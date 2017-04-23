Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

April 23rd, 2017

Yesterday was Earth Day.  I thought it would be a good occasion to celebrate this morning, by singing songs of praise to the Lord of all the Earth—the Creator of all things!  

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

6:00 a.m.

Heaven Meets Earth

All Sons & Daughters

Poets & Saints

2016

Love Has Found Us

Bellarive

The Heartbeat

2012

Made to Worship

Chris Tomlin

See The Morning

2006

Lord of All

Kristian Stanfill

North Point Live: Louder Than Creation

2007

Since the World Began

Glory Revealed

Glory Revealed 2-What We Proclaim

2009

Planted By Living Water

Katie Bennett

Under The Apple Tree

2008

Wonder of the World

Rush Of Fools

Wonder of the World

2008

I Could Sing of Your Love Forever

Delirious

The Cutting Edge

1997

In the River (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Sky Spills Over

Michael W. Smith

Sovereign

2014

Creations King

Paul Baloche

A Greater Song

2006

The Whole Earth (Psalm 19, 72)

Ross Parsley

I Am Free

2004

7:00 a.m.

How Great Thou Art

Charlie Hall

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

In the Garden (There Is None Like You)

Watermark

A Grateful People

2006

Beautiful Things

Shane & Shane

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

2014

The Garden

Kari Jobe

The Garden (Deluxe Edition)

2017

My Romance (feat. Melissa How) [Live]

Jesus Culture

We Cry Out (Live)

2007

All The Earth Will Sing Your Praises

Lincoln Brewster

Worship Project H2.14

2005

On Earth As It Is In Heaven (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Chris McClarney

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

2015

King of All the Earth

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Kingdom Come

2015

The Whole Earth (feat. Thomas Miller) [Live]

Gateway Worship

Forever Yours (Live)

2015

Holy, Holy, Holy

Audrey Assad

Inheritance

2017

Heart Runs

John Mark McMillan

Borderland

2014

Holy Roar

Christy Nockels

Passion: The Road To One Day

2000

Lion and the Lamb

Leeland

Invisible

2016

8:00 AM

Like A Lion

David Crowder Band

Passion: Awakening

2010

Multiplied

Needtobreathe

Rivers In the Wasteland

2014

Everlasting God

Brenton Brown

Everlasting God

2006

Soar

Meredith Andrews

Soar

2015

Sparrow

Audrey Assad

Heart

2011

Hallelujahs

Chris Rice

Deep Enough To Dream

Hallelujah Jesus

Evan Wickham

Mysterious Things

2005

Let All Creation Praise the Lord

Lincoln Brewster

Amazed

2002

Let Everything that has Breath (Psalm 150)

Phillips, Craig & Dean

Let My Words Be Few

2001

All Creatures of Our God and King (Live)

David Crowder Band

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee

Charlie Hall

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

From the Very Start

Bellarive

Before There Was

2014

My Fathers World

Jadon Lavik

Roots Run Deep

2008

9:00 a.m.

Indescribable

Laura Story

Great God Who Saves

2008

Creation Sings

All Sons & Daughters

Poets & Saints

2016

There Is a Cloud

Elevation Worship

There Is a Cloud

2017

Doxology

Stars Go Dim

Stars Go Dim

2017

Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe)

Gateway Worship

Cover The Earth

2006

Here Is Love

Matt Redman

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

Beautiful

Phil Wickham

Cannons

2007




  1. Cathy
    April 23rd, 2017 at 09:29 | #1
    Reply | Quote

    thank you so much for putting together such an awesome playlist-I found myself bowing, then on the floor prostate in worship, crying tears of joy and laughing aloud in praise…

  2. kristi
    April 24th, 2017 at 11:45 | #2
    Reply | Quote

    You are so welcome, Cathy! I’m glad you were able to really enter into worship, mind/heart/body!

