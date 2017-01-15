Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

January 15th, 2017

Today’s Sing & Shout theme is rooted in Isaiah 12: 4-6.  The Message translation puts it this way:

“Shout to the nations, tell them what he’s done,

    spread the news of his great reputation!

“Sing praise-songs to God. He’s done it all!
    Let the whole earth know what he’s done!
Raise the roof! Sing your hearts out, O Zion!
    The Greatest lives among you: The Holy of Israel.”

Name

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Sing a New Song

David Leach

Our Saviors Love

2014

Shout Your Fame

Hillsong

Hope

2003

All The Earth Will Sing your Praises

Paul Baloche

Offering of Worship

2005

Sing My Love

Sarah McMillan

Under Your Bright Wings

2007

Oh! Great Is Our God!

The Sing Team

Oh! Great Is Our God!

2012

Sparrow

Audrey Assad

Heart

2011

Reason To Sing

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)

Shane & Shane

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

2014

Sing Along

Christy Nockels

Into The Glorious

2012

How Can I Keep From Singing

Chris Tomlin

See The Morning

2006

Step By Step/Forever We Will Sing

Michael W. Smith

Worship Again

2003

Tell The World

Hillsong United

Look To You

2005

Sing Out (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Unstoppable Love (Live)

2015

Never Gonna Stop Singing (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

7:00 a.m.

Sing To The King

Candi Pearson

Passion: Sacred Revolution

2003

Sing Hallelujah (feat. Glenn Packiam, Kari Jobe)

New Life Worship

You Hold It All

2011

Creation Sings

All Sons & Daughters

Poets & Saints

2016

10,000 Reasons

Rend Collective Experiment

Campfire

2013

Sing Holy

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

Spirit Break Out (Live)

Kim Walker-Smith

Still Believe (Live)

2015

Shout

Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman

Passion: Let The Future Begin

2013

O, For A Thousand Tongues To Sing

David Crowder Band

Passion: God Of This City

2008

Desert Song

Hillsong United

Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls

2009

Praise The Lord

Kristene Mueller

Those Who Dream

2008

At Your Name (Forever)

Tim Hughes

Love Shine Through

2011

8:00 a.m.

Hallelujah Jesus

Evan Wickham

Mysterious Things

2005

Strong God

Meredith Andrews

Worth It All

2013

Shout for Joy

Paul Baloche

The Same Love

2012

Sing, Sing, Sing

Chris Tomlin

Passion: God Of This City

2008

Praises (Be Lifted Up)

Bethel Music & Josh Baldwin

Have It All (Live)

2016

My Story

Big Daddy Weave

Beautiful Offerings

2015

Ever Be (Live)

Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Shout It Out

Lincoln Brewster

Oxygen

2014

Never Stop Singing

Tim Hughes

Love Shine Through

2011

Shout To The North

Delirious

Cutting Edge

1997

Your Name (We Shout)

The Digital Age

Evening : Morning

2013

Not Ashamed (feat. Passion)

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: White Flag (Deluxe Edition)

2012

9:00 a.m.

Rooftops

Jesus Culture

Come Away

2010

Famous One

Chris Tomlin

Passion: Our Love Is Loud

2002

How Great Thou Art

Charlie Hall

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman) 

Passion

Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)

2014

My Soul Sings (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Live

Here Is Love

2009

Psalm 66 (You Are Great)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

I Love You Lord (Live)

Phil Wickham

Singalong 3 (Live)

2015

