glory To God

Downhere

How Many Kings-Songs For Christmas

2009

Angels Lullaby (Marys Song)

Christy Nockels

The Thrill of Hope

2016

9:00 A.M.

Glory

Big Daddy Weave

Christ Is Come

2009

A King Like This (Live)

Chris Tomlin

Adore-Christmas Songs Of Worship (Live)

2015

O Little Town (The Glory of Christmas)

Matt Redman

These Christmas Lights

2016

Give You Glory

Jeremy Camp

Beyond Measure

2006

Child of Glory

Dustin Kensrue (The Modern Post)

Lowborn King EP

2014

All Glory

Tim Hughes

Love Shine Through

2011

For Your Glory

Leeland

Invisible

2016

Advent Hymn

Christy Nockels

The Thrill of Hope

2016

Angels We Have Heard On High, Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee

Phillips, Craig & Dean

Repeat The Sounding Joy

1996

Glory (feat. Jared Anderson)

Lincoln Brewster

Worship Project H2.14

2005

Glory to You In the Highest (O Come Let Us Adore) [feat. Tasha Cobbs]

Matt Redman

These Christmas Lights

2016

For Your Glory

David Curtis

One Voice

2016

All This Glory (feat. Passion)

David Crowder Band

Passion: White Flag

2012

We Give You All the Glory

Phil Wickham

Singalong 2

2012




