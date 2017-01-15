Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Today’s Sing & Shout theme is rooted in Isaiah 12: 4-6. The Message translation puts it this way:
“Shout to the nations, tell them what he’s done,
spread the news of his great reputation!
“Sing praise-songs to God. He’s done it all!
Let the whole earth know what he’s done!
Raise the roof! Sing your hearts out, O Zion!
The Greatest lives among you: The Holy of Israel.”
|
Name
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Sing a New Song
|
David Leach
|
Our Saviors Love
|
2014
|
Shout Your Fame
|
Hillsong
|
Hope
|
2003
|
All The Earth Will Sing your Praises
|
Paul Baloche
|
Offering of Worship
|
2005
|
Sing My Love
|
Sarah McMillan
|
Under Your Bright Wings
|
2007
|
Oh! Great Is Our God!
|
The Sing Team
|
Oh! Great Is Our God!
|
2012
|
Sparrow
|
Audrey Assad
|
Heart
|
2011
|
Reason To Sing
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Season One
|
2012
|
Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)
|
Shane & Shane
|
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
|
2014
|
Sing Along
|
Christy Nockels
|
Into The Glorious
|
2012
|
How Can I Keep From Singing
|
Chris Tomlin
|
See The Morning
|
2006
|
Step By Step/Forever We Will Sing
|
Michael W. Smith
|
Worship Again
|
2003
|
Tell The World
|
Hillsong United
|
Look To You
|
2005
|
Sing Out (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
2015
|
Never Gonna Stop Singing (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Sing To The King
|
Candi Pearson
|
Passion: Sacred Revolution
|
2003
|
Sing Hallelujah (feat. Glenn Packiam, Kari Jobe)
|
New Life Worship
|
You Hold It All
|
2011
|
Creation Sings
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Poets & Saints
|
2016
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Rend Collective Experiment
|
Campfire
|
2013
|
Sing Holy
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Here On Earth
|
2011
|
Spirit Break Out (Live)
|
Kim Walker-Smith
|
Still Believe (Live)
|
2015
|
Shout
|
Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
2013
|
O, For A Thousand Tongues To Sing
|
David Crowder Band
|
Passion: God Of This City
|
2008
|
Desert Song
|
Hillsong United
|
Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls
|
2009
|
Praise The Lord
|
Kristene Mueller
|
Those Who Dream
|
2008
|
At Your Name (Forever)
|
Tim Hughes
|
Love Shine Through
|
2011
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Hallelujah Jesus
|
Evan Wickham
|
Mysterious Things
|
2005
|
Strong God
|
Meredith Andrews
|
Worth It All
|
2013
|
Shout for Joy
|
Paul Baloche
|
The Same Love
|
2012
|
Sing, Sing, Sing
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Passion: God Of This City
|
2008
|
Praises (Be Lifted Up)
|
Bethel Music & Josh Baldwin
|
Have It All (Live)
|
2016
|
My Story
|
Big Daddy Weave
|
Beautiful Offerings
|
2015
|
Ever Be (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
Shout It Out
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Oxygen
|
2014
|
Never Stop Singing
|
Tim Hughes
|
Love Shine Through
|
2011
|
Shout To The North
|
Delirious
|
Cutting Edge
|
1997
|
Your Name (We Shout)
|
The Digital Age
|
Evening : Morning
|
2013
|
Not Ashamed (feat. Passion)
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
Passion: White Flag (Deluxe Edition)
|
2012
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Rooftops
|
Jesus Culture
|
Come Away
|
2010
|
Famous One
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Passion: Our Love Is Loud
|
2002
|
How Great Thou Art
|
Charlie Hall
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman)
|
Passion
|
Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)
|
2014
|
My Soul Sings (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Live
|
Here Is Love
|
2009
|
Psalm 66 (You Are Great)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
I Love You Lord (Live)
|
Phil Wickham
|
Singalong 3 (Live)
|
2015
EndFragment