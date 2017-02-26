Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

February 26th, 2017

This week in my devotions, I read from the “Jolt Of Joy” plan on the YouVersion Bible App.  It’s based on the writing of Carol McLeod at www.JustJoyMinistries.com

There were a few sentences that really stuck out to me and inspired today’s lineup with a concentration on the connection of thanksgiving and joy.

“It is important to understand the relationship between joy and thanksgiving . If you are a thankful person, joy cannot be so very far away.  If you are a joyful person, I can guarantee that you count your blessings loudly and daily.  Thanksgiving is the password that opens the door of His presence to His people.  And, when you enter into His presence, you know that you will find there: JOY!”

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Open Up the Gates

Planetshakers

Open Up the Gates

2004

Joyful (The One Who Saves)

Brenton Brown

Joyful

2010

Come Ye Thankful People Come

Leigh Nash

Hymns And Sacred Songs

2011

Sparrow

Audrey Assad

Heart

2011

Hes Always Been Faithful

Sara Groves

Conversations

2002

Psalm 96 (Let the Earth Rejoice)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

When I Think About the Lord

Shane & Shane

Pages

2007

I Will Rejoice

Rita Springer

I Have To Believe

2005

Thank You Lord

Paul Baloche

A Greater Song

2006

I Have Found

Kim Walker

Here Is My Song

2008

Thank You

The Merchant Band

The World Can Wait

2006

Joy

Rend Collective

The Art of Celebration

2014

Nothing Holding Me Back

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

7:00 a.m.

Thrill

Charlie Hall

The Bright Sadness

2008

Good Forever (Live)

Matt Redman

Your Grace Finds Me (Live)

2013

We Are Blessed

All Sons & Daughters

The Longing – EP

2012

Joy

Phil Wickham

Response

2011

Joy (Shining Light)

Victory Fellowship Worship Band

Elevator Music

2010

Thank You Jesus

Hillsong Worship

No Other Name

2014

Joy Is In This Place

Tim Hughes

When Silence Falls

2004

Thank You for Healing Me

Matt Redman

Beautiful News

2006

Thank You For Hearing Me

David Crowder

All I Can Say

1998

Thank You God For Saving Me (feat. Phil Wickham)

Chris Tomlin

Burning Lights

2013

You Have Been So Good (feat. Sara Groves)

Paul Baloche

A Greater Song

2006

We Give You Thanks

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

Joy Of The Lord

Rend Collective

As Family We Go

2016

8:00 a.m.

Count It All Joy

Sovereign Grace Music

Worship God Live

2005

A Grateful People/Bless the Lord

Watermark

A Grateful People

2006

Psalm 16 (Fullness of Joy)

Shane & Shane

Psalms, Vol. 2

2015

Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

2011

You Are Good (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition)

2011

Shout for Joy

Paul Baloche

The Same Love

2012

Thank You

Hillsong Worship

A Beautiful Exchange

2010

Rejoice

Chris Tomlin

See The Morning

2006

Joyful, Joyful

Laura Hackett

Joy (LIVE)

2010

So Good to Me

Cory Asbury

Holy

2008

Make A Joyful Noise

David Crowder

Passion: The Road To One Day

2000

You Give Me Life

Rita Springer

Rise Up

2004

9:00 a.m.

2011

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

Tears Of Joy

Phil Wickham

The Ascension

2013

What Joy Is Found

Jeremy Riddle

Full Attention

2007

The Happy Song

Delirious

The Cutting Edge

1997

You Are My Joy

David Crowder Band

Passion: Everything Glorious

2006

Great Rejoicing

Crowder

American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)

2016




