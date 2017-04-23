Praise & Worship Show Playlist

Yesterday was Earth Day. I thought it would be a good occasion to celebrate this morning, by singing songs of praise to the Lord of all the Earth—the Creator of all things!

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Name Artist Album Year 6:00 a.m. Heaven Meets Earth All Sons & Daughters Poets & Saints 2016 Love Has Found Us Bellarive The Heartbeat 2012 Made to Worship Chris Tomlin See The Morning 2006 Lord of All Kristian Stanfill North Point Live: Louder Than Creation 2007 Since the World Began Glory Revealed Glory Revealed 2-What We Proclaim 2009 Planted By Living Water Katie Bennett Under The Apple Tree 2008 Wonder of the World Rush Of Fools Wonder of the World 2008 I Could Sing of Your Love Forever Delirious The Cutting Edge 1997 In the River (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live] Jesus Culture Let It Echo (Live) 2016 Sky Spills Over Michael W. Smith Sovereign 2014 Creations King Paul Baloche A Greater Song 2006 The Whole Earth (Psalm 19, 72) Ross Parsley I Am Free 2004 7:00 a.m. How Great Thou Art Charlie Hall Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern 2004 In the Garden (There Is None Like You) Watermark A Grateful People 2006 Beautiful Things Shane & Shane The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1 2014 The Garden Kari Jobe The Garden (Deluxe Edition) 2017 My Romance (feat. Melissa How) [Live] Jesus Culture We Cry Out (Live) 2007 All The Earth Will Sing Your Praises Lincoln Brewster Worship Project H2.14 2005 On Earth As It Is In Heaven (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live] Chris McClarney Everything and Nothing Less (Live) 2015 King of All the Earth Bryan & Katie Torwalt Kingdom Come 2015 The Whole Earth (feat. Thomas Miller) [Live] Gateway Worship Forever Yours (Live) 2015 Holy, Holy, Holy Audrey Assad Inheritance 2017 Heart Runs John Mark McMillan Borderland 2014 Holy Roar Christy Nockels Passion: The Road To One Day 2000 Lion and the Lamb Leeland Invisible 2016 8:00 AM Like A Lion David Crowder Band Passion: Awakening 2010 Multiplied Needtobreathe Rivers In the Wasteland 2014 Everlasting God Brenton Brown Everlasting God 2006 Soar Meredith Andrews Soar 2015 Sparrow Audrey Assad Heart 2011 Hallelujahs Chris Rice Deep Enough To Dream Hallelujah Jesus Evan Wickham Mysterious Things 2005 Let All Creation Praise the Lord Lincoln Brewster Amazed 2002 Let Everything that has Breath (Psalm 150) Phillips, Craig & Dean Let My Words Be Few 2001 All Creatures of Our God and King (Live) David Crowder Band Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern 2004 Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee Charlie Hall Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern 2004 From the Very Start Bellarive Before There Was 2014 My Fathers World Jadon Lavik Roots Run Deep 2008 9:00 a.m. Indescribable Laura Story Great God Who Saves 2008 Creation Sings All Sons & Daughters Poets & Saints 2016 There Is a Cloud Elevation Worship There Is a Cloud 2017 Doxology Stars Go Dim Stars Go Dim 2017 Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe) Gateway Worship Cover The Earth 2006 Here Is Love Matt Redman Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern 2004 Beautiful Phil Wickham Cannons 2007







