Praise & Worship Show Playlist

A spring time prayer by Courtney White:

“Help me Lord to live in the season of Spring.

Guide me as I plant seeds, pull weeds,

and tend the positive growth in my life

so all that is left is what you have planted.

Guide me into your will as I follow your path

and make the first step toward the new life you promise me every morning.

Amen.”

Song Title Artist Album Year 6:00 a.m. Buried In The Grave All Sons & Daughters Season One 2012 Resurrecting Elevation Worship Here as in Heaven 2016 You Came (Lazarus) Jonathan David & Melissa Helser Beautiful Surrender 2017 God of Miracles (Live) Chris McClarney Everything and Nothing Less (Live) 2015 Let There Be Light Bryan & Katie Torwalt Let There Be Light – Single 2016 Revive Us Again Charlie Hall Band The Death of Death 2013 Awakening Chris Tomlin Passion: Awakening 2010 Sing Out (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live] Jesus Culture Unstoppable Love (Live) 2015 Holy, Holy, Holy Audrey Assad Inheritance 2017 Doxology Stars Go Dim Stars Go Dim 2017 This I Believe Hillsong Worship No Other Name 2015 Holy Spirit Bryan & Katie Torwalt Here On Earth 2011 All The Poor and Powerless (feat. Bethany Dillon) Shane & Shane The Worship Initiative 2015 7:00 a.m. This Is What You Do (feat. William Matthews) Bethel Live For The Sake Of The World 2012 Let The Earth Awake Charlie Hall The Rising 2010 Here Is Our King (Live Version) David Crowder Passion: How Great Is Our God 2005 In the Garden (There Is None Like You) Watermark A Grateful People 2006 All Things New Hillsong Worship No Other Name 2014 Beautiful Things Audrey Assad Worship for Your Family (Yellow) 2013 Every Season Nichole Nordeman The Best 2000 Seasons Change (Live) [feat. Michael Ketterer] United Pursuit Simple Gospel (Live) 2015 Beautiful Phil Wickham Cannons 2007 Brokenness Aside All Sons & Daughters Season One 2012 Hallelujahs Chris Rice Deep Enough To Dream Hallelujah Jesus Evan Wickham Mysterious Things 2005 Indescribable Laura Story Great God Who Saves 2008 8:00 a.m. Fascinating SisterBrother Into The Light 2014 Hallelujah, To Saving Grace Bellarive Before There Was 2014 Love Came Down Brian Johnson Love Came Down 2010 What A Beautiful Name Hillsong Worship Let There Be Light 2017 Forever (Live) Bethel Music & Kari Jobe You Make Me Brave (Live) 2014 Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live) All Sons & Daughters Live 2013 Ever Be (Live) Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition] 2015 I Will Worship You Paul Baloche Your Mercy 2016 You Never Let Go Matt Redman Passion: Everything Glorious 2006 It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco) Bethel Music You Make Me Brave (Live) 2014 9:00 a.m. Heres My Heart I Am They I Am They 2015 All That I Am Rend Collective The Art Of Celebration 2014 At The Feet Of Jesus The Swift Singing Back To You 2006 None But Jesus Hillsong United United We Stand 2005 Only You David Crowder Band Illuminate 2003 Here Now (Madness) Hillsong United Empires 2015







