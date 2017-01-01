Praise & Worship Show Playlist

Come and Drink

Whole Again (Come Alive)

Back To The Start (Gods Great Dance Floor)

The Art of Celebration

Create In Me

All Things New

All Things New

Washed Over Me

Everything in Color

Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

Surrender All (Give You Everything) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]

Christ Be All Around Me – Live

No Other Name

All Things New

The New Song We Sing

This Is The Day

The Same Power

The Beating Of My Heart

We Are Hungry

Here as in Heaven

Your Love Awakens Me

Open Hands (feat. Mac Powell Of Third Day)

Let There Be Light – Single

Let There Be Light

You Call My Name

Have It All

Have It All

Let It Echo (Live)

The Being Human Project…Start Listening

Take My Life (And Let It Be)

Father Let Me Dedicate

All Things New

All Things New

Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls

Love Is On The Move

This Is What You Do (feat. William Matthews)

Bethel Live

For The Sake Of The World