Praise & Worship Show Playlist
This week in my devotions, I read from the “Jolt Of Joy” plan on the YouVersion Bible App. It’s based on the writing of Carol McLeod at www.JustJoyMinistries.com
There were a few sentences that really stuck out to me and inspired today’s lineup with a concentration on the connection of thanksgiving and joy.
“It is important to understand the relationship between joy and thanksgiving . If you are a thankful person, joy cannot be so very far away. If you are a joyful person, I can guarantee that you count your blessings loudly and daily. Thanksgiving is the password that opens the door of His presence to His people. And, when you enter into His presence, you know that you will find there: JOY!”
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Open Up the Gates
|
Planetshakers
|
Open Up the Gates
|
2004
|
Joyful (The One Who Saves)
|
Brenton Brown
|
Joyful
|
2010
|
Come Ye Thankful People Come
|
Leigh Nash
|
Hymns And Sacred Songs
|
2011
|
Sparrow
|
Audrey Assad
|
Heart
|
2011
|
Hes Always Been Faithful
|
Sara Groves
|
Conversations
|
2002
|
Psalm 96 (Let the Earth Rejoice)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
When I Think About the Lord
|
Shane & Shane
|
Pages
|
2007
|
I Will Rejoice
|
Rita Springer
|
I Have To Believe
|
2005
|
Thank You Lord
|
Paul Baloche
|
A Greater Song
|
2006
|
I Have Found
|
Kim Walker
|
Here Is My Song
|
2008
|
Thank You
|
The Merchant Band
|
The World Can Wait
|
2006
|
Joy
|
Rend Collective
|
The Art of Celebration
|
2014
|
Nothing Holding Me Back
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Here On Earth
|
2011
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Thrill
|
Charlie Hall
|
The Bright Sadness
|
2008
|
Good Forever (Live)
|
Matt Redman
|
Your Grace Finds Me (Live)
|
2013
|
We Are Blessed
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
The Longing – EP
|
2012
|
Joy
|
Phil Wickham
|
Response
|
2011
|
Joy (Shining Light)
|
Victory Fellowship Worship Band
|
Elevator Music
|
2010
|
Thank You Jesus
|
Hillsong Worship
|
No Other Name
|
2014
|
Joy Is In This Place
|
Tim Hughes
|
When Silence Falls
|
2004
|
Thank You for Healing Me
|
Matt Redman
|
Beautiful News
|
2006
|
Thank You For Hearing Me
|
David Crowder
|
All I Can Say
|
1998
|
Thank You God For Saving Me (feat. Phil Wickham)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Burning Lights
|
2013
|
You Have Been So Good (feat. Sara Groves)
|
Paul Baloche
|
A Greater Song
|
2006
|
We Give You Thanks
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
Joy Of The Lord
|
Rend Collective
|
As Family We Go
|
2016
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Count It All Joy
|
Sovereign Grace Music
|
Worship God Live
|
2005
|
A Grateful People/Bless the Lord
|
Watermark
|
A Grateful People
|
2006
|
Psalm 16 (Fullness of Joy)
|
Shane & Shane
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
2015
|
Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
2011
|
You Are Good (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Live
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition)
|
2011
|
Shout for Joy
|
Paul Baloche
|
The Same Love
|
2012
|
Thank You
|
Hillsong Worship
|
A Beautiful Exchange
|
2010
|
Rejoice
|
Chris Tomlin
|
See The Morning
|
2006
|
Joyful, Joyful
|
Laura Hackett
|
Joy (LIVE)
|
2010
|
So Good to Me
|
Cory Asbury
|
Holy
|
2008
|
Make A Joyful Noise
|
David Crowder
|
Passion: The Road To One Day
|
2000
|
You Give Me Life
|
Rita Springer
|
Rise Up
|
2004
|
9:00 a.m.
|
2011
|
Great Are You Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
Tears Of Joy
|
Phil Wickham
|
The Ascension
|
2013
|
What Joy Is Found
|
Jeremy Riddle
|
Full Attention
|
2007
|
The Happy Song
|
Delirious
|
The Cutting Edge
|
1997
|
You Are My Joy
|
David Crowder Band
|
Passion: Everything Glorious
|
2006
|
Great Rejoicing
|
Crowder
|
American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)
|
2016