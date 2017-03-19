Praise & Worship Show Playlist
A spring time prayer by Courtney White:
“Help me Lord to live in the season of Spring.
Guide me as I plant seeds, pull weeds,
and tend the positive growth in my life
so all that is left is what you have planted.
Guide me into your will as I follow your path
and make the first step toward the new life you promise me every morning.
Amen.”
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Buried In The Grave
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Season One
|
2012
|
Resurrecting
|
Elevation Worship
|
Here as in Heaven
|
2016
|
You Came (Lazarus)
|
Jonathan David & Melissa Helser
|
Beautiful Surrender
|
2017
|
God of Miracles (Live)
|
Chris McClarney
|
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
|
2015
|
Let There Be Light
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Let There Be Light – Single
|
2016
|
Revive Us Again
|
Charlie Hall Band
|
The Death of Death
|
2013
|
Awakening
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Passion: Awakening
|
2010
|
Sing Out (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
2015
|
Holy, Holy, Holy
|
Audrey Assad
|
Inheritance
|
2017
|
Doxology
|
Stars Go Dim
|
Stars Go Dim
|
2017
|
This I Believe
|
Hillsong Worship
|
No Other Name
|
2015
|
Holy Spirit
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Here On Earth
|
2011
|
All The Poor and Powerless (feat. Bethany Dillon)
|
Shane & Shane
|
The Worship Initiative
|
2015
|
7:00 a.m.
|
This Is What You Do (feat. William Matthews)
|
Bethel Live
|
For The Sake Of The World
|
2012
|
Let The Earth Awake
|
Charlie Hall
|
The Rising
|
2010
|
Here Is Our King (Live Version)
|
David Crowder
|
Passion: How Great Is Our God
|
2005
|
In the Garden (There Is None Like You)
|
Watermark
|
A Grateful People
|
2006
|
All Things New
|
Hillsong Worship
|
No Other Name
|
2014
|
Beautiful Things
|
Audrey Assad
|
Worship for Your Family (Yellow)
|
2013
|
Every Season
|
Nichole Nordeman
|
The Best
|
2000
|
Seasons Change (Live) [feat. Michael Ketterer]
|
United Pursuit
|
Simple Gospel (Live)
|
2015
|
Beautiful
|
Phil Wickham
|
Cannons
|
2007
|
Brokenness Aside
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Season One
|
2012
|
Hallelujahs
|
Chris Rice
|
Deep Enough To Dream
|
Hallelujah Jesus
|
Evan Wickham
|
Mysterious Things
|
2005
|
Indescribable
|
Laura Story
|
Great God Who Saves
|
2008
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Fascinating
|
SisterBrother
|
Into The Light
|
2014
|
Hallelujah, To Saving Grace
|
Bellarive
|
Before There Was
|
2014
|
Love Came Down
|
Brian Johnson
|
Love Came Down
|
2010
|
What A Beautiful Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
Let There Be Light
|
2017
|
Forever (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Kari Jobe
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
2014
|
Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live)
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Live
|
2013
|
Ever Be (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
I Will Worship You
|
Paul Baloche
|
Your Mercy
|
2016
|
You Never Let Go
|
Matt Redman
|
Passion: Everything Glorious
|
2006
|
It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
2014
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Heres My Heart
|
I Am They
|
I Am They
|
2015
|
All That I Am
|
Rend Collective
|
The Art Of Celebration
|
2014
|
At The Feet Of Jesus
|
The Swift
|
Singing Back To You
|
2006
|
None But Jesus
|
Hillsong United
|
United We Stand
|
2005
|
Only You
|
David Crowder Band
|
Illuminate
|
2003
|
Here Now (Madness)
|
Hillsong United
|
Empires
|
2015