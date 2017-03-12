Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
avatar

Praise & Worship Show Playlist

March 12th, 2017

My theme today comes from the first line of the last verse of my favorite hymn, “Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee”.  

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Album

6:00 a.m.

2011

Step By Step/Forever We Will Sing

Michael W. Smith

Worship Again

2003

Sound of Melodies

Leeland

Sound of Melodies

2006

What Does It Sound Like (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Live

Here Is Love

2009

All The Earth Will Sing Your Praises

Lincoln Brewster

Worship Project H2.14

2005

Louder Than the World

Plumbline

Louder Than the World: Burn II

2006

Oh! Great Is Our God

Citizens & Saints

Join the Triumph

2014

How Great Thou Art

Charlie Hall

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

Strong God

Meredith Andrews

Worth It All

2013

Sparrow

Audrey Assad

Heart

2011

Reason To Sing

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Even When It Hurts (Praise Song)

Hillsong United

Empires

2015

Ever Be (Live)

Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Sing Out (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Unstoppable Love (Live)

2015

7:00 a.m.

Psalm 98 (Sing Unto the Lord)

Shane & Shane

Psalms, Vol. 2

2015

10,000 Reasons

Rend Collective Experiment

Campfire

2013

Heaven Song

Phil Wickham

Heaven & Earth (Bonus Track Version)

2009

How Great Is Our God

Chris Tomlin

Passion: How Great Is Our God

2005

Happy Song

Chris Tomlin

The Noise We Make

2001

Freedom Song

Christy Nockels

Let It Be Jesus

2015

When I Think of You (with the African Children’s Choir)

Michael W. Smith

A New Hallelujah

2008

Build Us Back (feat. The Haitian Childrens Choir)

Know Hope Collective

Know Hope Collective (compilation)

2011

Love

Chris Tomlin & Watoto Childrens Choir

Hello Love

2008

Joyful, Joyful

Casting Crowns

Until The Whole World Hears

2010

I Could Sing of Your Love Forever

Delirious

The Cutting Edge

1997

Creation Sings

All Sons & Daughters

Poets & Saints

2016

Spirit Break Out (Live)

Kim Walker-Smith

Still Believe (Live)

2015

8:00 a.m.

How Can I Keep From Singing

Chris Tomlin

See The Morning

2006

O, For A Thousand Tongues To Sing

David Crowder Band

Passion: God Of This City

2008

Heavens Song (feat. Jeremy Riddle)

Bethel Music

Tides

2013

Sing Hallelujah (feat. Glenn Packiam, Kari Jobe)

New Life Worship

You Hold It All

2011

Lilys Song (Praise the Lord)

Kristene DiMarco

Mighty (Live)

2015

Never Gonna Stop Singing (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Sing Along

Christy Nockels

Into The Glorious

2012

Sound Of The Saints (feat. His Little Feet International Childrens Choir)

Audio Adrenaline

Sound Of The Saints

2016

Saviours Song

Tim Hughes

Love Shine Through

2011

Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman) 

Passion

Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)

2014

Sing, Sing, Sing

Chris Tomlin

Passion: God Of This City

2008

My Story

Hillsong Worship

No Other Name

2014

Never Stop Singing

Tim Hughes

Love Shine Through

2011

9:00 a.m.

My Soul Sings (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Live

Here Is Love

2009

Rain Down

Delirious

World Service

2004

Sing Holy

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

Come Thou Fount

Audrey Assad

Good to Me – Single

2013

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

A Greater Song

Matt Redman

Beautiful News

2006



