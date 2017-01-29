Praise & Worship Show Playlist
|
Name
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Breaking Through (feat. Jeremy Riddle)
|
Bethel Music
|
Tides
|
2013
|
Psalm 134 (Bless the Lord)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
Awesome God Is He
|
Darrell Evans
|
Awesome God Is He
|
2013
|
For Your Glory
|
David Curtis
|
One Voice
|
2016
|
The Waking Sound
|
Brian Campbell
|
Hearts Wake to the Giver of Life
|
2012
|
Plans
|
Tim Hughes
|
Pocketful of Faith
|
2015
|
Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman)
|
Passion
|
Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)
|
2014
|
Children Of Light
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
2013
|
Heartbeats
|
Hillsong UNITED
|
Zion (Deluxe Edition)
|
2013
|
Holy (Jesus You Are) [Live]
|
One Sonic Society
|
Live At the Tracking Room
|
2012
|
Let There Be Light
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Let There Be Light – Single
|
2016
|
Jesus, We Love You (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Paul McClure
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
Thank You
|
Hillsong Worship
|
A Beautiful Exchange
|
2010
|
Heres My Heart
|
I Am They
|
I Am They
|
2015
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Come Thou Fount
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns
|
Future / Past
|
John Mark McMillan
|
Borderland
|
2014
|
Once And For All
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
2013
|
It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
2014
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Rend Collective Experiment
|
Campfire
|
2013
|
Good Good Father
|
Housefires
|
Housefires II
|
2014
|
Almighty God
|
Tim Hughes
|
Holding Nothing Back
|
2007
|
Ascend (feat. William Matthews)
|
Bethel Music
|
Tides
|
2013
|
Burning Ones
|
Jesus Culture
|
Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
|
2011
|
Let It Be Jesus (feat. Passion)
|
Christy Nockels
|
Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition)
|
2014
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Christ Be All Around Me (Live) [feat. All Sons & Daughters]
|
Leeland
|
Christ Be All Around Me – Live
|
2014
|
Nothing Holding Me Back
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Here On Earth
|
2011
|
Create In Me
|
Rend Collective
|
The Art of Celebration
|
2014
|
This I Know
|
Crowder
|
Neon Steeple
|
2014
|
Day After Day
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
Mountains Move
|
2011
|
Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
Forever (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Music
|
Tides
|
2013
|
Doxology
|
Stars Go Dim
|
Stars Go Dim
|
2017
|
O Praise The Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
Open Heaven River Wild
|
2016
|
Great Are You Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
Glorious
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Here On Earth
|
2011
|
God of Miracles (Live)
|
Chris McClarney
|
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
|
2015
|
Make a Way (feat. Jon Egan)
|
Desperation Band
|
Banner (Deluxe Version)
|
2014
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Resurrecting
|
Elevation Worship
|
Here as in Heaven
|
2016
|
Cornerstone (My Hope Is Built)
|
Hillsong Live
|
Cornerstone EP
|
2013
|
He Is Faithful (feat. Bryan Torwalt)
|
Jesus Culture
|
Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
|
2011
|
Yahweh
|
Elevation Worship
|
Here as in Heaven
|
2016
|
No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)
|
Bethel Music
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|