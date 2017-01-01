Snow Crew
Twitter Facebook Support WJTL Listen Live
Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
avatar

Praise & Worship Show Playlist

January 1st, 2017

Song Title

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Awake, Awake

Matthew Reed

Come and Drink

2011

Heartbeat

Bellarive

The Heartbeat

2012

Change Me God

Reilly

(digital single)

2015

Revive Me (Psalm 119)

Jeremy Camp

Carried Me

2004

Whole Again (Come Alive)

Lincoln Brewster

Oxygen

2014

Back To The Start (Gods Great Dance Floor)

Martin Smith

Gods Great Dance Floor Step 1

2013

Create In Me

Rend Collective

The Art of Celebration

2014

Washed Over Me

All Things New

All Things New

2013

Wide Awake

Phil Wickham

Children of God

2016

A New Day

Ben Cantelon

Everything in Color

2012

Come Awaken Love

Bethel Music & Hunter G K Thompson

Tides

2013

Set a Fire (Live)

Jesus Culture

Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

2012

Surrender All (Give You Everything) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]

Jesus Culture

Unstoppable Love (Live)

2015

7:00 a.m.

Refresh Me (Live)

Leeland

Christ Be All Around Me – Live

2014

All Things New

Hillsong Worship

No Other Name

2014

The New Song We Sing

Meredith Andrews

The Invitation

2008

This Is The Day

Phil Wickham

Response

2012

I Surrender

Jesus Culture

Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

2011

The Same Power

Michael W. Smith

Sovereign (Deluxe Edition)

2016

The Beating Of My Heart

Jared Anderson

(TBD)

2016

We Are Hungry

Jesus Culture

Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

2011

Resurrecting

Elevation Worship

Here as in Heaven

2016

Awake My Soul (feat. Lecrae)

Chris Tomlin

Burning Lights

2013

Your Love Awakens Me

Phil Wickham

Children Of God

2016

Open Hands (feat. Mac Powell Of Third Day)

Laura Story

Open Hands

2016

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Let There Be Light – Single

2016

Awakening (feat. Austin Sisk)

Valleypoint Worship

You Call My Name

2016

Have It All

Bethel Music & Brian Johnson

Have It All

2016

Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

8:00 a.m.

I Surrender

All Sons & Daughters

I Surrender

2016

Fall Afresh (Live)

Phil Wickham & Jeremy Riddle

Singalong 3 (Live)

2015

New Atmospheres

Bellarive

The Being Human Project…Start Listening

2009

You Redeem

Aaron Shust

2016

Heartbeat

Lincoln Brewster

Oxygen

2014

Alive

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Live Alive (live)

Rend Collective

Campfire II-Simplicity

2016

Take My Life (And Let It Be)

Chris Tomlin

WOW Hymns

2004

Father Let Me Dedicate

Matt Redman

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

A New Hallelujah

Michael W. Smith

A New Hallelujah

2008

All Things New

Steven Curtis Chapman

All Things New

2004

Desert Song

Hillsong United

Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls

2009

9:00 a.m.

Seasons Change (Live) [feat. Michael Ketterer]

United Pursuit

Simple Gospel (Live)

2015

New Year

Charlie Hall

The Bright Sadness

2008

Made New

Lincoln Brewster

Oxygen

2014

Like A Lion

David Crowder Band

Passion: Awakening

2010

Heartbeats

Hillsong UNITED

Zion (Deluxe Edition)

2013

New Creation

Leeland

Love Is On The Move

2010

This Is What You Do (feat. William Matthews)

Bethel Live

For The Sake Of The World

2012

This Beating Heart

Matt Redman

Your Grace Finds Me (Live)

2013

For The Sake Of The World (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Live

For The Sake Of The World

2012

Burning Ones

Jesus Culture

Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

2011

Awakening

Hillsong United

Aftermath

2011

 




  1. Val
    January 6th, 2017 at 00:11 | #1
    Reply | Quote

    I love your praise and worship show! I wish it aired daily:)

  2. kristi
    January 6th, 2017 at 08:30 | #2
    Reply | Quote

    Thank you, Val! That made me smile. 🙂

  1. No trackbacks yet.