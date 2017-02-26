Praise & Worship Show Playlist

This week in my devotions, I read from the “Jolt Of Joy” plan on the YouVersion Bible App. It’s based on the writing of Carol McLeod at www.JustJoyMinistries.com

There were a few sentences that really stuck out to me and inspired today’s lineup with a concentration on the connection of thanksgiving and joy.

“It is important to understand the relationship between joy and thanksgiving . If you are a thankful person, joy cannot be so very far away. If you are a joyful person, I can guarantee that you count your blessings loudly and daily. Thanksgiving is the password that opens the door of His presence to His people. And, when you enter into His presence, you know that you will find there: JOY!”

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

