Praise & Worship Show Playlist

January 22nd, 2017

Song Title

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Psalm 66 (You Are Great)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)

Shane & Shane

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

2014

Ever Be (Live)

Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Yahweh

Elevation Worship

Here as in Heaven

2016

Lion and the Lamb

Leeland

Invisible

2016

A Mighty Fortress

Christy Nockels

Life Light Up

2009

Strong God

Meredith Andrews

Worth It All

2013

Stronger

Hillsong

This Is Our God

2010

Heres My Heart

Crowder

Passion: Let The Future Begin

2013

Everything

Tim Hughes

Happy Day

2009

Waiting Here For You

Christy Nockels

Passion: Here For You

2011

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

Never Lose Sight

2016

7:00 a.m.

God of Miracles (Live)

Chris McClarney

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

2015

Our Father (feat. Jenn Johnson)

Bethel Live

For The Sake Of The World

2012

Furious (feat. Jeremy Riddle)

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High

2011

No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)

Bethel Music

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Into The Light

SisterBrother

TBD

2013

Creation Sings

All Sons & Daughters

Poets & Saints

2016

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

Your Mercy

2016

Here I Am To Worship (feat. Martin Smith of Delirious

Tim Hughes

Happy Day

2009

Here Now (Madness)

Hillsong United

Empires

2015

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Let There Be Light – Single

2016

My Victory

Crowder

American Prodigal

2016

Scandal Of Grace

Hillsong United

Zion

2013

8:00 a.m.

I Surrender

All Sons & Daughters

Poets & Saints

2016

Lilys Song (Praise the Lord)

Kristene DiMarco

Mighty (Live)

2015

Praise The Lord

The City Harmonic

Heart

2014

Doxology

Stars Go Dim

Stars Go Dim

2017

Another Hallelujah

Lincoln Brewster

All To You…Live

2005

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

You Are the Avalanche – EP

2015

I Look To The King

Meredith Andrews

Deeper

2016

This I Believe

Hillsong Worship

No Other Name

2015

Here For You

Matt Redman

10,000 Reasons

2011

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

The Stand

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: Awakening (Deluxe Edition)

2010

Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

9:00 a.m.

This Is Amazing Grace

Jeremy Riddle

Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World

2012

The Beating Of My Heart

Jared Anderson

(TBD)

2016

Unstoppable God

Elevation Worship

Wake Up The Wonder

2015

Remember

Passion

Salvations Tide Is Rising

2016

Son Was Lifted Up (feat. Brian Johnson)

Leeland

Invisible

2016

God Of Calvary

Chris Tomlin

Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)

2016