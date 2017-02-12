Praise & Worship Show Playlist
|
Name
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
My Jesus I Love Thee
|
Michael W. Smith
|
Hymns
|
2014
|
What Wondrous Love Is This
|
Michelle Tumes
|
Listen To Our Hearts, Vol. 1
|
1998
|
Glowing Hearts
|
Seven Places
|
Glowing
|
2007
|
My Love For You
|
Jeremy Riddle
|
Full Attention
|
2007
|
See The Way
|
Misty Edwards
|
Always on His Mind
|
2005
|
Amazing Grace/Jesus Loves Me
|
Paul Colman
|
Bridges – Classic Hymns, Modern Worship
|
2005
|
Oh How I Love You (Live)
|
Jesus Culture
|
Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|
2012
|
Here Is Love
|
Matt Redman
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
We Love You Jesus
|
Shane & Shane
|
Pages
|
2007
|
Love Song
|
Jason Morant
|
Abandon
|
2004
|
Your Great Love
|
Bellarive
|
Before There Was
|
2014
|
Our God Is Love
|
Hillsong Worship
|
A Beautiful Exchange
|
2010
|
A Love Like Yours
|
Aaron Gillespie
|
Grace Through the Wandering
|
2015
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Psalm 18 (I Love You O Lord)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
Perfect Love (feat. Philip Herndon)
|
Pathway Music
|
Encounters
|
2015
|
Love Song
|
Glenn Packiam
|
Desperation
|
2003
|
Deep In Love with You
|
Michael W. Smith
|
A New Hallelujah
|
2008
|
Unashamed Love
|
Ten Shekel Shirt
|
Open The Eyes Of My Heart
|
2001
|
King of Love
|
I Am They
|
I Am They
|
2015
|
You Are Love & Love Alone
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Poets & Saints
|
2016
|
My Heart Is Yours (feat. Passion)
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
Passion: Take It All
|
2014
|
At The Cross (Love Ran Red)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Love Ran Red
|
2015
|
Heart Runs
|
John Mark McMillan
|
Borderland
|
2014
|
Hands Of Love
|
Crowder
|
Neon Steeple
|
2014
|
Ever Love You
|
Leeland
|
Invisible
|
2016
|
Your Love Changes Everything (Live) [feat. Brock Human]
|
United Pursuit
|
Simple Gospel (Live)
|
2015
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Real Love
|
Hillsong Young & Free
|
Youth Revival
|
2016
|
If I Have Not Love
|
Matt Redman
|
Facedown
|
2004
|
Psalm 118 (Your Steadfast Love)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
The More I Seek You
|
Kari Jobe
|
Deeper (Integrtity Music)
|
2008
|
Jesus Loves Me
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Love Ran Red
|
2014
|
Your Love Is Wild
|
Zealand Worship
|
Your Love Is Wild
|
2016
|
Since Your Love (Live) [feat. Brandon Hampton]
|
United Pursuit
|
Simple Gospel (Live)
|
2015
|
Perfect Love
|
Leeland
|
Invisible
|
2016
|
Your Love Awakens Me
|
Phil Wickham
|
Children Of God
|
2016
|
Heartbeats
|
Hillsong UNITED
|
Zion (Deluxe Edition)
|
2013
|
King of My Heart
|
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
|
You Are the Avalanche – EP
|
2015
|
Heres My Heart
|
I Am They
|
I Am They
|
2015
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Strength Of My Heart
|
Rend Collective
|
The Art of Celebration
|
2014
|
Jesus, We Love You (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Paul McClure
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
I Am In Love With You (Live)
|
Jesus Culture
|
Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|
2012
|
Beloved
|
Leeland
|
Invisible
|
2016
|
This Beating Heart
|
Matt Redman
|
Your Grace Finds Me (Live)
|
2013
|
Unending Love (Live)
|
Hillsong
|
God Is Able (Live)
|
2011