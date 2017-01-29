Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

January 29th, 2017

Name

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Breaking Through (feat. Jeremy Riddle)

Bethel Music

Tides

2013

Psalm 134 (Bless the Lord)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

Awesome God Is He

Darrell Evans

Awesome God Is He

2013

For Your Glory

David Curtis

One Voice

2016

The Waking Sound

Brian Campbell

Hearts Wake to the Giver of Life

2012

Plans

Tim Hughes

Pocketful of Faith

2015

Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman) 

Passion

Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)

2014

Children Of Light

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: Let The Future Begin

2013

Heartbeats

Hillsong UNITED

Zion (Deluxe Edition)

2013

Holy (Jesus You Are) [Live]

One Sonic Society

Live At the Tracking Room

2012

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Let There Be Light – Single

2016

Jesus, We Love You (Live)

Bethel Music & Paul McClure

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Thank You

Hillsong Worship

A Beautiful Exchange

2010

Heres My Heart

I Am They

I Am They

2015

7:00 a.m.

Come Thou Fount

All Sons & Daughters

Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns

Future / Past

John Mark McMillan

Borderland

2014

Once And For All

Chris Tomlin

Passion: Let The Future Begin

2013

It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

You Make Me Brave (Live)

2014

10,000 Reasons

Rend Collective Experiment

Campfire

2013

Good Good Father

Housefires

Housefires II

2014

Almighty God

Tim Hughes

Holding Nothing Back

2007

Ascend (feat. William Matthews)

Bethel Music

Tides

2013

Burning Ones

Jesus Culture

Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

2011

Let It Be Jesus (feat. Passion)

Christy Nockels

Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition)

2014

8:00 a.m.

Christ Be All Around Me (Live) [feat. All Sons & Daughters]

Leeland

Christ Be All Around Me – Live

2014

Nothing Holding Me Back

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

Create In Me

Rend Collective

The Art of Celebration

2014

This I Know

Crowder

Neon Steeple

2014

Day After Day

Kristian Stanfill

Mountains Move

2011

Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Forever (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Music

Tides

2013

Doxology

Stars Go Dim

Stars Go Dim

2017

O Praise The Name

Hillsong Worship

Open Heaven River Wild

2016

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

Glorious

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

God of Miracles (Live)

Chris McClarney

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

2015

Make a Way (feat. Jon Egan)

Desperation Band

Banner (Deluxe Version)

2014

9:00 a.m.

Resurrecting

Elevation Worship

Here as in Heaven

2016

Cornerstone (My Hope Is Built)

Hillsong Live

Cornerstone EP

2013

He Is Faithful (feat. Bryan Torwalt)

Jesus Culture

Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

2011

Yahweh

Elevation Worship

Here as in Heaven

2016

No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)

Bethel Music

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015




