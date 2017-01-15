Praise & Worship Show Playlist

Today’s Sing & Shout theme is rooted in Isaiah 12: 4-6. The Message translation puts it this way:

“Shout to the nations, tell them what he’s done,

spread the news of his great reputation!

“Sing praise-songs to God. He’s done it all!

Let the whole earth know what he’s done!

Raise the roof! Sing your hearts out, O Zion!

The Greatest lives among you: The Holy of Israel.”

Name Artist Album Year 6:00 a.m. Sing a New Song David Leach Our Saviors Love 2014 Shout Your Fame Hillsong Hope 2003 All The Earth Will Sing your Praises Paul Baloche Offering of Worship 2005 Sing My Love Sarah McMillan Under Your Bright Wings 2007 Oh! Great Is Our God! The Sing Team Oh! Great Is Our God! 2012 Sparrow Audrey Assad Heart 2011 Reason To Sing All Sons & Daughters Season One 2012 Come Thou Fount (Above All Else) Shane & Shane The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1 2014 Sing Along Christy Nockels Into The Glorious 2012 How Can I Keep From Singing Chris Tomlin See The Morning 2006 Step By Step/Forever We Will Sing Michael W. Smith Worship Again 2003 Tell The World Hillsong United Look To You 2005 Sing Out (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live] Jesus Culture Unstoppable Love (Live) 2015 Never Gonna Stop Singing (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live] Jesus Culture Let It Echo (Live) 2016 7:00 a.m. Sing To The King Candi Pearson Passion: Sacred Revolution 2003 Sing Hallelujah (feat. Glenn Packiam, Kari Jobe) New Life Worship You Hold It All 2011 Creation Sings All Sons & Daughters Poets & Saints 2016 10,000 Reasons Rend Collective Experiment Campfire 2013 Sing Holy Bryan & Katie Torwalt Here On Earth 2011 Spirit Break Out (Live) Kim Walker-Smith Still Believe (Live) 2015 Shout Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman Passion: Let The Future Begin 2013 O, For A Thousand Tongues To Sing David Crowder Band Passion: God Of This City 2008 Desert Song Hillsong United Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls 2009 Praise The Lord Kristene Mueller Those Who Dream 2008 At Your Name (Forever) Tim Hughes Love Shine Through 2011 8:00 a.m. Hallelujah Jesus Evan Wickham Mysterious Things 2005 Strong God Meredith Andrews Worth It All 2013 Shout for Joy Paul Baloche The Same Love 2012 Sing, Sing, Sing Chris Tomlin Passion: God Of This City 2008 Praises (Be Lifted Up) Bethel Music & Josh Baldwin Have It All (Live) 2016 My Story Big Daddy Weave Beautiful Offerings 2015 Ever Be (Live) Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition] 2015 Shout It Out Lincoln Brewster Oxygen 2014 Never Stop Singing Tim Hughes Love Shine Through 2011 Shout To The North Delirious Cutting Edge 1997 Your Name (We Shout) The Digital Age Evening : Morning 2013 Not Ashamed (feat. Passion) Kristian Stanfill Passion: White Flag (Deluxe Edition) 2012 9:00 a.m. Rooftops Jesus Culture Come Away 2010 Famous One Chris Tomlin Passion: Our Love Is Loud 2002 How Great Thou Art Charlie Hall Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern 2004 Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman) Passion Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live) 2014 My Soul Sings (feat. Brian Johnson) Bethel Live Here Is Love 2009 Psalm 66 (You Are Great) Robbie Seay Band Psalms LP 2015 I Love You Lord (Live) Phil Wickham Singalong 3 (Live) 2015

