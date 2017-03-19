Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

March 19th, 2017

A spring time prayer by Courtney White: 

“Help me Lord to live in the season of Spring.

Guide me as I plant seeds, pull weeds, 

and tend the positive growth in my life

so all that is left is what you have planted.

Guide me into your will as I follow your path

and make the first step toward the new life you promise me every morning.  

Amen.”

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

Buried In The Grave

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Resurrecting

Elevation Worship

Here as in Heaven

2016

You Came (Lazarus)

Jonathan David & Melissa Helser

Beautiful Surrender

2017

God of Miracles (Live)

Chris McClarney

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

2015

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Let There Be Light – Single

2016

Revive Us Again

Charlie Hall Band

The Death of Death

2013

Awakening

Chris Tomlin

Passion: Awakening

2010

Sing Out (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Unstoppable Love (Live)

2015

Holy, Holy, Holy

Audrey Assad

Inheritance

2017

Doxology

Stars Go Dim

Stars Go Dim

2017

This I Believe

Hillsong Worship

No Other Name

2015

Holy Spirit

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Here On Earth

2011

All The Poor and Powerless (feat. Bethany Dillon)

Shane & Shane

The Worship Initiative

2015

7:00 a.m.

This Is What You Do (feat. William Matthews)

Bethel Live

For The Sake Of The World

2012

Let The Earth Awake

Charlie Hall

The Rising

2010

Here Is Our King (Live Version)

David Crowder

Passion: How Great Is Our God

2005

In the Garden (There Is None Like You)

Watermark

A Grateful People

2006

All Things New

Hillsong Worship

No Other Name

2014

Beautiful Things

Audrey Assad

Worship for Your Family (Yellow)

2013

Every Season

Nichole Nordeman

The Best

2000

Seasons Change (Live) [feat. Michael Ketterer]

United Pursuit

Simple Gospel (Live)

2015

Beautiful

Phil Wickham

Cannons

2007

Brokenness Aside

All Sons & Daughters

Season One

2012

Hallelujahs

Chris Rice

Deep Enough To Dream

Hallelujah Jesus

Evan Wickham

Mysterious Things

2005

Indescribable

Laura Story

Great God Who Saves

2008

8:00 a.m.

Fascinating

SisterBrother

Into The Light

2014

Hallelujah, To Saving Grace

Bellarive

Before There Was

2014

Love Came Down

Brian Johnson

Love Came Down

2010

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

Let There Be Light

2017

Forever (Live)

Bethel Music & Kari Jobe

You Make Me Brave (Live)

2014

Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live)

All Sons & Daughters

Live

2013

Ever Be (Live)

Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

Your Mercy

2016

You Never Let Go

Matt Redman

Passion: Everything Glorious

2006

It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

You Make Me Brave (Live)

2014

9:00 a.m.

Heres My Heart

I Am They

I Am They

2015

All That I Am

Rend Collective

The Art Of Celebration

2014

At The Feet Of Jesus

The Swift

Singing Back To You

2006

None But Jesus

Hillsong United

United We Stand

2005

Only You

David Crowder Band

Illuminate

2003

Here Now (Madness)

Hillsong United

Empires

2015




