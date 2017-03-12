Praise & Worship Show Playlist
My theme today comes from the first line of the last verse of my favorite hymn, “Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee”.
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Album
|
6:00 a.m.
|
2011
|
Step By Step/Forever We Will Sing
|
Michael W. Smith
|
Worship Again
|
2003
|
Sound of Melodies
|
Leeland
|
Sound of Melodies
|
2006
|
What Does It Sound Like (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Live
|
Here Is Love
|
2009
|
All The Earth Will Sing Your Praises
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Worship Project H2.14
|
2005
|
Louder Than the World
|
Plumbline
|
Louder Than the World: Burn II
|
2006
|
Oh! Great Is Our God
|
Citizens & Saints
|
Join the Triumph
|
2014
|
How Great Thou Art
|
Charlie Hall
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
Strong God
|
Meredith Andrews
|
Worth It All
|
2013
|
Sparrow
|
Audrey Assad
|
Heart
|
2011
|
Reason To Sing
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Season One
|
2012
|
Even When It Hurts (Praise Song)
|
Hillsong United
|
Empires
|
2015
|
Ever Be (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
Sing Out (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
2015
|
7:00 a.m.
|
Psalm 98 (Sing Unto the Lord)
|
Shane & Shane
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
2015
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Rend Collective Experiment
|
Campfire
|
2013
|
Heaven Song
|
Phil Wickham
|
Heaven & Earth (Bonus Track Version)
|
2009
|
How Great Is Our God
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Passion: How Great Is Our God
|
2005
|
Happy Song
|
Chris Tomlin
|
The Noise We Make
|
2001
|
Freedom Song
|
Christy Nockels
|
Let It Be Jesus
|
2015
|
When I Think of You (with the African Children’s Choir)
|
Michael W. Smith
|
A New Hallelujah
|
2008
|
Build Us Back (feat. The Haitian Childrens Choir)
|
Know Hope Collective
|
Know Hope Collective (compilation)
|
2011
|
Love
|
Chris Tomlin & Watoto Childrens Choir
|
Hello Love
|
2008
|
Joyful, Joyful
|
Casting Crowns
|
Until The Whole World Hears
|
2010
|
I Could Sing of Your Love Forever
|
Delirious
|
The Cutting Edge
|
1997
|
Creation Sings
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Poets & Saints
|
2016
|
Spirit Break Out (Live)
|
Kim Walker-Smith
|
Still Believe (Live)
|
2015
|
8:00 a.m.
|
How Can I Keep From Singing
|
Chris Tomlin
|
See The Morning
|
2006
|
O, For A Thousand Tongues To Sing
|
David Crowder Band
|
Passion: God Of This City
|
2008
|
Heavens Song (feat. Jeremy Riddle)
|
Bethel Music
|
Tides
|
2013
|
Sing Hallelujah (feat. Glenn Packiam, Kari Jobe)
|
New Life Worship
|
You Hold It All
|
2011
|
Lilys Song (Praise the Lord)
|
Kristene DiMarco
|
Mighty (Live)
|
2015
|
Never Gonna Stop Singing (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
Sing Along
|
Christy Nockels
|
Into The Glorious
|
2012
|
Sound Of The Saints (feat. His Little Feet International Childrens Choir)
|
Audio Adrenaline
|
Sound Of The Saints
|
2016
|
Saviours Song
|
Tim Hughes
|
Love Shine Through
|
2011
|
Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman)
|
Passion
|
Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)
|
2014
|
Sing, Sing, Sing
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Passion: God Of This City
|
2008
|
My Story
|
Hillsong Worship
|
No Other Name
|
2014
|
Never Stop Singing
|
Tim Hughes
|
Love Shine Through
|
2011
|
9:00 a.m.
|
My Soul Sings (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Live
|
Here Is Love
|
2009
|
Rain Down
|
Delirious
|
World Service
|
2004
|
Sing Holy
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Here On Earth
|
2011
|
Come Thou Fount
|
Audrey Assad
|
Good to Me – Single
|
2013
|
Great Are You Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
A Greater Song
|
Matt Redman
|
Beautiful News
|
2006