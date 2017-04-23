Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Yesterday was Earth Day. I thought it would be a good occasion to celebrate this morning, by singing songs of praise to the Lord of all the Earth—the Creator of all things!
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Name
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Heaven Meets Earth
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Poets & Saints
|
2016
|
Love Has Found Us
|
Bellarive
|
The Heartbeat
|
2012
|
Made to Worship
|
Chris Tomlin
|
See The Morning
|
2006
|
Lord of All
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
North Point Live: Louder Than Creation
|
2007
|
Since the World Began
|
Glory Revealed
|
Glory Revealed 2-What We Proclaim
|
2009
|
Planted By Living Water
|
Katie Bennett
|
Under The Apple Tree
|
2008
|
Wonder of the World
|
Rush Of Fools
|
Wonder of the World
|
2008
|
I Could Sing of Your Love Forever
|
Delirious
|
The Cutting Edge
|
1997
|
In the River (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
Sky Spills Over
|
Michael W. Smith
|
Sovereign
|
2014
|
Creations King
|
Paul Baloche
|
A Greater Song
|
2006
|
The Whole Earth (Psalm 19, 72)
|
Ross Parsley
|
I Am Free
|
2004
|
7:00 a.m.
|
How Great Thou Art
|
Charlie Hall
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
In the Garden (There Is None Like You)
|
Watermark
|
A Grateful People
|
2006
|
Beautiful Things
|
Shane & Shane
|
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
|
2014
|
The Garden
|
Kari Jobe
|
The Garden (Deluxe Edition)
|
2017
|
My Romance (feat. Melissa How) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
We Cry Out (Live)
|
2007
|
All The Earth Will Sing Your Praises
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Worship Project H2.14
|
2005
|
On Earth As It Is In Heaven (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
|
Chris McClarney
|
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
|
2015
|
King of All the Earth
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Kingdom Come
|
2015
|
The Whole Earth (feat. Thomas Miller) [Live]
|
Gateway Worship
|
Forever Yours (Live)
|
2015
|
Holy, Holy, Holy
|
Audrey Assad
|
Inheritance
|
2017
|
Heart Runs
|
John Mark McMillan
|
Borderland
|
2014
|
Holy Roar
|
Christy Nockels
|
Passion: The Road To One Day
|
2000
|
Lion and the Lamb
|
Leeland
|
Invisible
|
2016
|
8:00 AM
|
Like A Lion
|
David Crowder Band
|
Passion: Awakening
|
2010
|
Multiplied
|
Needtobreathe
|
Rivers In the Wasteland
|
2014
|
Everlasting God
|
Brenton Brown
|
Everlasting God
|
2006
|
Soar
|
Meredith Andrews
|
Soar
|
2015
|
Sparrow
|
Audrey Assad
|
Heart
|
2011
|
Hallelujahs
|
Chris Rice
|
Deep Enough To Dream
|
Hallelujah Jesus
|
Evan Wickham
|
Mysterious Things
|
2005
|
Let All Creation Praise the Lord
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
Amazed
|
2002
|
Let Everything that has Breath (Psalm 150)
|
Phillips, Craig & Dean
|
Let My Words Be Few
|
2001
|
All Creatures of Our God and King (Live)
|
David Crowder Band
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee
|
Charlie Hall
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
From the Very Start
|
Bellarive
|
Before There Was
|
2014
|
My Fathers World
|
Jadon Lavik
|
Roots Run Deep
|
2008
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Indescribable
|
Laura Story
|
Great God Who Saves
|
2008
|
Creation Sings
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Poets & Saints
|
2016
|
There Is a Cloud
|
Elevation Worship
|
There Is a Cloud
|
2017
|
Doxology
|
Stars Go Dim
|
Stars Go Dim
|
2017
|
Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe)
|
Gateway Worship
|
Cover The Earth
|
2006
|
Here Is Love
|
Matt Redman
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
Beautiful
|
Phil Wickham
|
Cannons
|
2007
thank you so much for putting together such an awesome playlist-I found myself bowing, then on the floor prostate in worship, crying tears of joy and laughing aloud in praise…
You are so welcome, Cathy! I’m glad you were able to really enter into worship, mind/heart/body!