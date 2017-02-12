Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

February 12th, 2017

Name

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

My Jesus I Love Thee

Michael W. Smith

Hymns

2014

What Wondrous Love Is This

Michelle Tumes

Listen To Our Hearts, Vol. 1

1998

Glowing Hearts

Seven Places

Glowing

2007

My Love For You

Jeremy Riddle

Full Attention

2007

See The Way

Misty Edwards

Always on His Mind

2005

Amazing Grace/Jesus Loves Me

Paul Colman

Bridges – Classic Hymns, Modern Worship

2005

Oh How I Love You (Live)

Jesus Culture

Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

2012

Here Is Love

Matt Redman

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

We Love You Jesus

Shane & Shane

Pages

2007

Love Song

Jason Morant

Abandon

2004

Your Great Love

Bellarive

Before There Was

2014

Our God Is Love

Hillsong Worship

A Beautiful Exchange

2010

A Love Like Yours

Aaron Gillespie

Grace Through the Wandering

2015

7:00 a.m.

Psalm 18 (I Love You O Lord)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

Perfect Love (feat. Philip Herndon)

Pathway Music

Encounters

2015

Love Song

Glenn Packiam

Desperation

2003

Deep In Love with You

Michael W. Smith

A New Hallelujah

2008

Unashamed Love

Ten Shekel Shirt

Open The Eyes Of My Heart

2001

King of Love

I Am They

I Am They

2015

You Are Love & Love Alone

All Sons & Daughters

Poets & Saints

2016

My Heart Is Yours (feat. Passion)

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: Take It All

2014

At The Cross (Love Ran Red)

Chris Tomlin

Love Ran Red

2015

Heart Runs

John Mark McMillan

Borderland

2014

Hands Of Love

Crowder

Neon Steeple

2014

Ever Love You

Leeland

Invisible

2016

Your Love Changes Everything (Live) [feat. Brock Human]

United Pursuit

Simple Gospel (Live)

2015

8:00 a.m.

Real Love

Hillsong Young & Free

Youth Revival

2016

If I Have Not Love

Matt Redman

Facedown

2004

Psalm 118 (Your Steadfast Love)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

The More I Seek You

Kari Jobe

Deeper (Integrtity Music)

2008

Jesus Loves Me

Chris Tomlin

Love Ran Red

2014

Your Love Is Wild

Zealand Worship

Your Love Is Wild

2016

Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]

United Pursuit

Simple Gospel (Live)

2015

Perfect Love

Leeland

Invisible

2016

Your Love Awakens Me

Phil Wickham

Children Of God

2016

Heartbeats

Hillsong UNITED

Zion (Deluxe Edition)

2013

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

You Are the Avalanche – EP

2015

Heres My Heart

I Am They

I Am They

2015

9:00 a.m.

Strength Of My Heart

Rend Collective

The Art of Celebration

2014

Jesus, We Love You (Live)

Bethel Music & Paul McClure

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

I Am In Love With You (Live)

Jesus Culture

Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

2012

Beloved

Leeland

Invisible

2016

This Beating Heart

Matt Redman

Your Grace Finds Me (Live)

2013

Unending Love (Live)

Hillsong

God Is Able (Live)

2011



