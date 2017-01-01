Praise & Worship Show Playlist
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
Awake, Awake
|
Matthew Reed
|
Come and Drink
|
2011
|
Heartbeat
|
Bellarive
|
The Heartbeat
|
2012
|
Change Me God
|
Reilly
|
(digital single)
|
2015
|
Revive Me (Psalm 119)
|
Jeremy Camp
|
Carried Me
|
2004
|
Whole Again (Come Alive)
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Oxygen
|
2014
|
Back To The Start (Gods Great Dance Floor)
|
Martin Smith
|
Gods Great Dance Floor Step 1
|
2013
|
Create In Me
|
Rend Collective
|
The Art of Celebration
|
2014
|
Washed Over Me
|
All Things New
|
All Things New
|
2013
|
Wide Awake
|
Phil Wickham
|
Children of God
|
2016
|
A New Day
|
Ben Cantelon
|
Everything in Color
|
2012
|
Come Awaken Love
|
Bethel Music & Hunter G K Thompson
|
Tides
|
2013
|
Set a Fire (Live)
|
Jesus Culture
|
Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|
2012
|
Surrender All (Give You Everything) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
2015
|
7:00 a.m.
Refresh Me (Live)
|
Leeland
|
Christ Be All Around Me – Live
|
2014
|
All Things New
|
Hillsong Worship
|
No Other Name
|
2014
|
The New Song We Sing
|
Meredith Andrews
|
The Invitation
|
2008
|
This Is The Day
|
Phil Wickham
|
Response
|
2012
|
I Surrender
|
Jesus Culture
|
Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
|
2011
|
The Same Power
|
Michael W. Smith
|
Sovereign (Deluxe Edition)
|
2016
|
The Beating Of My Heart
|
Jared Anderson
|
(TBD)
|
2016
|
We Are Hungry
|
Jesus Culture
|
Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
|
2011
|
Resurrecting
|
Elevation Worship
|
Here as in Heaven
|
2016
|
Awake My Soul (feat. Lecrae)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Burning Lights
|
2013
|
Your Love Awakens Me
|
Phil Wickham
|
Children Of God
|
2016
|
Open Hands (feat. Mac Powell Of Third Day)
|
Laura Story
|
Open Hands
|
2016
|
Let There Be Light
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Let There Be Light – Single
|
2016
|
Awakening (feat. Austin Sisk)
|
Valleypoint Worship
|
You Call My Name
|
2016
|
Have It All
|
Bethel Music & Brian Johnson
|
Have It All
|
2016
|
Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
8:00 a.m.
I Surrender
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
I Surrender
|
2016
|
Fall Afresh (Live)
|
Phil Wickham & Jeremy Riddle
|
Singalong 3 (Live)
|
2015
|
New Atmospheres
|
Bellarive
|
The Being Human Project…Start Listening
|
2009
|
You Redeem
|
Aaron Shust
|
2016
|
Heartbeat
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Oxygen
|
2014
|
Alive
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Season One
|
2012
|
Live Alive (live)
|
Rend Collective
|
Campfire II-Simplicity
|
2016
|
Take My Life (And Let It Be)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
WOW Hymns
|
2004
|
Father Let Me Dedicate
|
Matt Redman
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
A New Hallelujah
|
Michael W. Smith
|
A New Hallelujah
|
2008
|
All Things New
|
Steven Curtis Chapman
|
All Things New
|
2004
|
Desert Song
|
Hillsong United
|
Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls
|
2009
|
9:00 a.m.
Seasons Change (Live) [feat. Michael Ketterer]
|
United Pursuit
|
Simple Gospel (Live)
|
2015
|
New Year
|
Charlie Hall
|
The Bright Sadness
|
2008
|
Made New
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Oxygen
|
2014
|
Like A Lion
|
David Crowder Band
|
Passion: Awakening
|
2010
|
Heartbeats
|
Hillsong UNITED
|
Zion (Deluxe Edition)
|
2013
|
New Creation
|
Leeland
|
Love Is On The Move
|
2010
|
This Is What You Do (feat. William Matthews)
|
Bethel Live
|
For The Sake Of The World
|
2012
|
This Beating Heart
|
Matt Redman
|
Your Grace Finds Me (Live)
|
2013
|
For The Sake Of The World (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Live
|
For The Sake Of The World
|
2012
|
Burning Ones
|
Jesus Culture
|
Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
|
2011
|
Awakening
|
Hillsong United
|
Aftermath
|
2011