Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Song Title
Artist
Album
Year
6:00 a.m.
Psalm 66 (You Are Great)
Robbie Seay Band
Psalms LP
2015
Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)
Shane & Shane
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
2014
Ever Be (Live)
Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
2015
Yahweh
Elevation Worship
Here as in Heaven
2016
Lion and the Lamb
Leeland
Invisible
2016
A Mighty Fortress
Christy Nockels
Life Light Up
2009
Strong God
Meredith Andrews
Worth It All
2013
Stronger
Hillsong
This Is Our God
2010
Heres My Heart
Crowder
Passion: Let The Future Begin
2013
Everything
Tim Hughes
Happy Day
2009
Waiting Here For You
Christy Nockels
Passion: Here For You
2011
Jesus
Chris Tomlin
Never Lose Sight
2016
7:00 a.m.
God of Miracles (Live)
Chris McClarney
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
2015
Our Father (feat. Jenn Johnson)
Bethel Live
For The Sake Of The World
2012
Furious (feat. Jeremy Riddle)
Bethel Live
Be Lifted High
2011
No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)
Bethel Music
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
2015
Into The Light
SisterBrother
TBD
2013
Creation Sings
All Sons & Daughters
Poets & Saints
2016
I Will Worship You
Paul Baloche
Your Mercy
2016
Here I Am To Worship (feat. Martin Smith of Delirious
Tim Hughes
Happy Day
2009
Here Now (Madness)
Hillsong United
Empires
2015
Let There Be Light
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
Let There Be Light – Single
2016
My Victory
Crowder
American Prodigal
2016
Scandal Of Grace
Hillsong United
Zion
2013
8:00 a.m.
I Surrender
All Sons & Daughters
Poets & Saints
2016
Lilys Song (Praise the Lord)
Kristene DiMarco
Mighty (Live)
2015
Praise The Lord
The City Harmonic
Heart
2014
Doxology
Stars Go Dim
Stars Go Dim
2017
Another Hallelujah
Lincoln Brewster
All To You…Live
2005
King of My Heart
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
You Are the Avalanche – EP
2015
I Look To The King
Meredith Andrews
Deeper
2016
This I Believe
Hillsong Worship
No Other Name
2015
Here For You
Matt Redman
10,000 Reasons
2011
Great Are You Lord
All Sons & Daughters
All Sons & Daughters
2014
The Stand
Kristian Stanfill
Passion: Awakening (Deluxe Edition)
2010
Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]
Jesus Culture
Let It Echo (Live)
2016
9:00 a.m.
This Is Amazing Grace
Jeremy Riddle
Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World
2012
The Beating Of My Heart
Jared Anderson
(TBD)
2016
Unstoppable God
Elevation Worship
Wake Up The Wonder
2015
Remember
Passion
Salvations Tide Is Rising
2016
Son Was Lifted Up (feat. Brian Johnson)
Leeland
Invisible
2016
God Of Calvary
Chris Tomlin
Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)
2016